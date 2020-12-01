Climate Emergency! Save the Great British Bakeoff

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Grist, the iconic “Great British Bakeoff” outdoor cooking competition is about to succumb to global warming, because anthropogenic CO2 is causing Britain to experience bouts of warm Summer weather in July.
Another victim of global warming: ‘The Great British Baking Show’
By Kate Yoder on Nov 25, 2020
Try to remember the fanciest spread of desserts you’ve ever seen. Now picture what would happen if it sat outside in the summer heat for a couple of hours. Mousse would morph into ooze, tiered cakes would start to slip and slide, and delicate chocolate decorations would melt into unrecognizable blobs.
The truth is, you don’t have to imagine it — just watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, where creating elaborate baked goods in oppressive heat has become the main drama. The show, whose season finale appears on Friday for U.S. viewers, has always been filmed outdoors under an iconic white tent around England. But in 2020, a year from hell, the famously temperate British summer became too warm for the finicky process of baking. Heat is now the show’s central villain.
“It’s like Satan’s kitchen in here,” Laura Adlington, one of this year’s bakers, joked in an episode filmed in July. Following another sweat-inducing day in the tent, Paul Hollywood — the steely-eyed judge famous for his bread expertise — told his fellow co-hosts that he had to “peel his jeans off” at the end of the day. They winced and laughed uncomfortably.
The most notable example of this was 1980s Week, an episode filmed this July that featured quiches, finger doughnuts, and ice cream cakes. (In the real 1980s — the decade when humanity almost solved climate change, but didn’t — the average global temperature was nearly 1 degree C [1.8 degrees F] cooler than it is today.) The doughnut challenge, filmed on the United Kingdom’s third hottest day on record, required contestants to deep-fry in near-100 degree F temperatures. Contestant Marc Elliott held up his candy thermometer at one point, and it registered 35.8 degrees C. “This is torture,” Adlington said. “Whose idea was this?”
I love the Great British Bakeoff; my wife hides all the baking implements after I binge watch a few episodes, to avoid all my fired up enthusiasm turning into a multi-day kitchen cleanup.
But here’s a radical idea; rather than shutting down Western Civilisation to save this iconic British baking competition, how about filming the show in May rather than July?
10 thoughts on “Climate Emergency! Save the Great British Bakeoff”
“(In the real 1980s — the decade when humanity almost solved climate change, but didn’t — the average global temperature was nearly 1 degree C [1.8 degrees F] cooler than it is today.) ”
‘ They actually cooked in average global weather? Not local weather conditions? That’s funny.
Ne’er cast a clout, ere May be out!
Everybody in the UK loves a heatwave because they happen so rarely and last for such a short time. The last significant and memorable heatwave was in 1976 (long before the snowflake generation came along).
Gee whiz , really, it was 42 c here in the Darling Downs today, a tad warm for this time of year but so what. I love a sunburnt country.
Strange how CC works. Sometimes it’s warm and others..! I remember, not too long ago, floods in July in the UK and becoming stranded whilst out driving! Yep, all down to Climate.
This year, for the first time in memory (and it’s long) my home heating system came on automatically on 30th and 31st August (2020) where my system is setup automatically to come on when the temperature falls below 13°C. It’s normally October before this normally happens! Someone must have upset the Climate Gods!
JoHo
Yep, blame the sun…
Actually,
July was a rotten month here in England. We had lots of rain and cool days… August was a bit better but nothing to write home about…. Just a normal summer, as normal…..
Grasping at straws….
I thought they might be taking a pop at *all* the CO2 that comes out of Baking Soda when you put it in an oven and causing a local greenhouse effect inside the tent.
But no, that requires ‘Intelligence’
Hang on tho, maybe they *have* got intelligence and actually *know* that the greenhouse effect is Complete Junk.
We’re left with: Are intelligent people naturally mendacious?
Chronically depressed people are – such as the folks who eat refined sugar and cooked starch.
(Metinks we’ve cracked it there)
Seems crazy BUT, why not take a clue from folks who trek across deserts a’back of camels. Sometimes they even walk along side.
Learn about emissivity to understand why those folks wear black.
ta-da. Use a *black* tent, not a *white* one
Or simply put a big chimney/vent out through the roof of the thing = completely free solar powered ventilation
Or even simpler – Get A Life
Is that a picture of a bunch of tarts and fruitcakes ?
Cake making is the path to the dark side.
Cake making leads to anger.
Anger leads to hate.
Hate leads to suffering.