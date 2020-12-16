Sea-Surface Temperatures: Hadley Centre v. NOAA

By Andy May
My last post compared actual sea-surface temperature (SST) estimates to one another to see how well they agreed. It was not a pretty sight; the various estimates covered a range of global average SSTs from ~14°C to almost 20°C. In addition, some SSTs were declining with time and others were increasing. While I did check the latitude range of each of the grids I averaged, John Kennedy (HadSST climate scientist in the UK MET Hadley Centre) pointed out that I did not check the cell-by-cell areal coverage of the HadSST grid, relative to the NOAA ERSST grid. He suspected that the results I presented were mostly due to null grid cells in HadSST that were populated by interpolation and extrapolation in the ERSST dataset. The original results were presented in Figure 6 of my previous post which is Figure 1 here.
Figure 1. The original comparison of ERSST and HadSST from my previous post.
I asked Kennedy if he had a mask of the populated area in his SST grid, but he didn’t, which was unfortunate. A mask is a latitude and longitude enclosure that can be digitally overlain on a map and used to clip any data that falls outside it. Further Kennedy pointed out that the mask changes month-to-month since much of the data are from ships, drifting buoys and floats. Too bad, more work for me.
HadSST is a five-degree by five-degree latitude and longitude grid and ERSST is a two-degree grid. They are not even multiples of one another, so creating a mask of null areas in HadSST that can be used to clip ERSST data is complicated and time consuming. Fortunately, after programming two “clever” solutions that failed, I was successful in my third attempt, although my computer may never be the same again. The “clever” methods would have saved computer time, but neither worked. In the end I used a “brute force” method, which was an awful looking five-deep computer loop, comparing every grid-cell to every grid cell. Ugly, but it worked, and it is relatively safe from errors.
The results of my ugly logic are show in Figure 2. This figure shows the original NOAA ERSST record, which is identical to the line in Figure 1, the “HadSST masked” ERSST record, and HadSST itself, which is also the same as in Figure 1. At least HadSST falls in between the two NOAA lines.
Figure 2. The NOAA ERSST global average temperature before the HadSST mask is applied original) and after it is applied. HadSST is also shown.
We remember from the first post that HadSST is constructed by averaging the points within each 5-degree grid cell. If there are insufficient points in a cell, the cell is left null. NOAA starts with essentially the same data but use a different method to populate their cells. They use a gridding algorithm that populates each of their 2-degree cells with interpolation and some extrapolation. In this way they get a grid that has many fewer null cells and nearly global coverage. Since most of the HadSST null cells are near the poles, the NOAA ERSST record has a lower temperature, as seen in Figures 1 and 2. To illustrate the difference, it is instructive to look at a portion of the original 2-degree ERSST grid, see Table 1. The area shown is in the Arctic ocean, north of Russia and Alaska.
Table 1. A portion of the ERSST 2-degree grid of 2018 SSTs in the Arctic Ocean, north of Alaska and Russia. Notice the constant “fill” value of 1.8°C over much of the area.
Next, we will look at the HadSST grid over the same portion of the Arctic Ocean in Table 2. These values are not temperatures, but the number of 2018 null months for that cell. Using our methodology of only allowing one null month in a year, only one of these cells, latitude = 62.5 and longitude = -177.5, would be used in our average. While the portion of the Arctic Ocean shown in Table 1 is fully populated in the ERSST grid prior to our applying the HadSST mask, all the values become null after applying the mask.
Table 2. Arctic Ocean HadSST grid cells. The values are the number of missing monthly values in 2018.
Figure 3 is the original ERSST average temperature map for 2018. As you can see, it has values over most of the globe, the nulls are generally in the polar oceans under sea ice. The blue patch in the far northwest, north of Alaska and Russia, is the area shown in Tables one and two. Figure 3 is the map representing the lower ERSST line in Figures 1 and 2. The line shows an increasing temperature trend of about 1.6°C per century.
Figure 3. The original 2-degree latitude and longitude ERSST grid cells. White regions are null.
Figure 4 is the same data shown in Figure 3, but every HadSST cell that has more than one month with no value in 2018 has been nulled. Notice that the blue patch north of Alaska and Russia, in the Arctic Ocean, is gone. The null cells are shown in white. We subjectively allowed one month to have no value, but two was considered to be too much. The wide seasonal variations in temperature in the polar regions could have caused more than one null month to affect the average. The uppermost line in Figure 2 is represented by Figure 4. The line lies between 20°C and 21.5°C. By masking the exact cells where HadSST had more than one null month, the ERSST average jumped from 14°C to 21°C, an increase of 7°! Further, the new line is more than 2°C warmer than HadSST. The new ERSST line has also reversed its trend, it now shows a declining temperature trend of 3.5°C/century, almost exactly the same as HadSST (3.48°C/century).
Figure 4. The ERSST map with a HadSST null grid-cell mask applied. White regions are null.
Figure 5 shows the mask used to null the HadSST null cells in the ERSST map in Figure 4. The colors in Figure 5 represent the number of HadSST missing monthly values. We allowed one missing month, so some of the blue cells are nulled, those that represent “1” and some are not, those that represent “2.” All other colors are nulled. White regions have no missing months. Please be aware that the shapes in Figure 4 will not match the shapes in Figure 5 exactly. The ERSST grid is a 2-degree grid and we are applying a 5-degree grid mask to it. To do this I had to search 2.5 degrees in all directions from every cell and populated a two-degree cell grid with the missing months from a five-degree grid. This process is as exact as possible, but it can distort the null areas by up to one two-degree cell. There is no more accurate way to do it without having two grids with matching grid-cell sizes.
Figure 5. The HadSST mask applied to Figure 3 to get Figure 4. We accepted cells that had one monthly null (deep blue) or no monthly null values (white). Two monthly nulls or more were rejected. The colors represent the number of months in 2018 that have no values. Thus, most of the colored boxes are nulled in Figure 4. Some of the deep blue boxes are accepted, those that represent “1,” some are not, those that represent “2.”
Discussions and Conclusions
John Kennedy was quite correct that applying the HadSST null mask to the NOAA ERSST record made a difference, the average global temperature jumped 7°C! Perhaps more importantly, the trend reversed from a warming trend of 1.6°C/century to a cooling trend of 3.5°C/century. Since the polar regions contain most of the newly nulled cells, one could conclude that the polar regions are warming quite a lot and the rest of the world ocean is cooling. This is consistent with observations, especially in the region around the North Pole. But it is not consistent with the “CO2 control knob” hypothesis (Lacis, Schmidt, Rind, & Ruedy, 2010). If rising CO2 is causing recent warming, why would most of the world be cooling?
We will not judge which estimate of global ocean surface temperature is superior, both have utility. The HadSST estimate accurately reflects the underlying data, averages represent data better than interpolation and extrapolation. Yet, if the goal is to try and provide the best global average temperature estimate possible with the data we have, then the ERSST grid is better. Our goal was to compare the two grids without using anomalies, which are not needed here. Kennedy’s comments helped us do that and we are grateful for the help. The result shows that while the ERSST estimate, which falls on the University of Hamburg and the NOAA MIMOC multiyear estimates, is probably the best estimate of global ocean surface temperature, it is speculative. The true ocean measurements, well represented by HadSST, do not support ERSST. Thus, while ERSST’s estimate is logical, it does not derive from the underlying data. Just because a map looks like you think it “should” look, doesn’t make it right.
We can also conclude that we have no idea what the global average surface temperature of the oceans is or whether it is warming or cooling. The data plotted in Figures 1 and 2 show a huge range of temperatures, and all based on essentially the same the raw data. The error implied by the estimates is, at least, ±3.5°C. The HadSST/ERSST estimated warming, via unnecessary and misleading anomalies, is 1.7°C/century for this 19-year period. Yet both HadSST and ERSST actual temperatures show cooling of 3.5°C/century over the same period.
Anyone who thinks they know what the climate is doing today or will do ten years in the future, just isn’t paying attention. It should be obvious to everyone that the oceans are the single most important driver of our long-term climate and the records that we rely upon to tell us what sea-surface and mixed layer temperatures are doing are not up to the task. You might as well use dice to choose a temperature.
I processed a lot of data to make this post, I think I did it correctly, but I do make mistakes. For those that want to check my work, you can find my R code here.
“We can also conclude that we have no idea what the global average surface temperature of the oceans is or whether it is warming or cooling.”
Just another in an endless series of why you should never average absolute temperatures. They are too inhomogeneous, and you are at the mercy of however your sample worked out. Just don’t do it. Take anomalies first. They are much more homogeneous, and all the stuff about masks and missing grids won’t matter. That is what every sensible scientist does.
So it is true that the average temperature is ill-defined. But we do have an excellent idea of whether it is warming or cooling. That comes from the anomaly average.
Nick, All the temperatures are (supposedly) corrected to a 20 cm water depth. I took care of the areal distribution differences. What possible excuse is there to make an anomaly and remove youself one more step from the measurements?
Point 2: Why do the measurements show cooling and the anomalies show warming?
Point 3: Why the huge spread in measurements? If the spread is so big, how can the anomalies mean anything?
Andy,
Every temperature is the sum of an expected value Te, which could be a long term average, and an anomaly Tn, which contains the information about whether it was a warmer month than usual, and cumulatively, whether it is warming. Space averaging is linear, so the space average A is the sum of Ae and An. But with missing values, Ae is not constant, even though Te is. It varies greatly, in a way that has nothing to do with climate changes. An, the average of anomalies, does not vary much as missing cells change, and it does express what you want to know – the change due to climate (or weather) variation.
There is a simple test of all this. Just repeat you averaging calcs with long term averages replacing the monthly data. Your graphs will look much the same. They are not telling you about climate difference, but just the vagaries of which cells you happened to include in the average.
Here is just one explanation of why the arithmetic goes so wrong for this SST data. Suppose you have a set of data representing locations, eg HADSST, and you average. What about missing cells? If you just leave them out, you can check with some elementary arithmetic that that is equivalent to replacing them with the average of the cells for which you do have data. I describe the consequences of that here, and in the linked preceding post. Replacing with the overall average is often very wrong. With SST, the missing cells are very likely to be Arctic. Replacing them with global average values makes the result much warmer. How much warmer is variable, depending on how many cells are missing in each month.
This is basically why you get HAD so much warmer than ERSST. ERSST is interpolated, so doesn’t have that artificial warming from missing Arctic cells. The discrepancy is due to inhomogeneity, which in this case is mainly that polar regions are predictably a whole lot colder.
With anomalies, there is no equivalent big difference between what you expect a cell to have and the global average. Both are much closer to zero. So you don’t have nearly such a big problem resulting from the fact that the data being compared covers different regions.
If you really must average temperatures, you should have a proper infilling scheme for replacing missing values. You should replace them with a proper expected value given where they are; either a long term average if you have one. or something calculated from neighboring values.
Nick – what makes an anomaly (a difference between a measured temperature and a base temperature) more homogeneous than a measured temperature?
If I stick my head in a 450 degree oven while standing in a bucket of liquid nitrogen at -320 degrees the average is a balmy 65 degrees, perfect for comfort by average temperature seeking people worldwide.
Hi Nick,
Anomalies have their uses, no doubt. I will look at your posts and perhaps comment.
There are problems with relying solely on anomalies, or saying that the trend, from anomalies, is superior to the trend from measurements. These are mobile measurements, within a cell, one day it’s a ship, the next day a drifting buoy. We are talking about a reference period of 30 years! Buoys are changed out, ships change, Argo floats are replaced. How can you compute an anomaly from a single moving ship or buoy? How can you compute an anomaly from a cell when the measuring devices within it are constantly changing? The anomaly has no real meaning, especially over 30 years. A single, anchored buoy, like a single fixed terrestrial weather station makes some sense, but even then 30 years is a long time. Equipment is replaced, the environment changes, etc.
How can you be sure you know what the anomaly is measured from? What does it mean? At least a measured temperature uses an objective standard.
Interesting as always. Thanks Andy
Does anyone know the break down (proportions) of the sources of heat that enter the ocean from various sources through time. Its easy to find sources that point to SW solar radiation as the major source, but I have yet to find hard numbers on other sources such as LW radiation, conduction, geothermic, etc. In the same vien, I would also like to find hard data on heat outflow by source. Any citations would be appreciated.
Ja. Ja. I told you. The warming in the SH is not the same as in the NH.
https://woodfortrees.org/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/uah6/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/hadsst3nh/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/hadsst3sh/from:1979/to:2021/trend
In the arctic is not the same as in the NH….
so you have DIFFERENT populations…so we have to follow the rules in Statistics. You cannot average globally…
HenryP, I’m thinking along similar lines. Anomaly from what? If you don’t have a solid baseline reference, aren’t you just confusing things when you make an anomaly?
Andy,
Another excellent post. A few years ago I spent some time looking at HadSST3 after observing the difference between northern and southern hemispheres for the SST anomalies, which stands out like a sore thumb. The same characteristics show up on HadSST4 and HadSST2 (though NH and SH are labelled incorrectly for the latter on WFT).
Here is HadSST3 on WFT: http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/hadsst3nh/from:1990/plot/hadsst3sh/from:1990
While the SH data show a reasonable (non-annual-cyclic) monthly trend with peaks and troughs largely reflective of ENSO variations, the NH data show a sharp and increasing influence from the annual temperature cycle starting in early 2003. In addition, the low values of the annual NH cycle (usually in March) seem to track the SH data reasonably well (as did all NH values prior to 2003), whereas the peaks (usually in August) would indicate a much faster warming trend (roughly double the March rate, based on 1990 to present). As you can see on the WFT plot, the size of the NH annual cycle forms ‘rabbit ears’ each side of the SH maxima reflecting the El Niño of 2009-10 and 2015-16, which would seem to me to a major problem when trying to interpret the global trends and the correlation with ENSO events. These plots reflect anomalies, of course, and it would appear that the annual cycle in terms of SST max and min difference is much larger (and increasing) than the climatology of 1961-1990.
Another point: as you know, cells without any observations do not have (or are not supposed to have) an anomaly value reported. Oddly (or so it seems to me), there are cells in the 1961-1990 climatology period that do not have a single observation in 30 years and yet a value is assigned to every single non-land cell for each month used to define the climatology. Thus the exclusion of cell anomalies lacking in observations only seems to work in one direction despite them being computed, by definition, as a difference between two sets of observations. I suspect that these climatology cells lacking in observations are those assumed or believed to have been ice-covered and are meant to set as -1.8C, at least as a minimum temperature. In reality, a significant number of climatology cells have temperature values that are below this, e.g. -2.0C. As the Met Office states: “SST observations were compared to the climatological average and rejected if they were more than 8 degrees from it. Observations below the freezing point of sea water, -1.8°C, were also rejected.” Average climatological temperature values below -1.8C are clearly in error, therefore, and will lead to computed anomalies which are too high. One might also argue that current ice-covered cells (with no observations) should also have a value of -1.8C assigned to them, leading to an anomaly of zero!