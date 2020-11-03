The role of the Sun in the spread of viral respiratory diseases

ISTITUTO NAZIONALE DI ASTROFISICA
Why do most viral epidemics spread cyclically in autumn and winter in the globe’s temperate regions? According to an interdisciplinary team of researchers of the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics, the University of Milan, the Lombardy regional agency for the environment and the Don Gnocchi Foundation, the answer is intimately related to our Sun: their theoretical model shows that both the prevalence and evolution of epidemics are strongly correlated with the amount of daily solar irradiation that hits a given location on the Earth at a given time of the year. The work of the Italian team was recently published in the iScience journal.
“Our model offers a simple answer to an important, yet still unsolved, scientific question”, says Fabrizio Nicastro, INAF researcher and PI of the work. “Why do many viral respiratory epidemics, such as influenza, develop cyclically during autumn and winter only in the temperate regions of the globe’s northern and southern hemispheres, while they seem to be present at all times – albeit with lower prevalence compared to the seasonal cycles in the temperate regions – in the equatorial belt? And what triggers and determines such seasonality? In our work, we propose that what causes the seasonality of airborne-transmitted epidemics is exactly the same mechanism that causes seasons on our Planet: the amount of daily solar irradiation on the Earth”.
It is well known that ultraviolet (UV) light is able to deactivate viruses and bacteria of many different kinds. The solar UV light that reaches the Earth must therefore have some disinfecting power on the exposed parts of the Planet. The efficiency of the UV deactivation of a particular virus or bacterium depends on the virus or bacterium itself, but, for a given location on Earth, it is undoubtedly greater when the solar irradiation is stronger (summer) and lower when the solar irradiation is weaker (winter). Such cyclicality of the solar disinfecting action, with annual frequency, is able to constructively resonate with another frequency typical of epidemics: the loss of immunity of the virus’s host due to its antigenic shift/drift. The combination of these two mechanisms triggers the seasonality of epidemics, on timescales that range from a few years to tens of years, depending on the antigenic frequency.
The model proposed by the Italian researchers reproduces the seasonality observed in different locations of the Earth accurately for epidemics with an intrinsic reproductive number (R0) lower than about 2 – an influenza typically has R0~1 – and is also able to model epidemics with a much larger intrinsic reproductive number, such as the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic with R0?3-4. These models predict high-intensity intermittent initial cycles, which eventually stabilize (on timescales that depend on the antigenic-shift frequency) onto seasonally-synchronized, moderate-intensity annual cycles.
“From an epidemiologic point of view, these models clarify an important and long-standing mystery: why do influenza epidemics disappear every year when the number of susceptible individuals is still very far from that needed to trigger the herd immunity mechanism?”, adds Mario Clerici, Immunologist at the University of Milan and the Don Gnocchi Foundation.
“The Italian data of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemics can also be described accurately by our model – concludes Nicastro – but the predictive power of the model depends critically (other than on the implementation of new restriction measures) on the exact UV-B/A lethal doses for the Covid-19 virus, which our collaboration is about to measure”.
This work has been published by the iScience journal, in the article Forcing Seasonality of Influenza-like Epidemics with Daily Solar Resonance, by Fabrizio Nicastro, Giorgia Sironi, Elio Antonello, Andrea Bianco, Mara Biasin, John R. Brucato, Ilaria Ermolli, Giovanni Pareschi, Marta Salvati, Paolo Tozzi, Daria Trabattoni, and Mario Clerici.
Err, why would you bother?
We know that colds and flu are more prevalent in winter. We’ve known it for millennia.
We won’t be able to change anything to magically stop it happening.
I’m guessing they conducted this research just because they could get funding for it,
Looks like a waste of taxpayers’ money
Yes and no. There’s a correlation between epidemics and seasons, and there’s a correlation between seasons and UV, but putting it into a model doesn’t mean that UV affects epidemics. But if we forget about models and just work on what does affect epidemics, then UV is something that should be included in the studies. OK, that’s not really a ‘yes’ and a ‘no’, it’s more of a ‘no’ and a ‘don’t write it off quite yet but scrap the models’.
Hello,
– Does it mean that, finally, the vitamine D is useless ? (Only direct UV on virus have an impact ? )
– Is it really explaining why viral respiratory epidemics in a tropical region occuring all the year ?
Thanks in advance,
(sorry for my english, I am french)
Votre anglais etre certainement melior que mon francoise comme un eleve…
I guess this is as good as an explanation as any. A place to start. Though I don’t understand what practical application such knowledge would have.
My (simplistic) understanding of Vitamin D is that it is generated by the action of sunlight on our skin, and plays a part in supporting the chemistry of our immune systems.
Humans are therefore likely to have lower vitamin D levels over their local winter season. And human body forms which evolved for optimum capability in the tropics where seasons do not exist are particularly likely to have less capable immune systems during high-latitude winters. Which indeed seems to be the case.
News from Australia : We’ve been in lockdown ith the borders closed to all except those going through two weeks quarantine. And uess what ? No flu’s or colds or other usual Wintery viral diseases. And death rates in each state ( except Victoria ) are lower than last year.
Ummmm ? I willing to accept that solar insolation has an impact. But I are very very sure that quarantine of all incoming travellers to Australia prevented the entry of many infectious diseases including Covid 19.
PS If you want to come & seek refuge here, it costs about $4000 for 2 weeks compulsory policed quarantine. But there is a huge queue ! 🙂
The link between the Sun and some viral seasonality seems unequivocal, but may be only the tip of the Sunberg.
Back in 1958 a truly fascinating paper was published by Max Knoll in the Eranos yearbook “Man and Time”. The Eranos yearbook was a summary of the then annual meetings of a group of distinguished scholars mostly drawn form the psychological sciences, mythographers, historians, biological science and various other disciplines.
Max Knoll’s article was entitled “Transformation of Science in Our Age” and was a kind of pre-figuring of how we were just beginning to understand links between physical phenomena and human wellbeing at a deeper level. The article was a real standout in what is always a fascinating yearbook, but the real sting in the tail was an appendix “B.Some Astrobiological Phenomena” which looked briefly at the work by various specialists who had found correlations between the Sun and the rate of incidence of various diseases and mortality fluctuations.
A particular stunning feature is a page (no.295) of graphs based on the 27 day solar rotation. Graphs are shown for the monthly variation in death rates in Copenhagen, sunspot numbers, death rates from diseases of the nervous system and sense organs and mental disease, deaths from suicide, deaths from circulatory diseases and senility diseases, respiratory failure diseases, and all causes excluding homicides.
The astonishing thing is how entirely similar the plots are to each other and the 27 day sunspot and magnetic “character” over a solar month. ( It struck me that the graphs all look remarkably like the double peak of a heartbeat).
I know that you have to be very suspicious of spurious correlations, but the almost identical appearance of the plots looks very remarkable. I have no idea whether this paper has ever been examined by qualified people since or been totally discredited or even been looked at since. But if any of the correlations hold true either in the particular or generality then they must be of some importance, even if only in terms of medical planning. I certainly don’t feel qualified to pass any judgement on the validity of the paper, but it was prepared for a very distinguished audience which would quickly have ripped to shreds any sub-standard work.
(Yes, if you are wondering, I found it fascinating reading because I’m interested in antiquity and much of the Eranos yearbooks is about early history and humanity)
From the article: ” their theoretical model shows that both the prevalence and evolution of epidemics are strongly correlated with the amount of daily solar irradiation that hits a given location on the Earth at a given time of the year.”
I hate being “that guy,” but someone has to say it: mathematically modeling empirical data to discover a pattern does not take an idea from hypothesis to theory. I give them props for finding correlations, but correlation does not prove causation. And the hypothesis of UV weakening of viral dose has been around as long as the common cold.
That said, the authors also say, “…but the predictive power of the model depends critically (other than on the implementation of new restriction measures) on the exact UV-B/A lethal doses for the Covid-19 virus, which our collaboration is about to measure.” Ahah! Collecting data! THAT is how science takes an idea from hypothesis to theory. So they are scientists after all, and we can wait for their next report.
TLDR: Calling a hypothesis a theory distorts the process of science and harms the education of potential young scientists – children – who grow up with the common fallacy that imagining or stating an idea proves its reality.