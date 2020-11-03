Tim Flannery on Why Our Generation are Like NAZIs Inspiring a new Wave of Baader-Meinhoff Style Ecoterrorists

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Tim Flannery having trouble explaining to his son why the world is about to end from climate change, and expressing understanding for the perpetrators of the eco-terror crimes of the future.

We need to talk to our kids about the climate crisis. But courage fails me when I look at my son

Tim Flannery

Wed 4 Nov 2020 03.30 AEDT

Being a bearer of bad news is never easy. I’ve been writing and talking about climate change for decades now. Constant exposure hardens one to even the most horrific reality, and I’ve coped by acting like a jolly hangman – or at least not giving in publicly to the helplessness I sometimes feel as I relate the latest findings.

…

The group of emerging leaders I spoke to included a young executive from the fossil fuel industry. During the discussion that followed, he commented that most of the younger people in his industry, himself included, felt as I did about the emerging climate crisis. But while some have left to establish renewable energy companies, many more have stayed on, regardless of their personal feelings. Changing one’s career, especially if you’ve been successful, is not easy. Perhaps those who remain fear that they will plunge their families into poverty if they try to re-skill and seek work elsewhere.

…

I know exactly how he felt. When I was climate commissioner, my older two children were teenagers. On several occasions when I was enjoying a weekend in the city with them, people shouted at me, “F– off Mr Carbon Tax”, and other abusive things. I could say nothing to the abusers, who were itching for a fight. And the embarrassment and hurt on the faces of my kids still haunts me. As they grew older, they came to understand that those who screamed at me were ignorant and scared. But I didn’t do a very good job, at the time, of talking with them about the reasons for the abuse.

…

Our children carry the lessons learned in childhood far into the future. Uli Edel’s 2009 film The Baader Meinhoff Complex documents the bombings, bank robberies and killings that were carried out by radical gangs in Germany in the 1970s and 80s. Based on detailed evidence, it makes the case that radicalised youth was a response to the unacknowledged Nazi past of their parents’ generation. The Baader Meinhoff gang grew up in a world where prominent Nazis remained in positions of high authority. They acted as they did because they felt there had been no justice – no reckoning for the horrific acts their parents had been part of.

…