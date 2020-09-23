California Governor Gavin Newsom Bans Sales of Gas Cars by 2035

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Governor Newsom, “we no longer need to drill things or extract things to advance our economic goals”.
Gavin Newsom signs order banning sales of gas-powered cars in California by 2035
BY LARA KORTE SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 10:32 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring the sale of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and move the state further away from relying on climate change-causing fossil fuels.
“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” Newsom said. “For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn’t give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse – and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”
His announcement comes on the heels of one of the most disastrous climate events in California’s history. The state is still battling wildfires, which have burned a record 3.6 million acres.
Newsom for weeks has cited climate change as a major contributing factor, and has called on federal officials, including President Donald Trump, to take more aggressive action on clean energy.
The following is a tweet from Governor Newsom. The announcement starts at 4:45.
Newsom hopes everyone will follow California’s lead, but why would anyone else want to copy California’s slow moving energy disaster? The more engineering literate amongst us might have noticed that, thanks to renewables, California can barely keep their lights on. More unreliable renewables will just make this situation worse.
Adding millions of energy hungry electric vehicles, many of whose owners would want to charge at night, would be unlikely to improve California’s unstable renewable energy grid.
Governor Newsom in his interview said “we no longer need to drill things or extract things to advance our economic goals” (see the Twitter video above).
Every study I have seen about renewables suggests that any serious attempt to go 100% renewable would require far more drilling and extracting than a fossil fuel powered economy, like a 2700% increase in lithium extraction. Even carbon intensive cement production would have to increase substantially – all those wind turbines and solar panels need cement bases.
Manufacturing cement largely consists of heating limestone or other Calcium Carbonates to 825C (1517F) degrees, to separate the limestone into Calcium Oxide and CO2. There is a lot of CO2 in limestone. Current cement manufacture accounts for 8% of global annual CO2 emissions. Cement does not last forever. A substantial permanent increase in global cement production would pretty much cancel any CO2 savings from going renewable.
Between clearing wilderness areas for wind turbines and solar arrays, and turning what is left of the state into a vast open pit mine to feed the mineral hungry renewables industry, going renewable would devastate California’s environment.
I guess there would be one small silver lining to the Newsom push to turn the State of California into a Renewable Energy extractive wasteland. The few scraps of forest and wilderness which would survive the push for renewables would no longer pose much of a forest fire hazard.
Of course it is possible Governor Newsom is aware of all this (h/t Charles the Moderator).
26 thoughts on “California Governor Gavin Newsom Bans Sales of Gas Cars by 2035”
Oh My Dog!! What a maroon!
How long till griff proclaims that this order proves that electric cars are viable and economical.
How are they going to drive away from the fires?
They wont !!
maybe that’s part of the plan to reduce the population ???
The critical point for electric power is storage. Are we going to stop mining lithium and cobalt too? Elon’s new battery tech at 16% improvement is a pretty big jump. In the 20 years I worked in solar energy research the avg PV efficiency went from 15% to 19%.
Is it just me, or does The Gavin look dumber than a box of bent screws in that photo?
I haven’t seen a stare that vacant in a very, very long time.
It’s the liberal fake smile.
Dumber than a box of bent screws?
Never heard that one before, Sara, and I like it. Thanks. It made me laugh.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Regards,
Bob
I have: Joe Biden. And to think, these leftists hold CA up as a model. 🤮
One of the alarming things in this world is the extent to which thoughtlessly ‘woke’ regimes tend to imitate one another.
In this case, Boris Johnson’s administration in the UK has already made the decision to do a phased in ban of all regular fueled passenger vehicles, so I suppose California couldn’t dare be left behind in this lunacy?
So their currant problem is not having enough reliable electricity to turn on AC in the evening when they get off work. Does this governor know how they will increase the available energy in 15 years so they can plug in all their cars and turn on the AC? I really don’t know but that would have to be about a 100% increase in demand in 15 years when they are running on the fine edge now.
Appologies to my friends and relatives in this USA state:
For you recent graduates, here is a multiple-choice quiz with two bonus questions.
(If you believe it’s your right not to be offended, please skip.)
For 10 points, which single USA state best fits all of the following descriptions?
This state has the 5th largest economy in the world (wikipedia.org)
This state is a leader in green energy and environmental regulations
This state ranks 1st in total imports with 441 billion annually (14.6% of GDP – wikipedia.org)
The #1 import country into this state:
– consumes over 7 times as much coal as the entire USA (statista.com)
– has a communist government that has engineered a “compliant” workforce at the expence of human rights
– plans for expansion and global domination
This state is corporate headquarters to Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, VISA, Tesla, and Adobe with combined market capitalization of 5,500 B (ycharts.com – listed in order of descending market cap)
This state is NOT the home of ExxonMobil (aka Big Oil) with market capitalization of 178 B, which is less than Adobe (ycharts.com) (divest in ExxonMobil = defund Texas)
This state has 18 of the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in the USA
Choose one answer:
A. Mississippi
B. Vermont
C. California
D. None of the above
Bonus points:
4 bonus point essay: Has the state chosen above become the “New Old South” in part by leveraging low-cost “compliant” non-US labor? (Please include reasons for and against with references.)
1 bonus point multiple choice: Which state above (A, B, or C) was the richest in the country prior to the Civil War?
No s-tag needed . . . This is food for thought . . .
Newsom knows he won’t be around in 2035 to face up to his loony edicts, just like most politicians, bureaucrats, academics, media and activists. (Sorry those last 5 references amount to tautology)
In other news: Sacramento trial lawyers were seen drunkenly celebrating the guarantee of work for years to come.
California homes will need to stock up on backup gasoline power generators.
Looks like this means the end of car dealerships in California by 2035. Folks will need to cross the State borders to Oregon, Nevada and Arizona to buy a car. If they have any sense, they won’t bother making the return journey.
That clown is completely crackers.
Is there anybody in Calizuela who comprehends why their electricity costs 3× more than the national average?
What a moron.
We could save a lot of money by dispensing with our legislature and just let the Governor rule by decree.
The world going to end before 2035 AD.
The long lasting Dem racists party will have finally ceased to be = end of world.
A new world will begin- without any need of the zombie freaks on the streets.
I wish would happen faster, but, these train wrecks do tend to be slow process.
Will this destroy part of their tourist industry as there would not be any gas stations to refuel the cars coming into California from the states that allow fossil-fuel vehicles?
So can they buy gas cars from neighboring states and bring them into California to drive?
The near genius Premier of BC, Horgan, made a similar announcement, while simultaneously blocking new pipelines.
Then he complained about the price of gasoline, and wondered why no one was coming forward to build new refineries in BC.
This level of stupid cannot be matched, Newsome is still in little league
“Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse – and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.” — Gavin Newsom
Hint for you Gavin, they don’t.
Imagine thinking you can legislate for the year 2035. Maybe, next, the CA gov’t can start working on laws for the first Mars Colony.
I’ll just have to stop posting my comments about so-called “renewables”. It’s getting boring pointing out that solar PV and wind turbines are not net energy producers. They are subsidy farms which cause a net increase in CO2 emissions, which is their claimed purpose.