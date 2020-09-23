California Governor Gavin Newsom Bans Sales of Gas Cars by 2035

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Governor Newsom, “we no longer need to drill things or extract things to advance our economic goals”.

Gavin Newsom signs order banning sales of gas-powered cars in California by 2035 BY LARA KORTE SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 10:32 AM Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring the sale of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and move the state further away from relying on climate change-causing fossil fuels. “This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” Newsom said. “For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn’t give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse – and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.” His announcement comes on the heels of one of the most disastrous climate events in California’s history. The state is still battling wildfires, which have burned a record 3.6 million acres. Newsom for weeks has cited climate change as a major contributing factor, and has called on federal officials, including President Donald Trump, to take more aggressive action on clean energy. … Read more: https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article245948120.html

The following is a tweet from Governor Newsom. The announcement starts at 4:45.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom will announce a major new initiative to dramatically advance the state’s progress toward a low-carbon future. #CAClimateAction https://t.co/dfS2QXO1YK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 23, 2020

Newsom hopes everyone will follow California’s lead, but why would anyone else want to copy California’s slow moving energy disaster? The more engineering literate amongst us might have noticed that, thanks to renewables, California can barely keep their lights on. More unreliable renewables will just make this situation worse.

Adding millions of energy hungry electric vehicles, many of whose owners would want to charge at night, would be unlikely to improve California’s unstable renewable energy grid.

Governor Newsom in his interview said “we no longer need to drill things or extract things to advance our economic goals” (see the Twitter video above).

Every study I have seen about renewables suggests that any serious attempt to go 100% renewable would require far more drilling and extracting than a fossil fuel powered economy, like a 2700% increase in lithium extraction. Even carbon intensive cement production would have to increase substantially – all those wind turbines and solar panels need cement bases.

Manufacturing cement largely consists of heating limestone or other Calcium Carbonates to 825C (1517F) degrees, to separate the limestone into Calcium Oxide and CO2. There is a lot of CO2 in limestone. Current cement manufacture accounts for 8% of global annual CO2 emissions. Cement does not last forever. A substantial permanent increase in global cement production would pretty much cancel any CO2 savings from going renewable.

Between clearing wilderness areas for wind turbines and solar arrays, and turning what is left of the state into a vast open pit mine to feed the mineral hungry renewables industry, going renewable would devastate California’s environment.

I guess there would be one small silver lining to the Newsom push to turn the State of California into a Renewable Energy extractive wasteland. The few scraps of forest and wilderness which would survive the push for renewables would no longer pose much of a forest fire hazard.

Of course it is possible Governor Newsom is aware of all this (h/t Charles the Moderator).

Governor Newsom is the latest leader to finally realize that NOW IS THE TIME to take drastic, decisive action that kicks in at some point in the future when he’s comfortably out of office. https://t.co/zVRcuIPv99 — Zack Kanter (@zackkanter) September 23, 2020

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...