Hanoi Jane claims Ivanka Trump “laughed” at her Global Warming nonsense… And?

Guest “And?” by David Middleton

From The Independent…

Jane Fonda has claimed Ivanka Trump “laughed” and then never contacted her again after she appealed for Donald Trump’s help in the fight against climate change.

Fonda was arrested five times in the winter of 2019 while protesting climate change in front of the White House…

[…]

“I actually called Jared, or whatever his name is, and I told him my idea and he said, ‘Well, Ivanka is the environmentalist in the family.’ Yeah, sure. So she called me and I told her my idea and she laughed and I never heard from her again.”

[…]