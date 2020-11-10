Michael Kuperberg Fired from National Climate Assessment Post

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump has fired Michael Kuperberg from managing the national climate assessment. The NYT is worried climate skeptic David Legates might be put in charge.
Trump Administration Removes Scientist in Charge of Assessing Climate Change
Michael Kuperberg was told he would no longer oversee the National Climate Assessment. The job is expected to go to a climate-change skeptic, according to people familiar with the changes.
Nov. 9, 2020Updated 6:40 p.m. ET
WASHINGTON — The White House has removed the scientist responsible for the National Climate Assessment, the federal government’s premier contribution to climate knowledge and the foundation for regulations to combat global warming, in what critics interpreted as the latest sign that the Trump administration intends to use its remaining months in office to continue impeding climate science and policy.
Michael Kuperberg, executive director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which produces the climate assessment, was told Friday that he would no longer lead that organization, people with knowledge of the situation said.
According to two people close to the administration, he is expected to be replaced by David Legates, a deputy assistant secretary at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who previously worked closely with climate change denial groups.
Dr. Kuperberg’s departure comes amid a broader effort, in the aftermath of Mr. Trump’s defeat last week by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., to remove officials who have fallen afoul of the White House. Also on Friday, Neil Chatterjee, head of the agency that regulates the nation’s utility markets, was demoted by the White House, after he publicly supported the use of renewable power.
…Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/09/climate/michael-kuperberg-climate-assessment.html
I can’t help thinking that the Green blob has overplayed its hand. The next few weeks could be interesting.
Has Michael Mann been provisionally appointed as Biden’s climate chief? I’m hearing rumours.
I believe Trump would have done this a long time ago, if it wasn’t for a higher priority of securing his reelection.
Yes, it does seem to take a lot of time to do this kind of thing. Clever move to wait, otherwise his loss would have been even bigger.
Smash, burn, disrupt, that is precisely what I hired Donald Trump to do. If this election is going to be stolen then DJT needs to do a “Sherman’s March to the Sea” on his way out.
Anyone getting between the Hammer and Anvil is in trouble.
Trump administration intends to use its remaining months in office to continue improving climate science and policy.
There, thats better.
There is a firing list, partly leaked.
Esper was also just dumped.
Mr Trump picks scientists based on whether or not they support his policy views rather than their credentials or capabilities. Good thing he lost.
Legates wants a two and a half month job?