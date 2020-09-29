Great Lakes Drying Up… No, Overflowing… Because Climate Change

Guest “because climate change” by David Middleton
From the October 1, 2020 issue of Physics Today…
1 OCTOBER 2020 • page 26
The Great Lakes are filled to their brims, with no signs of receding
Experts see the fingerprints of climate change on the lakes’ record high water levels.
David Kramer
Seven years ago, Ron Wilson’s son was married on the beach in front of his cottage on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. Were the couple to renew their vows today in the same spot, they’d be standing in nearly two meters of water. The 18-meter-wide beach has vanished, and the lake is now lapping at a steel seawall Wilson erected last winter to keep storms away from his foundation.
Water levels have always fluctuated on the Great Lakes, but the recent extreme seesawing, particularly on the upper lakes—Superior, Michigan, and Huron—is unprecedented in the century that records have been kept (see charts). Michigan and Huron, which are linked and share the same level, stood at record highs in August, 84 cm above their historic average. The two lakes bottomed out at record lows in 2013. Although a relatively modest 25 cm above average, Superior in 2020 was just 5 cm below its record peak for August set a year ago.
Signs of climate changeThe past 10 years have been the wettest on record for the Great Lakes watershed. Andrew Gronewold, associate professor for environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan, says the rainy years began well before the 2013 ebb in the upper lakes. An extended period of excess evaporation that started in 1998 more than offset the added precipitation until the polar vortex event in early 2014 caused most of the lakes to freeze over. Since then, water supply has exceeded evaporation, partly because of several especially cold winters, Gronewold says. He adds that the 2014–17 period saw the fastest three-year increase in water levels since record-keeping began.
Donald Wuebbles, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, says precipitation over the watershed has risen 10% over the past century and is expected to grow another 10% over the next. Precipitation in the Great Lakes region is increasingly occurring in larger events, researchers say. As a result, more rainfall runs off into streams and rivers feeding the lakes instead of being absorbed in soils. The lakes themselves make up a major portion of the watershed.
“The rate at which precipitation has changed over the past decade simply cannot be explained by historical variability alone,” says Gronewold. “The best explanation is a warming atmosphere and warming global temperature.”
The article provides this USACE chart of historical lake levels…
The caption in the article must be a typo…
Water levels on the Great Lakes have fluctuated irregularly over the past century. The peaks and troughs on Lakes Michigan and Huron have been especially pronounced. From a record low in 2013, they have surged to record highs this year. (US Army Corps of Engineers.)
Michigan-Huron appears to have been just as low as 2013 in 1965-1966 and within 1 foot of that low in the mid-1920’s and mid-1930’s. The “record highs this year” don’t look any higher than 1987 and the mid-1970’s, mid-1950’s and 1930 appear to have been within 1 foot of those record highs. I
What does the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) data show?
The peaks and troughs on Lakes Michigan and Huron have been especially pronounced. From a record low in 2013, they have surged to record highs this year.
This year isn’t over. The most recent full year of USACE records is 2019. Lakes Michigan-Huron set no monthly record highs in 2019 and only one record monthly low in 2013. 11 monthly record highs were set in 1986 and 1 in 1987. Most of the Great Lakes monthly record highs were set in the mid-1980’s. 10 of the monthly record lows for Michigan-Huron were set in 1964. The vast majority of record monthly lows for the other lakes were set in the 1920’s and 1930’s.
What’s really funny? They tell us that climate change caused these
record highs and lows and will make the seesawing worse… But…
Longer term, it’s anyone’s guess where lake levels are headed. The range of possibilities in the six-month forecasts by the US Army Corps of Engineers is so broad in the latter months as to be of little use, researchers say.Physics Today
7 thoughts on “Great Lakes Drying Up… No, Overflowing… Because Climate Change”
All that can be said is “The Science is Settled”, no one knows what is going on.
Too little water in the lakes, well that’s global warming aka climate change. Too much water in the lakes well that is global warming aka climate change.
This is the classic, heads i win tails you lose position. Climate alarmists don’t need any double headed coins, they just claim a win no matter which way it flips.
One of the things that affects lake levels is human intervention. link As far as I can tell, Lake Ontario is heavily regulated.
“From a record low in 2013, they have surged to record highs this year”
Yeah, just like here in Toronto with Lake Ontario: 2013 was a Very Extra Special Emergency, due to climate change, as with LOWER spring run-off (due, of course, to warmer winters and less snow), the GREAT LAKES WERE GOING DRY!!! The models say its just gonna get worse. ACT NOW!
Quick, dust off those plans to have to dredge all those channels, give money to the pleasure boat industry (docks are too far from the water), hurry, hurry, spend those billions.
2014
2015
2016
…ummmm….completely average lake levels. No headlines. No panic. No “sciencey” doomsayers.
2017: OMG, we’re flooding. CLIMATE CHANGE!!!!
(“Forget what we said about lower spring run off because of less snow. Forget THOSE models. We have NEW models that say we’re going to get HIGHER spring run off…oh, and forget bad water management downstream”.
Seriously, nobody should be able have a job that doesn’t require at least 8th grade math.
I live in Michigan and back in 2013, at the last low, all the “climate scientists” were telling us the low was the new normal due to “climate change” and the lakes would only keep shrinking.
At the time, there was also a big argument between the lake front property owners and the enviros over whether the proper owners could be allowed to do “beach grooming”. Older people like me just laughed–let them do whatever they want it will all be under water in a few years. And here we are.
“Climate science” is a kind of memory disorder–they can’t remember what it was like yesterday, but today is the new normal and it is worse than we thought.
I remember Lake Michigan levels rising in the mid-70’s causing some houses on the eastern shore across from Chicago to collapse into the lake.
There was a US Geological Survey marker on a large concrete cube on the beach just off the Pier Street steps in Lakeside, MI. I don’t recall when it was put up but it had been there a while. The lake level rose so much the concrete steps crumbled and the survey marker cube was tilted off level.
When my parents bought a vacation home there in 1972, there was a good 50-60 yards of beach past the Pier St. steps. A few years later it was all gone. Their neighbor across the road lost over 20 feet of his yard and I believe he had his house moved further away from the lake.
At the time, “climate change” was not in vogue, so the high levels were blamed on the Army Corps of Engineers conspiring with the shipping companies to keep the water level high.
Some years later, the lake level dropped and the beach was back.
I live in Rochester, Michigan and in 2005 I camped on the shore of Lake Huron and it was low it looked like it could use ~3 feet more water and I was concerned. Lately sometimes on the local news they warn of high water and waves flooding erosion.