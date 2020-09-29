|Total precipitable water is an important climate parameter as it is a measure of the total amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, which is the most important greenhouse gas.
Water vapor increases with global warming and in the climate models it amplifies the direct small warming caused by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.
The greenhouse effect is much more sensitive to water vapor in the upper atmosphere than near the surface.
As seen in the graph above, this article shows that declining humidity in the upper atmosphere fully offsets the greenhouse effect of increasing humidity in the lower atmosphere.
Eliminating the water vapor feedbacks from climate models would reduce the multi-model mean equilibrium climate sensitivity from 3.2 °C to 1.7°C and would reduce the social cost of carbon dioxide calculated by the FUND economic model, with two updates, from 2018US$‑1.79/tCO2 to US$-7.14/tCO2at 3% discount rate.
The negative signs indicate that climate change is beneficial.
Note that there are other serious problems with the climate models that exaggerate climate sensitivity. The climate models fail to consider the urban heat island effect (UHIE), which contaminates the surface temperature record, and natural climate change from ocean oscillations and solar activity, which are falsely attributed to greenhouse gas warming.
10 thoughts on “Total Precipitable Water and the Greenhouse Effect”
Here’s another article that says essentially the same as what Ken Gregory is saying – that declining relative humidity is cancelling CO2 warming:
https://friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/E&E_21_4_2010_08-miskolczi.pdf
In the 1948-2008 time period the global average annual mean true greenhouse-gas optical thickness is found to be time-stationary.
“Water vapor increases with global warming and in the climate models it amplifies the direct small warming caused by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.”
When water evaporate both the water surface and the air drops in temperature. This is well known, we build air-coolers on this principle: swamp coolers/evaporative coolers.
How the f**k did anyone get the idea that evaporation of water warms the planet? The net effect of water vapor is much lower air temperature. Why does the greenhouse theory consistently make claims that is the opposite to proven and widely applied physics?
Anthony, I have been considering the effect of water vapour in the atmosphere and energy considerations. I am aware of the phase change energy requirements of water but something I am not sure how it is considered in the models is the energy required to move the water around in the atmosphere once it is in vapour form. From the conservation of energy it is very clear that there are huge amounts of potential energy in the water in clouds, notwithstanding phase change requirements. This is demonstrated by hydro electric plants that are essentially fed by rain water lifted to high elevations and that transform the energy through the turbines. There is obviously a huge amount of energy lost in dropping water/snow from the clouds to the mountain tops but significant amounts are retained. Again in considering the conservation of energy, there are huge amounts of energy required to move the water even in cloud form. I am curious as to how this vast sink and source of energy is treated in the global circulation models. There is a huge buffer of (potential) energy stored in clouds that back of the envelope calcs indicate is a significant factor of the incident solar energy. Is this energy adequately addressed in the GCM’s? I have heard of no discussion on this topic in the 10 to 15 years I have been following the climate change debate.
You´re correct, there´s a lot of work needed for the atmospheric water circulation. And work equals cooling as it is driven by the heat flow from the surface. According to the first law, dU=Q-W, the work is subtracted from the internal energy leaving less heat. When work is done by a system it results in cooling. When water evaporates both the water surface and air cools. The water molecules carry this energy to colder regions and dump it when condensating, away from the heat source(surface), while at the same time blocking heat flow from the sun with clouds. Then when rain falls, the surface is cooled again.
So it´s cooling+cooling+cooling+cooling. Water vapor does not warm this planet.
Your questions are far beyond anything so called climate scientist are willing to answer. They will remain unanswered for a very long time. After it would require a lot of work.
Any article, description, statement or even buzzword that says “greenhouse” immediately falsifies itself.
CAGW fails HS physics because they constantly use temperature as a measurement of energy. It does not even have a straight line correlation. An example would be the claim energy trapped by CO2 can be measured by temperature alone. First thing that needs established, is it temperature or energy increase that is the concern. If energy, publish energy readings not temperature. Every time the wind changes(el-nino, el-nina) the temperature can change by a decades worth in a year.
Of course. NVAP-M, ISCCP, NOAA ESRL, all show no increase globally in water vapour. RSS, oceans only, does.
No WV increase means CO2 is safe and beneficial and we should try to get it to 1000 ppm.
From the above article: “Water vapor increases with global warming and in the climate models it amplifies the direct small warming caused by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.”
Anthony, might we agree that the word “presumed” could safely be added before the words “direct small warming caused by”?
And I believe any warming amplification due to “water vapor” depends significantly on how that term is incorporated in any given climate model: does it mean TPW or just average relative humidity between Earth’s surface and cloud base wherever clouds form at any specific location on Earth. There is a big difference between the two.
And:
The formation of visible clouds increases albedo for incoming solar radiation wherever and whenever they appear — a “cooling” effect on the atmosphere and Earth’s surface.
The formation of clouds increases atmospheric absorption of incoming solar radiation wherever and whenever they appear — a heating effect on the atmosphere, but a “cooling” effect at the Earth’s surface.
The percent of sky covered by obscuring clouds directly reduces the amount of surface LWIR, and even near-surface atmospheric LWIR, that can radiate directly to space through the “atmospheric window”— heating both the atmosphere and surface.
The formation of clouds releases the latent heat of H2O evaporation/condensation up in the atmosphere wherever and whenever they appear, which would otherwise not occur, causing a great change in the vertical distribution of energy within the atmosphere — net effect, who knows? Maybe Willis Eschenbach (and he can certainly comment on the effects of cumulonimbus clouds).
The energy gradients at surface that develop between sunlit areas and those shaded by clouds serve to increase surface winds, and hence convective transport of energy between surface and atmosphere — a heating effect on the atmosphere for areas with surface temperature higher than near-surface atmospheric temperature, but a direct cooling effect on the atmosphere for areas with surface temperatures lower than near-surface atmospheric temperature.
Bottom line: if one is concerned about water vapor (TPW) within Earth’s atmosphere, one sure better be concerned about how such affects cloud formation and cloud coverage extent.
For reference, on a global average basis Earth typically has :
— about 67% cloud coverage (ref: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/85843/cloudy-earth#:~:text=One%20study%20based%20on%20nearly,clouds%20at%20any%20one%20time. )
— average relative humidity of 80% over the oceans (ref: https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/blog_held/47-relative-humidity-over-the-oceans/ )
Genuine question:
Does the decline in water vapour in the atmosphere allow more of the suns energy in?
I’m thinking cloud cover (Pinker et al).