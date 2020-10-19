The Real Toll of Oregon Forest Losses.

Guest post by Mike Dubrasich
It may interest your readers to consider the forest losses due to the recent fires in Oregon.
I do not wish to minimize the human losses: 9 confirmed deaths, 5 missing, untold numbers of respiratory cases and other injuries, 1,400+ homes destroyed, and damage to homes, businesses, roads, powerlines, and other human-built assets. Those losses are staggering and will be mourned for years.
There are other losses to our forests, however, that may not have been fully reported so far. Nearly one million acres burned in Oregon’s west-side Cascade forests. These were some of the most productive (and well-stocked with mature timber) forests in the world. The Willamette National Forest is thought to have the most standing volume of any National Forest, with the Mt. Hood NF a close second. Over 700,000 acres burned in those two NF’s alone (including some adjacent private forests). Close to 175,000 acres burned on the Umpqua NF and BLM areas (including some adjacent private forests).
The average standing volume on those three NF’s is at least 50 mbf/acre, principally Douglas-fir (mbf = thousand board feet). Many of the areas burned were old-growth with volumes over 150 mbf/acre. I estimate that all told at least 50 bbf (billion board feet) were incinerated.
To put that into context, the total annual harvest for all ownerships combined, state-wide, over the last 20 years is about 4 bbf per year. The timber that burned in one week in September is equal (at a minimum) to 12 years of annual harvest in Oregon. To salvage just one percent of what burned (500 mmbf) would require five new large sawmills each running 100 mmbf for a year. After that the burned trees will be too rotten for salvage.
The value of a board foot is not easy to estimate: there are stumpage values, delivered log values, and lumber values. In addition there is a “multiplier effect” that includes sales (total output), value added, employment, wages and salaries, and indirect effects to other economic sectors. Economists have studied this concept and estimated the multiplier effect to be 1.5 to 3 times the lumber sales.
This year lumber prices have been hovering around $.60 per bf. With a conservative multiplier effect of 2, each bf represents a $1.20 contribution to the economy. That means the recent fires cost Oregon’s economy an estimated $60 billion.
That $60 billion loss does not include the growth potential of those burned acres. The west-side Cascade forests were growing about 1,000 bf/acre/year. Even if they reseed and initiate new stands, it will be 25 years before they reach that growth potential again. Thus the loss of growth is estimated to be 20 billion bf or an additional $24 billion opportunity cost to Oregon’s economy.
This combined $84 billion loss is my cursory “back of the envelope” calculation. It could be when other analysts do more rigorous studies, the timber value losses will be estimated to be well over $100 billion. For comparison, in 2005 Hurricane Katrina caused an estimated $150 billion and was the costliest natural disaster in US history. The Oregon fires should be ranked second. The hue and cry over Katrina has not stopped. The media and political establishment have been silent regarding Oregon’s forest losses.
Besides the timber value losses, other forest resource losses were also significant. I estimate at least 150 pairs of Northern Spotted Owls were destroyed. That will bring the remaining population of NSO’s to less than 3,000. Some oldsters like myself may recall that there were an estimated 20,000 NSO’s in 1994 when the Clinton/Gore Northwest Forest Plan was implemented. Since then the population has declined by 85% or more. The NWFP has been an utter failure at protecting the species, with more than 5 million acres of owl habitat destroyed by fire over the last 26 years. It is worthy of note that the opportunity cost of the NWFP has been roughly 10 bbf per year, which is what the owl set-asides removed from harvest. Using the valuations above, that cost has been over $300 billion to Oregon’s economy. That’s an expensive failure. Oregonians have all paid that, for nothing in return.
Heritage old-growth stands were destroyed in Opal Creek, Olallie Lakes, Breitenbush, Blue River, the Clackamas Watershed, the North Umpqua Watershed, the North Santiam Watershed and in dozens of Wilderness Areas, Late Successional Reserves, and Roadless Areas. Non-management has not protected our heritage forests — quite the opposite. The value of those losses is incalculable. The environmentalists who sued and protested for decades to halt all management on Oregon’s federal forests are remarkably silent today.
Wildlife, water quality, fisheries, recreation, scenery, and other forest values have been lost as well. Those values are also difficult, if not impossible, to calculate.
I estimate greenhouse gas emissions were 80 metric tons per acre, or 80 million metric tons from all the fires. In context, the Oregon DEQ estimates total annual emissions from all human economic sectors combined is 60-70 million metric tons. Thus one week of fires emitted more greenhouse gases than all human activities state-wide for a year. Not all biomass was combusted, however. Over the next 25 years an additional 250 million metric tons will be released from decay of the killed but not consumed vegetation. Taking into account all Oregon forest fires over the last 25 years, as much as 55 million metric tons of greenhouse gases are emitted every year in Oregon from decay of fire-killed vegetation — nearly as much as total state-wide human emissions.
The Oregon Legislature and Governor have set carbon emission targets at 45% of 1990 levels by 2025 and 80% by 2050. The 1990 level was 55 million metric tons. Thus these levels cannot be achieved even if all human production of CO2 was halted: no transportation, no electricity generation, no home or business heating, cooling or light. Oregon could be completely depopulated and shut down for 25 years, and the emissions goals would still be vastly exceeded from burned forests decaying.
There are three main causal factors for these losses: 1. Ignition source (lightning in two of the fires, human in the others); 2. Weather (east winds); and 3. Extreme fuels loads and fuel continuity due to 30+ years of no management. Much more could be said or written about the causes.
No amount of blame laying will restore what has been lost, however. We need to understand the depth of the damage to Oregon forests in order to properly grieve. The shock must not linger; we must accept what has happened and feel fully the sorrow of this enormous tragedy. We must remember and mourn our treasures, so essential to Oregon’s identity, that have been destroyed. Only then may we move forward to prevent the recurrence of similar catastrophes.
Mike Dubrasich
Professional Forester
Lebanon, Oregon
Oct. 17, 2020
Thank you Mike for an interesting article, and indeed a sad state of affairs with the politics being played with such losses. It is very telling when the dark green forces forget to tell us the other side of these events whether intended or unintended consequences, they remain consequences that are left for us to deal with for generations.
The USFS and OR DEQ are responsible for this environmentalist-made catastrophe. CA air quality regulations had the same result there, ie build up of fuels, piled into the lower branches of tree crowns.
Mike,
Thanks for your expert knowledge and effort to communicate the dimensions of this tragic debacle.
I hope you will submit this to major news vehicles.
As if they are going to report it – Ha ha ha ha ha ha!
As far as I’m concerned, WUWT is a major news outlet. It has the best, most factual, and most important news. WUWT is my go-to source for news, and I read it every day. I also make private contributions which I see as payment for services rendered. It is a huge honor and privilege to have my essay posted here, and quite humbling considering the extremely high caliber of other posters.
Meh, Oregonians in Portland and Eugene won’t change their politics so, the tragedy will continue. Besides, it’s easier to blame others for your actions and failings than it is to take responsibility.
Besides, in a few years, you won’t even be able to tell there was a fire, as far as the natural stuff goes. Human structures are a different story.
One of the larger burned areas was along the Mckenzie River east of Eugene/Springfield. The Mckenzie River Scenic Byway Initiative forbid cutting mature douglas fir trees along the road (126), instead allowing electricity cables to pass near trunks with an eight (8) foot trimming of limbs above and below. Guess what? Not too scenic now. Salvage the standing burned timber? No way, the trees will be left to rot and topple over on cars (the idea is they will target SUV’s driven by Republicans). Spotted owls? They are being pushed out of their habitat by the barred owls, their somewhat larger and more aggressive cousins. Stupidity abounds. By the way, I grew up in Oregon and worked in forest industries summers while in college, saw this stuff up close and personal, including forest fires.
Thanks for numbers, insight and overview of the tragedy.
However I am not hopeful regarding your last statement.
“Only then may we move forward to prevent the recurrence of similar catastrophes.”
I would so much hope that. But remembrance is not the strongest side of the Woke culture, where only the now and pessimism is counting as evident and reality is another universe.
Even the president has explained that forest management is the major cause, not the ever changing climate.
Statues of former presidents, the Mörner tree on the beach of the Maldives, the Little Ice Age are all supposed to be eradicated and forgotten in a dark Green world.
If the devastation from the fires in Oregon remain in the heads of the Green, then only if they can blame too much CO2, too little H2O and too many Kelvins for it – all caused by fossil fuel, not dense dry under-wood.
Credibility is the other major loss.
Thanks, Mike.
It may be worse than that. In 2017 there was a fire here in Western Montana, the Lolo Peak fire, that burned over 50,000 acres (it was right behind my home). The Forest Service decided on a “block and burn” strategy to “control” it. This doesn’t involve trying to put it out but, rather, “managing” it. They establish blocks around the active part of the fire, prepare them with lines, hose lays, etc., and then burn them out, thus starving the fire of fuel in that location. This is a time consuming process of preparing and burning block after block until essentially the snow comes—literally. The give away to this is when the fire team arrives in early August and announces that the fire may burn into late October.
In the case of the Lolo Peak fire, it made a run up into a 5000 acre drainage that had been logged and contained beautiful stands of young growth 40 to 45 years old. That’s all dead now. And they were right. They finally declared it controlled in late October. Meanwhile, we contended with continual and dense smoke, the destruction of a beautiful viewshed, the loss of 45 years of growth in a managed forest (and that run was only a small part of the managed timber that was destroyed.)
One interesting aspect of this is the fact that there was never an environmental analysis of this method done even though it is used through out the U.S. now and even though the costs are extreme in values lost and impacts on the health of all who live in and around these forests.
By the way, I am a Professional Forester as well with 45 years of experience in silviculture and 30 years of firefighting experience.
West Coast Fir is a national treasure. Exporting raw logs is not legal but if it
were I would wager that there would be a ready market across the pond. Large
rafts of logs could be floated and/or sunk and then would not rot and would
be usable for generations. I can’t say if that would be cost effective but
it’s been done on large scale in the past..
I grew up in Oregon and spent most of my life in the PNW. I remember when the spotted owl logging ban was implemented, I was living in WA state, fire and the faulty logic that the NSO would only live and mate in the old growth were the countering arguments. Of course the antagonists, including Sen. Slade Gordon, were vilified in the press. My cousin lost her house, my brother’s ranch was threatened and all because of the lies and deception of the tree huggers. The political left wing has ruined the PNW with their ideological agenda.
This really reminds me of polar bears. They are supposed to be endangered because of decreasing sea ice. As far as I can tell the only credible voice standing against the alarmist experts is Susan Crockford.
I have worked in close proximity to polar bear scientists and their crews and have great respect for them. It stings me a bit when I say that Susan is 100% correct and they are wrong on the rather important point that the polar bears aren’t endangered by a seasonal loss of sea ice.
I wonder if there is a Spotted Owl equivalent of Susan.
Thanks for your expert commentary. I am about 40 miles east of you and was in the 500+ smoke concentration zone for almost 10 days.
I love the smell of roast spotted owl in the morning. (not really, but it had to get said)
Who project manages these forests? Professionally, they should be ashamed of themselves and expect to be sacked!
Have they not heard of preventative maintenance. In this case the ongoing PM works were mainting and clearing a network of fire breaks and the regular clearance of built up undergrowth, bushes and other vegetation between the trees! This PM works would have massively reduced both the risks and the extent of such fire damage and would have been miniscule compared to the overall real loss’ costs as honestly and correctly calculated here.
Presented professionally in this way, even an accountant in senior management without batteries for his calculator would have clearly and immediately realised such basic preventative maintenance work would have been massively and blatantly cost-effective!
But, silly me, the extremist Greens, a very small minority of our citizens – with the support of vociferous, ignorant, scientifically and technologically illiterate politicians and celebrities, have no real life understanding of such basic management tools!
I’m surprised though, that by now, one of their number hasn’t preached that they have just discovered a further tablet of stone from tablets brought down from the crest of Mount Sinai by Moses which substantiates the dogma within their so called religious scripts!