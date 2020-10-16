Cliffs in Ancient Ice on Mars
Scientists have come to realize that, just below the surface, about one third of Mars is covered in ice. We study this ice to learn about Mars’ ancient climate and astronauts’ future water supplies.
Sometimes we see the buried ice because cliffs form like the one in this image. On the brownish, dusty cliff wall, the faint light-blue-colored ice shows through. Some of these cliffs change before our eyes and boulders of ice can tumble downhill. We take repeat images of these scenes to check for changes like this.
2 thoughts on “Cliffs in Ancient Ice on Mars”
That’s a game changer and no mistake.
Love the permafrost polygons.
Polygonal Raised Ridges – Periglacial Processed Polygons On Mars