The Dirty Dozen Tests Of Global Warming Science

by: Geoffrey H Sherrington
Assume for discussion that there has been a change of 1⁰C in the customary global near-surface air temperature, GAST, over the last century. There have been many assertions that this has produced changes. The strength of assertions is greater when a mathematical relation between temperature and the alleged change is established. Here are some relationships to ponder, for the last century or for a significant or available shorter time.
For a 1⁰C change in global temperature –
- By how many millimeters does the sea level surface height change?
- By how many ppm does atmospheric CO₂ change?
- By how many tonnes does the weight of terrestrial vegetation, like forests, change?
- By how much does the pH of the oceans change?
- By how many sq km does the average area of cloud cover change?
- What change is there to the accumulated cyclone index, ACE?
- What is the net change to the globalnumber of –
- Birds
- Land animals
- Marine algae
- By how many Watt per square metre does the Top of Atmosphere TOA radiation balance change?
- By how many tonnes does the weight of ice change –
- Over land
- Floating on sea
- Grounded over sea
- By how much does total precipitable rainfall TPW change?
- By what number does the number of large bush fires change?
- By how many tonnes do yields of major food crops change, expressed as tonnes available per person, for example
- Rice
- Wheat
- Beans
- Barley
- Maize
The number of properties claimed to be changed by global warming is now in the several hundreds range.
Many more cases could be added to this list of a dozen assertions. However, this list contains the main ones discussed by agencies such as NASA and other anti-warming agencies like NGOs.
NASA has a web page that mentions some effects of its view of climate change.
Some NASA text follows, to highlight the uncertainty and lack of quantification even for a small part of the Earth like the USA.
- The length of the frost-free season (and the corresponding growing season) has been increasing nationally since the 1980s, with the largest increases occurring in the western United States, affecting ecosystems and agriculture. Across the United States, the growing season is projected to continue to lengthen.
- Average U.S. precipitation has increased since 1900, but some areas have had increases greater than the national average, and some areas have had decreases. More winter and spring precipitation is projected for the northern United States, and less for the Southwest, over this century.
- Droughts in the Southwest and heat waves (periods of abnormally hot weather lasting days to weeks) everywhere are projected to become more intense, and cold waves less intense everywhere.
- The intensity, frequency and duration of North Atlantic hurricanes, as well as the frequency of the strongest (Category 4 and 5) hurricanes, have all increased since the early 1980s.
With the proper use of science that affects government policy measures as this does, qualitative assertions are steadily replaced by mathematical relationships that can be tested and verified. Assertions remain unverified assertions. Mathematical relations assist projections into the future.
Therefore, the ability of climate scientists to quantify these dozen relationships is a test of whether the current understanding of science is good enough to sway policy. They are among the most fundamental relationships to the hypotheses of global warming and climate change and have been for the past 30 years.
This is really a test of bluster versus hard scientific advancement. Fail this test and you should bid “climate change alarmism” goodbye.
Should I take a bet that NOT ONE of these dozen equations has been quantified mathematically?
(End)
Melbourne, Australia
10th September 2020
25 thoughts on “The Dirty Dozen Tests Of Global Warming Science”
“Should I take a bet that NOT ONE of these dozen equations has been quantified mathematically?”
Oh, heck- and here I thought this was all settled! And with a 97% consensus!
8) can be quantified mathematically and its yearly average is zero. In the summer it’s negative and in the winter it’s positive where each hemisphere has sinusoidal variability on the order of 100 W/m^2 peak to peak. The N hemisphere has a wider range, so globally, the TOA deficit is about 20 W/m^2 p-p in step with N hemi seasonal variability with an average value statistically indistinguishable from zero.
The equation is simple,
Pi = Po + dE/dt
where Po are the emissions at TOA, Pi is the post albedo solar input and E is the energy stored by the thermal mass of the planet. The deficit is Po-Pi and the definition of the steady state is when the AVERAGE dE/dt is 0. Given that Po is dependent on E^4 (T is linear to E and P goes as T^4), this comprises a basic differential equation whose solutions are well known and are of the form e^x which can be either exponential decays or sinusoids.
Despite what alarmists try to claim, the planet is ALWAYS in a steady state with the incident solar energy. Changing CO2 concentrations makes absolutely no difference. As soon as a CO2 molecule is in the atmosphere, it’s entire effect on the temperature is manifested within minutes, not centuries as is often claimed in order to incorrectly support a massive pent up effect that hasn’t manifested yet.
The idea of temperature feedback with century scale time constants is based on a horribly flawed application of linear feedback analysis and couldn’t be more wrong and is at the root of the failed climate science presumed by the IPCC.
The current extent of arctic sea ice at near minimum is 49.9% of the 1980s average at minimum.
And how much of the 1930s average?
Eemian levels yet, griff?
Odd.
Climate4you graph of 1979 to date shows about 7.5E6 through the 80’s and about 5 E6 mostly in the recent teens.
That’s 66%.
And ten years is hardly a long term trend. Could turn right back around.
And who measures this amount? How? to what uncertainty/resolution?
The 15E6 max is fairly constant.
And the 1980’s average was abnormally high compared to the rest of the century.
Griff you need to quantify, record and chart over time. not pick a point in time. You still have a full 12 questions left unanswered. You got some homework to do before you sound that alarm.
I wouldn’t bet that they have been verified in any meaningful way and remain only prejudiced opinions.
“Therefore, the ability of climate scientists to quantify these dozen relationships is a test of whether the current understanding of science is good enough to sway policy. ”
No, it’s not a test.
See how easy assertions are?
No, I see how easy your snark is. Do you have an actual argument to make as the the lack of suitability of one of these elements to be used as a measure of climate change effects?
Steven Mosher has a point. The failure to quantify the requested impacts would not imply that the climate science of fossil fuel driven warming is wrong.
And the ability to quantify the requested impacts would not imply that the climate science of fossil fuel driven warming is therefore correct.
Although it is rather an interesting list.
Yet another word that steve uses, but doesn’t understand the meaning of.
During a warm period in Western Canada this August (short but sweet) Environment Canada repeatedly warned of extreme heat. That was for predicted temperatures near 30 degrees C. That is 86 degrees F.
I can imagine people in Phoenix laughing their butts off.
That is not even an uncomfortable heat unless you are working physically outside in the sun. Then you might sweat a bit
It seems they will stop at nothing to make global warming seem real.
1. By how many millimeters does the sea level surface height change?
For 1C?
well that’s an ill posed question.
answer why it is ill posed
“See how easy assertions are?”
Perhaps you would care to explain to the unwashed why it is an ill-posed question? You know, to actually advance the discussion?
It’s ill posed because the answer is not in steve’s talking points memo.
The biggest issue to add to this list is what is the change in specific heat of air given that CO2 has increased by 100 ppm or about 30% since the last value.
If I calculate the energy needed to raise 2 kg of CO2 1 C I get half the temperature change of 1 kg using the same Q. By doubling the amount of CO2 climate science says I should have gotten a higher temperature.
Point 12
Yields:
https://i.postimg.cc/d3FmRwZV/key-crop-yields.png
Temp
https://i.postimg.cc/cLzR9Qtj/Global-Temp.png
The problem is where exactly??
NASA: “…cold waves less intense everywhere.” As I sit here writing this technicians are installing a newer and larger capacity gas-fired heater for our radiator house-heating system, because the cold waves are getting stronger (both lasting longer and colder) in Mendoza, Argentina, where I live. I fear the center of wine production in my home Province may be moving equator-ward in the coming years and I may have to move. Sign me: waiting for that global warming deal to kick in.
Equations:
In order to perform as advertised the greenhouse effect relies on “extra” energy upwelling from the surface and “extra” energy downwelling/”back” radiating from the cold troposphere towards the warm surface.
What follows is a classical style experiment demonstrating why that “extra” energy is not possible.
The central apparatus is an electric plate heater rated at 125 W with a surface area of 0.00895 m^2 which at equilibrium must radiate at 13,960 W/m^2. (125/0.00895)
According to S-B for the heater to radiate ALL of its energy as a BB requires a surface temperature of about 808 F. (13,960/5.67E-8)^.25
Let us call that input energy “Hot Ray.”
The measured heater surface temperature in open air was about 670 F.
A large chunk of the input energy is gone missing.
Let us call the energy radiating at 670 F “Net Ray.”
Hot Ray – ??? = Net Ray
There is a contingent that asserts Hot Rays from one direction and Cold Rays from an opposing direction meet somewhere in the middle and go “boink” to produce Net Ray.
Hot Ray – Cold Ray = Net Ray
However, this experiment shows that the ??? in question is obviously the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous gang of heat transfer participating kinetic molecules, aka Non-Ray. These non-radiative heat transfer processes lower the heater’s surface temperature and the net amount of exiting radiation.
Hot Ray – Non-Ray = Net Ray
In observable fact, when fans and water sprays are applied, Non-Ray increases and Net Ray decreases, as does emissivity which equals Net Ray / Hot Ray.
When the heater is operated under vacuum where Non-Ray = 0, i.e. does not exist, the heater surface exhibits close to the predicted BB temperature.
If Hot Ray – Cold Ray = Net Ray were correct the vacuum Hot Ray would have been diminished by the Cold Ray from the inner walls of the vacuum box and display less than the BB.
Zero evidence of that.
Hot Ray = Net Ray implies Cold Ray = 0
QED
LWIR from the cold troposphere cannot radiate “extra” energy back towards the warm surface.
and
BB radiation upwelling “extra” energy from the surface is not possible.
Recall Feynman’s observation on theories and experiments.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nicholas-schroeder-55934820_climatechange-globalwarming-carbondioxide-activity-6655639704802852864-_5jW
Griff,
Here’s a layout of all the graphs on the extent of sea ice from the five IPCC Assessment Reports:
https://i.postimg.cc/QCXNPgYG/image.png
It doesn’t take a genius to see that the IPCC has changed the range and re-wrote the data used to generate those five graphs. One has to wonder why in 2007 the IPCC decided to drop the data prior to 1980. and why the 1980-1990 data obviously changed. Here’s what that looks like:
https://i.postimg.cc/vBKGx6cn/image.png
I am reminded of the old To Tell the Truth TV show from the ’50s. Will the real Sea Ice Extent please stand up!
Just as important, the proper error analysis for each calculation must be agreed upon. If you don’t know the error associated with your result, you don’t really know your result.
7- What is the net change to the global number of of marine animals specifically Ursus maritimus (polar bears)? Weren’t they supposed to have suffered severe reductions in population by now?
Having studied physics in college, then ,taken courses in geology, meteorology, oceanography, more physics, plus read a bit of history, my observation is that S. Frederick Singer, Ph.D in physics and author of the book “Unstoppable Global Warming Every 1,500 Years” ( plus or minus 500) has the real word on this subject. Ignore the ridiculous verbal garbage claims about him you find on the internet. I have yet to see any proof that what he says in the book is wrong.
As far as these 97 percent claims are concerned, my response is to read about Alfred Wegener. Science is not determined by popular vote, never has been, never will be.