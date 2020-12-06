UAH Global Temperature Update for November 2020: +0.53 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
December 1st, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for November, 2020 was +0.53 deg. C, essentially unchanged from the October, 2020 value of +0.54 deg. C.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.19 C/decade over global-averaged land).
For comparison, the CDAS global surface temperature anomaly for the last 30 days at Weatherbell.com was +0.52 deg. C.
With La Nina in the Pacific now officially started, it will take several months for that surface cooling to be fully realized in the tropospheric temperatures. Typically, La Nina minimum temperatures (and El Nino maximum temperatures) show up around February, March, or April. The tropical (20N-20S) temperature anomaly for November was +0.29 deg. C, which is lower than it has been in over 2 years.
In contrast, the Arctic saw the warmest November (1.38 deg. C) in the 42 year satellite record, exceeding the previous record of 1.22 deg. C in 1996.
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 23 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.14
2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.03 +1.05 +0.05
2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.58
2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.93 +0.91
2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.99 +0.38
2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35
2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.34 +0.87
2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.23
2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57
2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.27 +0.30 -0.03 +1.00 +0.49
2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.37
2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94
2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.61 +0.73 +0.13 +0.65
2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.16
2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.33 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.16 -0.15
2020 06 +0.43 +0.45 +0.41 +0.46 +0.38 +0.80 +1.20
2020 07 +0.44 +0.45 +0.42 +0.46 +0.56 +0.40 +0.66
2020 08 +0.43 +0.47 +0.38 +0.59 +0.41 +0.47 +0.49
2020 09 +0.57 +0.58 +0.56 +0.46 +0.97 +0.48 +0.92
2020 10 +0.54 +0.71 +0.37 +0.37 +1.10 +1.23 +0.24
2020 11 +0.53 +0.67 +0.39 +0.29 +1.57 +1.38 +1.41
The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for November, 2020 should be available within the next few days here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
I doubt that I can post this comment before the griffbot starts crowing about the Arctic anomaly being the warmest since 1979. Just bear in mind what the average maximum temperature is in the Arctic during November. Does this imply melting? Think!
(Obviously not expecting griff to think or deviate from his agitprop).
It’s people like Griff that shot the scales from my eyes regarding the climate Scientology.
I would like him to know that.
As the earth warmed a bit from the 40s-70s cooling period, the sea ice extent started to decrease after 1979.
No one contests that, warming period.
Contest is, is it natural or human caused?
Climate scientists seized on this and predicted the end for the polar bears, culminating with that disgusting Greenpeace commercial of polar bears falling out of the sky and dying horrible deaths.
But, all objective evidence shows the bears loving it, 3-5 times as many bears as there used to be, definitely no negative impact.
Now a climate scientist would stop and say they may have made a mistake, need to re-evaluate.
But no, like Griff they just push out the timeline of when the decreasing summer extent of sea ice MUST destroy the bears.
And so they become climate scientologists.
So thanks Griff, people like you are the reason I am a skeptic
On the other hand, the tropics don’t look too hot.
High temperature in the 10-day forecast for Nome, Alaska is -9C
NASA’s GISTEMP hasn’t updated their Land Ocean Temperature Index (LOTI) for November, maybe in two weeks or so it will be out. Anyway, so far in 2020 January through October they have averaged 330 changes each month. Since 2003 the average number of changes to LOTI’s November data has been 304 with a range of 7 to 755. Since 1997 the changes to LOTI have produced a moderate increase in the global warming trend of about 0.25°C per century:
https://i.postimg.cc/sD1ZKVF3/image.png