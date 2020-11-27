Trudeau Pranked by Fake Greta Charles Rotter / 3 hours ago November 27, 2020 Today’s Holiday weekend Friday Funny HT/John H Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
9 thoughts on “Trudeau Pranked by Fake Greta”
https://youtu.be/b19CN_V6P9E?t=51
I don’t think most people don’t get to the Terrence and Phillip part. It’s hysterical.
Complain about South Park flatulence jokes, and end up getting more of them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_recurring_South_Park_characters#Terrance_and_Phillip
Yup… T and P are good company for Trudeau. He spoke for ten minutes and as usual he said nothing.
Mercifully, when Greta turns 18 in just 37 days time, her fibs and tantrums will no longer be acceptable. She will lose her status as the Child High Priestess of the Climate Cult of Doom and Gloom. Thus, we can “look forward” to her making a last few scaremongering videos to etch the memories of childhood innocence (that she is a puppet.)
We might have a simple ceremony in Sydney with a Swedish Princess cake (yes, there is such a cake) to mark her coming of age.
As for Trudeau, he deserves all the ridicule the planet can heap on him-it will be good to bury some of his hot air.
I can understand Trudeau getting pranked, but it’s surprising that the Fake Greta phone call made its way through the various call screeners that *should* block potentially phony phone calls. Our tax dollars at work, I guess.
Justine and his crew are suckers for any hint of adulation.
Doesn’t matter to “dress-up boy” where the adulation comes from, as long as it pumps up his tires.
Otherwise he might have to cry . . .
Politicians are the brainless hand puppets of the Faceless Cultural Elite
“oohhh! Who is that with their hand up my Hoo Ha? I suddenly had a thought.”
Playing pranks on the feeble-minded is not a nice thing to do.