More surfacestations project vindication: Strong UHI temperature biases confirmed in USA

WUWT readers may recall that NOAA did an experiment at Oak Ridge National Laboratory that vindicated my findings about the effects of local urbanization on surface temperature measurements.
The urban heat island (UHI) effect is strongly affected by urban-scale changes to local land surfaces. Basically, the more asphalt, concrete, buildings, etc. that exist near a thermometer, the more the overnight low temperature is biased upwards due to heat storage.
Climate monitoring thermometers are therefore biased upwards. This new UHI database further vindicates my findings in 2015 released at the AGU Fall Meeting. – Anthony
New Surface Urban Heat Island Database for the United States
|A new study published in the ISPRS Journal of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing presents clear-sky surface UHI (SUHI) intensities for 497 urbanized areas in the United States by combining remotely-sensed data products with multiple US census-defined urban areas.
The SUHI intensity is the difference in surface temperature between the built-up and non-built up pixels of an urbanized area.
The study reported that the daytime summer SUHI was 1.91 °C higher and the daytime winter SUHI was 0.87 °C higher.
The study also reports that the SUHI intensity is lower in census tracts with higher median income and higher proportion of white people. Unfortunately, the study didn’t report on how the UHI effect changes with time.
h/t to Friends of Science
The paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0924271620302082#!
Abstract
The urban heat island (UHI) effect is strongly modulated by urban-scale changes to the aerodynamic, thermal, and radiative properties of the Earth’s land surfaces. Interest in this phenomenon, both from the climatological and public health perspectives, has led to hundreds of UHI studies, mostly conducted on a city-by-city basis. These studies, however, do not provide a complete picture of the UHI for administrative units using a consistent methodology. To address this gap, we characterize clear-sky surface UHI (SUHI) intensities for all urbanized areas in the United States using a modified Simplified Urban-Extent (SUE) approach by combining a fusion of remotely-sensed data products with multiple US census-defined administrative urban delineations. We find the highest daytime SUHI intensities during summer (1.91 ± 0.97 °C) for 418 of the 497 urbanized areas, while the winter daytime SUHI intensity (0.87 ± 0.45 °C) is the lowest in 439 cases.
Since urban vegetation has been frequently cited as an effective way to mitigate UHI, we use NDVI, a satellite-derived proxy for live green vegetation, and US census tract delineations to characterize how vegetation density modulates inter-urban, intra-urban, and inter-seasonal variability in SUHI intensity. In addition, we also explore how elevation and distance from the coast confound SUHI estimates. To further quantify the uncertainties in our estimates, we analyze and discuss some limitations of these satellite-derived products across climate zones, particularly issues with using remotely sensed radiometric temperature and vegetation indices as proxies for urban heat and vegetation cover. We demonstrate an application of this spatially explicit dataset, showing that for the majority of the urbanized areas, SUHI intensity is lower in census tracts with higher median income and higher proportion of white people. Our analysis also suggests that poor and non-white urban residents may suffer the possible adverse effects of summer SUHI without reaping the potential benefits (e.g., warmer temperatures) during winter, though establishing this result requires future research using more comprehensive heat stress metrics. This study develops new methodological advancements to characterize SUHI and its intra-urban variability at levels of aggregation consistent with sources of other socioeconomic information, which can be relevant in future inter-disciplinary research and as a possible screening tool for policy-making.
The dataset developed in this study is visualized at: https://datadrivenlab.users.earthengine.app/view/usuhiapp
“The study also reports that the SUHI intensity is lower in census tracts with higher median income and higher proportion of white people.”
Would that be because the UHI is lesser in suburbia where people have lots, yards and trees, with more parks per capita than an inner city slum? The census would probably be accurate as to where white people live, but maybe not where they work, where a lot of white people work downtown in high rise office buildings that retain a lot of heat. I hope that UHI doesn’t get further blamed on white people stoking race relations, although it would appear white people do live in cooler neighborhoods.
It would be interesting to locate the official weather stations on the map provided.
Uh, they use remote sensing, Wim.
On the map it is shown where temperatures show an UHI/SUHI effect. When weather stations are found to be located at pixels with a quantified UHI effect the UHI effect for the weather station is known (more or less) and the influence of UHI on national measurements can be estimated.
Weather stations should be in rural environments that don’t show a change in environment.
Heck, just understanding the double map would be a plus! How does the right hand map have colors that are not at all in the included scale. This is meaningless. This call s the lefthand map into serious question.
Yeah, I kinda gave up at that point too.
So does this mean that, because of closing a large number of rural measurement stations and urban encroachment on others, NOAA will significantly adjust down their global temperature data? (I won’t be holding my breath)
Oh brother… Keep “race” and “disproportionate” out of a simple science experiment. UHI effect is either true or not true. It raises temperatures by some local amount or it doesn’t. It either impacts the calculated “Global Temperature” or it doesn’t. It is either fully accounted for or it isn’t.
Not everything has to be a social justice cause. This immediately makes it apparent the authors are not serious scientists – they have some woke agenda to fulfill.
The problem is worse than that since these readings are used to correct and fill data of nearby (last I saw was up to 500 miles) stations.
Many of us remember the mobilization of citizen weather-persons (old dog-new tricks), led by Anthony Watts, with documentation of the sorry state of many weather station locations. Great to see the other scientists are catching up. Why do homeless persons camp on exhaust grates and not in an open park when it’s snowing? UHI writ large.
A month or so ago someone from the NWS came out to check our rain gauge. (We’ve reported our precipitation to them for decades.)
In talking with him I found out the the weather station at the main airport for my little spot on the globe is now under the control of the FAA and they moved it to a new location between two runways.
(If there seems to be a problem with it, they will call in the NWS to do maintenance but they will still report the suspected faulty temps.)
He said that their temps are now among the warmest reported in the state.
He also mentioned that some other weather stations in other states are now also under FAA control.
Now, I understand that an airport needs the conditions on the ground as planes takeoff and land, but should those conditions be included in the “official” NWS records?
Gunga Din
It strikes me that the weather station is sited appropriately for its purpose — informing pilots and traffic controllers what the temperatures are near the runways. The problem is when those temperatures are then used for climate studies, where the desirable measurements are not strongly biased by site location.
Will the Surface Stations paper ever see the light of day?
The UK weather forecasts in all media have a much greater UHI than highlighted. Several degrees between town and rural areas in the country. The wind and cloud cover have a major effect on just how big the difference is. Modelling this must be tricky on a global scale, having to know all weather conditions not just temperature.
Concerning surface temperatures:
There’s so much infilling (wild guessing) that surface data can’t be trusted
Then there are the “adjustments and “re-adjustments” and “re-re-adjustments”.
The great pictures of “classic” weather stations here in 2009 showed surface data are junk science.
The greenhouse effect takes place in the troposphere, so that’s where the global average temperature should be measured — a consistent environment with very little infilling required — just over both poles.
I imagine the greatest UHI effect would be gradual economic growth near a rural weather station … a village forms … which grows into a town … which grows into a small small city … and later they move the weather station to the airport for the heat from the tarmac and jet engines!
I wrote an article about “urbanization bias” in May 2019: It was a long article and I think it was a good article, although I may be biased. My neighbor liked it, but my wife said it was too long. It did get a lot of page views on my climate science blog. The long winded title is a summary:
“Urbanization bias adjustments are tiny, and they are science fraud, partially caused by the lack of rural weather stations with long, continuous records, located outside the US, needed to determine the correct adjustments”
https://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2019/05/urbanization-bias-adjustments-are-tiny.html