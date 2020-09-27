Coldest Northern Hemisphere temperature, first recorded by UW, officially confirmed

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 30 years after recording a temperature of minus 93.2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 69.6 Celsius) in Greenland, the measurement has been verified by the World Meteorological Organization as the coldest recorded temperature in the Northern Hemisphere.
The measurement was first recorded by a University of Wisconsin-Madison Antarctic Meteorological Research Center Automatic Weather Station in December 1991. An AWS is a standalone instrument suite developed by UW-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center and AMRC scientists and engineers to collect numerous environmental parameters such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, wind direction and speed. The information is then relayed via satellite back to SSEC in near real time.
Over time, these data have come to provide a benchmark for understanding weather extremes and climate change.
“The more data you have, the more you can understand what’s going on globally, and make important political and environmental decisions related to climate change,” says George Weidner, emeritus researcher with the UW-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. “It is also an important moment for the AWS systems in that their data are being accepted as official records.”
Weidner is the lead author on a new paper published in the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society this month that documents the low temperature finding.
In 2007, the WMO created an online archive of weather and climate extremes around the globe, helping to set benchmarks for future climate research. Other measurements include record high temperatures, wind speeds, and the impact of tropical cyclones, including the deadliest in history.
Extreme measurements like that in Greenland undergo a rigorous review process to make sure they are accurate and there is agreement with other meteorological data and weather forecast models. Due to the quality and preservation of the AWS station data provided by the Antarctic Meteorological Research Center, the WMO was able to verify the 1991 temperature and log it as part of the official record.
According to Weidner, this cold temperature was the result of several atmospheric conditions converging in a specific way.
The Klinck field site, where the coldest temperature was measured, is located in the middle of Greenland at an elevation of 10,170 feet (3,100 meters). Extreme cold air temperatures can occur when there is little wind to disturb an area, accompanied by clear skies.
In this case, the elevation and a splitting of the jet stream — which usually flows over the Greenland ice sheet — created a dead zone, allowing the already cold region to continue losing heat from the Earth. Similar conditions occur over Canada and result in the famed (or infamous) “polar vortex,” which produces extreme cold that reaches the U.S.
For more than 40 years, the network of more than 60 Automatic Weather Station sites has helped provide real-time data for scientists in extreme places like Antarctica and Greenland and has helped build a more complete picture of changes in Earth’s climate. In March 2017, the WMO confirmed some of the warmest ever recorded temperatures in Antarctica and used data from AMRC’s AWS network to help verify these measurements.
###
This work is supported by the National Science Foundation.
10 thoughts on “Coldest Northern Hemisphere temperature, first recorded by UW, officially confirmed”
Something for you to look into
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GFFfmBGb5U
“The commercial application of the SAFIRE PROJECT experiment as a nuclear plasma reactor.”
electic sun rubbish
Fake!
In Oymyakon the coldest ever measured was -96.2°F in January of 1926.
This is even in a small village, not some mountain top in the middle of nowhere.
Ref
Anyway, the cold fake news is a welcome counter to the countless hot fake news.
December 1991 was indeed very cold in the Arctic. 5th coldest December since records began in 1978, according to UAH lower troposphere satellite data.
“…a splitting of the jet stream – which usually flows over Greenland – created a dead zone…”. Don’t go there. Nothing to see. Move along. However, amazing that this data got eventually presented to the public!
Er…. I suspect that the story is not that this was the ‘coldest measured’, but that it was the ‘coldest measured, checked, double-checked and accredited according to a specific protocol’…..
The Adjustocene is here indeed.
Not understanding that the equipment in question becomes less accurate the further from 57°F you go, the WMO is full of shit and incompetent.
No study was done, no time machine went back, no corroborating evidence provided.
This is literally exactly the same as that “record high” that turned out to be a truck illegally parked beside the station in France.
Incompetent and unscientific. Declaring sporadic anecdotal extremes to be facts isn’t science OR math.
“Not understanding that the equipment in question becomes less accurate the further from 57°F you go, the WMO is full of shit and incompetent.”
Not sure what sensor they use, but I assume it Pt100Ω with a small fan in the instrument housing. Yes, Pt100Ω is not totally linear, but is easily compensated for using automatic table lookup conversion for linearization.
You would use a three wire connection from sensor to electronics and well calibrated resistor bridge and a high resolution A/D converter. From there it is simple everyday transmission of digital data.
Depending on the production quality of the sensor, bridge and A/D converter, this particular system has a very good long term stability. There could be a slight drift, but this drift would tend to be near linear over time and can thus be compensated for, in conjunction with yearly or decadal calibration checks.
My brain is being fried though so meticulously slowly and imperceptibly that it strangely feels kind of cool, at least subjectively in my experience. There are probably many other brains that are being fried out there that may instead be kind of cool rather than a possible subjective frog pro fry temperature index. 🙂