The first of 10 pieces of the twin Space Launch System (SLS) rocket boosters for NASA’s Artemis I mission was placed on the mobile launcher Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Engineers used one of five overhead cranes to lift the segment from the VAB’s High Bay 4 to the newly renovated High Bay 3. The component is the bottom section of the booster, known as the aft assembly, which house the system that controls 70% of the steering during the rocket’s initial ascent. Over several weeks, the other segments will be stacked one at a time and topped with the forward assembly.
Launching in 2021, Artemis I will be an uncrewed test of the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon. Under the Artemis program, NASA aims to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish sustainable lunar exploration by the end of the decade.
Image Credit: NASA/Cory HustonLast Updated: Nov. 24, 2020Editor: Yvette Smith
5 thoughts on “Artemis I Stacks Up”
I’m always baffled about the need to emphasize gender roles. That actually works against the notion of equality. We should choose crews based on competency, and there are a number of women that are capable pilots, engineers, and potential candidates for extra-terrestrial missions. All other things being equal, when a women is qualified then just select her for the mission, don’t make a big deal about it, that just opens the door for people to say … she’s just there because she’s a woman
Well, in the context of the space race, genderism has always been a part of the program since the Soviets put a woman up in 1963. The problem now for NASA is how are they going to accommodate the other 117 genders? I say, put an example of each in one big ship and send them to Mars.
Sustainable? Does that mean they can survive for generations after the supply ships stop?
No, it just means they will be installing windmills.
I have been curious as to why NASA doesn’t just use the Saturn V technology. The Saturn V can lift much more then the current planned heavy lifters and the tech may be old but its proven.
Anyone know?