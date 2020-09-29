|Traverse City, Mich. (September 29, 2020) — On Wednesday, September 30, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede and Michigan House Majority Leader Triston Cole (MI-105) will hold a virtual press conference on environmental justice.
WHO: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede
Michigan House Majority Leader Triston Cole (MI-105)
WHAT: Environmental Justice Virtual Press Conference
WHEN: Wednesday, September 30
9:30 AM ET
The event will be livestreamed here and it appears to be open to the public.
8 thoughts on “EPA Head Wheeler to Hold Virtual Press Conference on “Environmental Justice””
‘Environmental Justice’ a bullshit term for doing the right thing in Wheeler’s World.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2020/09/03/wheeler-epa-trump-climate/
Justice is one of those magical mystical words that when attached to any subject imbues the subject with a certain regal presence and need for the Government to protect it by increasing the Cost of Living to the individual citizens and reducing his/her quality of Life. We will soon need Lunar Justice and one day Martian justice.
We need a lot less justice and a much smaller government, and what will be the return on investment for colonizing the moon with billions of FUTURE Taxpayers dollars? Taxpayers that will not be born until we have actually colonized Mars will be paying for the deserted habitats on the Moon.
Social is one of those magical mystical words that when attached to any subject manages to negate that subject. In other words, “social justice” actually means, “not justice”. “Social science” means “not science”, and so on.
OK, I’m confused. Andrew Wheeler is not that bad of an EPA Administrator, although he is a lawyer. so WTF is environmental justice? Like when it snows on Algore? We’ll see.
https://ajustclimate.org/
Ron Long
WTF is environmental justice?
Probably something you and I don’t like.
He said
EPA chief criticizes Democratic governors, vows to concentrate on cleaning up vulnerable communities in a second Trump term
He said
‘I have seen no actions that lead me to believe they have any interest in protecting those lives,’ one environmental justice advocate said of rollbacks under Trump
The former is correct with respect to real hazards (e.g. Green Blight, leaching pipes). The latter is correct with respect to virtual hazards (e.g. climate change).
Environmental justice, like its social justice brethren, anywhere is injustice everywhere.
Triston Cole is a Republican from northern Michigan. I doubt if he is going to come out as a Social Justice Warrior.