James Murdoch Opens Up on The Family Rift Over Climate Change, Politics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to NYT, James Murdoch once thought he could persuade his father to be more concerned about climate change, but his effort to “make Sky News neutral” by getting Al Gore involved were rejected.
James Murdoch, Rebellious Scion
By Maureen Dowd
Published Oct. 10, 2020
Increasingly uncomfortable with News Corp’s politics and profit motives, Rupert’s younger son chose chickens and sheep over Fox, and insists he doesn’t watch ‘Succession.’
…
Mr. Murdoch, 47, resigned from the board of News Corp this summer with an elliptical statement, saying he was leaving “due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”
…
“I reached the conclusion that you can venerate a contest of ideas, if you will, and we all do and that’s important,” he told me. “But it shouldn’t be in a way that hides agendas. A contest of ideas shouldn’t be used to legitimize disinformation. And I think it’s often taken advantage of. And I think at great news organizations, the mission really should be to introduce fact to disperse doubt — not to sow doubt, to obscure fact, if you will.
“And I just felt increasingly uncomfortable with my position on the board having some disagreements over how certain decisions are being made. So it was actually not that hard a decision to remove myself and have a kind of cleaner slate.”
…
At times, over the years, it looked like James and Kathryn might be bringing around Rupert Murdoch on climate change. But that was not to be, either.
…
In 2006, he promised to make Sky carbon neutral. (He invited Al Gore to give his climate slide show at a corporate retreat in Pebble Beach, Calif., a talk that inspired Kathryn Murdoch to become an eco-warrior.) He drove a Prius around London and then switched to an early model of the Tesla roadster; he later joined Tesla’s board.
…Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/10/style/james-murdoch-maureen-dowd.html
I can’t help noticing James seems to be doing most of the talking. So far Rupert and Lachlan have been a lot lower key on the issue of their rift with James.
Despite the family disagreement, James admits his father has supported his efforts, like any good dad should.
I think this points the way to a resolution. If James thinks there is a big demand from Conservatives for a right wing pro climate action news service, well James has access to some of the best media advice in the world. James should just get on with it.
8 thoughts on “James Murdoch Opens Up on The Family Rift Over Climate Change, Politics”
Rx: James needs to become a regular reader of WUWT.
“James should just get on with it.”
But that would mean using his own money.
I don’t imagine that is in particularly short supply. 😉
If he really wants a newspaper which supports the Climate Change push, he should buy the Turnbull Times and turn it into a profitable newspaper supporting his views.
For the benefit of US readers, the “Turnbull Times” is the derisive name given to the Australian edition of the “Guardian”, aka the “Grauniad”.
Unfortunately this is news.
Seemingly the intelligence DNA of the patriarch did not pass to his offspring.
I have an idea James Murdoch could start up a News Network, maybe call it something like Current TV2.
The cable channel would start out as a user-generated content channel with content made by viewers in 15-minute blocks. The channel could then later switch formats to become an independent news network aimed at progressive politics and the climate change scam and climate religion stories and all the jazz.
Then when it fails miserably, James and his investors could use promises of government political connections of influence to sell the failing news channel to some rube Middle Oil sheiks for a fortune.
“Increasingly uncomfortable with News Corp’s politics and profit motives, Rupert’s younger son chose chickens and sheep over Fox,”
When you fret about global warming and dangerous man-made climate change, you’ve already sided with the sheep.