STUNNING: @CDCgov update on #COVID19 – US Deaths overestimated by 17 times

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has just released a tranche of new data about the coronavirus.
Far and away the most interesting statement is this one:
For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.
Now, per the same document, we’ve had 161,392 deaths WITH coronavirus up to August 22nd, meaning that the virus was detected either while they were alive or at autopsy.
But only 6% of those people actually died of the coronavirus alone … meaning that we’ve had about 9,680 people who died of Coronavirus-19.
And that is a nationwide death rate of 0.003% … and a before and after difference of 17 times. (see note- AW)
As for the rest of the fatalities, on average they had two or three “co-morbidities”, other diseases that might or might not have killed them.
Note from Anthony: Willis provided the base article, I made some enhancements to the title, the body, and made a bar chart. And to clear up some confusion about the initial title number (177% which was wrong, my bad), it is now 161392/9860 = 16.67 or ~17 times.
tell me, how does the virus alone kill?
seems to me this is more a bad data issue, respiratory failure caused by covid is technically a death WITH covid.
shows how crappy the data collection and collating has been through all of this. mostly driven by an insane death certificate/reporting criteria.
Made worse by different standards in various jurisdictions, to include nation states.
Chile counts “probable” ChiCom virus deaths, while Germany doesn’t test the dead. Many countries and subordinate jurisdictions lie.
International comparison is thus impossible, but even within countries is dicey.
Yes. It would seem that there is a huge difference between a Contributory cause that was the direct result of the Covid infection and a Contributory cause that was unrelated to the Covid infection. It’s a shame, but I don’t think you can distinguish between those in the data.
PCR tests pretty much suck also with high numbers of false positives produced.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
This is what I gleaned from minimal reading – note that ALL data about the virus is provisional and subject to radical amendment as research progresses. Anyone who tells you that they know everything the virus does is probably exaggerating…
The virus seems very similar to standard flu viruses, but it connects onto a protein spike which is common in a lot of our cells. So, rather than infecting just one part of the body, it is more of a systemic virus, and can infect many different parts.
The most common infective path is through our respiratory system, where the virus can infect cells in our nasal cavities (causing you to lose smell and taste senses), and from there into the lungs. It can damage the lung lining. From there it can make its way into the bloodstream, and damage the red blood cells which carry oxygen. Less commonly, it can infect the gut, and damage digestive processes. It might be able to travel through the nervous system, get into cerebro-spiral fluid and damage nerve pathways, or the brain.
A particularly bad infection of the lungs or blood could cause your other organs to fail due to poor oxygen supply. The occasional infection of a wide variety of organs may not be suspected by a physician, and so liver or kidney failure might not be recognised until it was rather late to treat.
When the doctor does not know what is happening there are two problems germane to this thread:
1 – the patient may not be treated properly, and may die
2 – the data input to the mortality data collection process will be poor, contradictory, and of limited use for statisticians.
The difference, of course, is defining the difference between dying WITH coronavirus versus dying FROM coronavirus. And I understand your concern, but at the same time …
The CDC classifies *anyone* with a positive PCR or antibody test who dies within 6 months of said test as having “died from Covid-19″—even if that person died in a suicide, homicide, car accident, myocardial infarction, stroke, aneurysm, end stage renal failure, end stage congestive heart failure, etc etc etc. (the list is longer than I care to write out.) You tell me why, exactly, the CDC has made such an ambiguous definition plausible cause for dying FROM the virus, and why *anyone* who has had contact with said positive person, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER OR NOT they test positive by way of PCR or antibody testing, to be considered yet another positive case for Covid-19.
Is it possible this is a huge snow job by our government to see how complacent we sheep are?
Is it possible the huge monetary kickback for all positive cases is a perverse incentive to inflate numbers?
AZ19can you tell me where you got the info that anyone who dies 6 months later is counted as covid death? Doesn’t sound right to me.
Same deal here in the UK. If you died within 28 days of having a positive test it is counted as death from Covid.
Run over by a bus? Covid.
Fell down the stairs? Covid
Ate a dodgy curry? Covid
Plane crash? Covid
Speedboat blew up? Covid
It’s the number of deaths they report on the execrable BBC News.
It’s a scam
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/deaths
Gee, so maybe China really has suffered only 4600 WuWHOFlu deaths.
Oops! I left off two zeros. Never mind.
Yes, the notion that we’ve only had 9680 deaths from Covid is nonsense.
It is reasonable to conclude that counting deaths is harder than it might seem, but you cannot simply conclude that 9680 is the right number.
If you got hit by a car, and died on the operating table, and the tests showed that you had Covid, would it be accurate to call it a death from Covid?
Of course not.
But if you had high blood pressure, contracted Covid and died, should your death be removed from the count as high blood pressure was a contributing cause?
Equally absurd.
Unless your high blood pressure is actually pulmonary hypertension. So then COVID, which would otherwise not have killed you, results in death – but which actually killed you?
But I agree with your base argument – the data is terrible, some of it was intentionally corrupted for reimbursement or other reasons, some of it was not collected. But the bottom line is no matter how you count, this seems to be not much worse than a bad flu season. Certainly not orders of magnitude worse which is what the media and government was selling. And given the threat is clearly minor to those under 60, shutting down the economy was a wrong move.
The same “is it a death” log applies to most disaster deaths. If you die during an earthquake due to a heavy bookcase falling on you, is it the earthquake’s fault? Or the contractor’s fault for not securing the bookcase? Most everyone will count that as an earthquake death.
Willis Eschenbach’s argument here is incredibly weak. A much better metric is CDC’s excess deaths. (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_deaths.htm) If you simply see far more Americans dying than usual, a good explanation is COVID-19. Some quick math of the data suggests we’re really at 226K excess deaths.
The great part about excess deaths is it gives us an apples-to-apples comparison metric among states and even among countries. Now you don’t get biased results because one state tested far more than another, you can estimate how many have really died because COVID-19 came into the country.
Brad–226K excess? we’re only at 187,672 actual covid reported deaths–did you make a mistake or mean the world?
Hmmm equally absurd, should the high blood pressure death be removed since the death was was caused by a vehicle.
Just because we have on average 650,000 deaths a year in the US from heart disease, does that mean we have increased our chances of not dying from heart disease by contracting Covid19.
The million dollar question.. did the comorbidity or covid19 kill them? Seems like covid19 killed the majority of people who may have died within 12 months regardless
Average age of the 9,680 dead?
The elephant in the room is the co-morbidities. Politicians and pundits could demand a root cause analysis of these conditions, but … sadly … their silence is deafening.
I’m sure that the demanded an analysis, and I’m sure that they will get one.
But, given the state of t3eh data, you should expect o wait several years before any valid pronouncement can be made.
In the meantime, because people are shouting for answers, invalid pronouncements are being made by a ‘best guess’ process….
We will never know the real numbers, however this seems to be other end of the extreme in terms of downplaying the virus.
Agreed.
With luck there will be some forensic accounting studies. This would normally be done, however in this politicized environment who knows?
Would hospitals be required to send back their $35,000 + COVID death fees? That could be almost a billion $ in NYC area alone.
This would be my suggested methodology for teasing out the approximate number of excess deaths that should be attributed to COVID-19.
Determine the baseline average death rate (deaths per million population) attributed to each co-morbidity factor over several prior years on a monthly basis (compare each month to the average for that month in prior years, because mortality data displays seasonality).
Calculate the expected number of deaths for each factor based on the historical rate per million multiplied by population in millions.
Determine the estimated number of actual deaths attributed to each co-morbidity factor by combining deaths attributed to that factor “without covid” and deaths attributed to that factor “with covid”. The death count would be adjusted to account for multiple co-morbidities as follows. If a death had two co-morbidity factors, then it counts as 1/2 a death in each category, if three co-morbidity factors it counts as 1/3 of a death in each category, etc.
Compare the expected number of deaths to actual number of deaths. There will either be excess deaths in that category or fewer than expected. If there is an excess, count those deaths as covid-related. If there is a deficit, reduce the covid-related total by that amount.
This would be done for each of the co-mobidity factors.
Once all the surpluses and deficits are netted out with the deaths that listed only covid, we should have a reasonable guess at how many excess deaths occurred because covid was in the environment.
As a check on reasonableness, also consider excess deaths from all causes. Again, looking in monthly buckets, compare the deaths per million over a 5-10 year baseline, against the actual total deaths in that month during the current year. For each month where expected deaths were less than actual deaths, the excess counts as likely-covid. If there were any months where actual deaths were less than expected, that deficit would be deducted from the likely-covid total.
The two methods should yield similar results for us to have confidence in the estimate.
The rationale for this would be that mortality from various factors this year should be similar to mortality from those factors in prior years. Whatever number of excess deaths occurred can be attributed to the factors unique to the current year. And here we would be assuming that covid-19 is the only significant unique factor.
If covid k!lls a patient who would otherwise have died from flu, it confounds our estimate, but if we understand this metric to represent the excess deaths attributable to covid-19, then that is an appropriate outcome. The person who would have died either way, is not an excess death.
We will never know the real numbers, …
Exactly – this is what happens when politics is inserted into an issue.
What’s been unclear to me when I’ve reviewed the CDC data in the past is which of the co-morbidities predated getting the virus, as lung problems seem to be a leading cause of death and the virus appears to cause those. But if all 94% of those dying with co-morbidities had those before contracting the virus, it would indicate this virus really does only pick off the stragglers.
The 180k figure is a considerable overcount. But this is article is extremely misleading in the OPPOSITE direction now.
6% is just the number of deaths where there was no other cause listed. But the vast majority of respiratory infection deaths should AT LEAST include “pneumonia” as a co-morbidity, since that’s usually the downstream killer. So those should be fairly counted.
Of course we’ve “known” of the overstatement of Covid19 deaths since the beginning. We’ve heard stories of how people have died from other means (a story of a motorcycle accident comes to mind), yet declared death to Covid19. Those are stories, not data.
How does one classify deaths with comorbidity being a trigger for death from those killed by the virus alone, or from those who died with the virus, not of the virus?
I’m concerned and skeptical of just about anything that comes out of the CDC right now since they’ve flipped-flopped on so many statements/directions of late. How many of these changes in what the CDC says is actually politically motivated? Which party is driving this – Republicans that want small numbers to reinforce the proper handling of the pandemic response, or the Democrats purposefully making the CDC look suspect and subject to apparent tinkering by the Trump administration?
I agree with Dmacleo that the data collection is poor – is it incompetence, indifference, produce high numbers to gain additional funding, or a effort to embarrass the administration.
Nothing can be trusted. It’s all hooey.
No one dies from COVID-19 alone. Either it made a co-morbidity worse or the immune system overreacted with a cytokine storm. Over-active immune system is not considered a co-morbidity.
No one dies of a bullet in the heart. The cause of death is an insufficient supply of oxygen to the body 🙂
I think you’ve got the decimal point in the wrong place. An increase of 177% is not quite twice as big as what you’re comparing it to.
I think you mean 177.366 times or 17,736.6%
For everyone saying that the small number is absurd, I agree. The point is it’s no more absurd than the big number. The reality is somewhere in between. As I pointed out earlier today, per that universally recognized font of absolute truth, Wikipedia, worldwide deaths from “lower respiratory infections” were about 2.5 million in 2016 and according to Google, deaths from Covid-19 are about 800,000 now. Since those other infections include significant comorbidities with Covid-19, it seems likely that the statistics for deaths from “lower respiratory infections” for 2020 might not have moved at all, but at most have gone up by about 30% Per the CDC, the death rate in the USA has been on a downward trajectory since late July after seeing the “second wave” that everybody was so afraid of, so maybe we’ll reach a million worldwide by the end of the year. (Would anyone like to make a wager about that?)
Also per Google, 95% of people whose case has reached a final outcome (i.e. either death or recovery) survived, a statistic that is certain to be actually low, considering that many many people were never diagnosed and may not even have ever had symptoms.
A great many people treat the 800,000 deaths from Covid as some kind of huge disaster, but it’s about 1/70 of the expected deaths per year. Yes, it’s tragic to die of something that could be avoided, but you’re about as likely to die of suicide and far more likely to die of cancer or heart disease than you are of Covid-19, and it’s not clear that any of the things that people say we have to do to survive have any effect at all. I am aware of no studies, for example, that show that surgical masks do anything to block a viral infection of the surgeon from infecting the patient, and that’s kind of the example that people are following.
If only 6% of deaths were due to Covid alone, that means the prior Covid death rate was over-reported by 16.67 times = 1,667%.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm is the link to the weekly report. The tables in the report have lots of info, including lung issues contribution.
Yeah – right. WHOOPSIE!
This has been a rat-f**k right from the beginning.
Never waste a good crisis!
Big Brother is watching you…. Keep your mandated face diaper ‘on’ and stay home, you mewling non-essential workers. Your babies were crying for food you couldn’t afford to buy for them? That’s all part of ‘flattening the curve’, you low science proles!
You say they died from starvation, during the covid ‘lockdown’? Ahh HA! Another comorbidity and more covid related deaths! The lockdown must continue.
Because… science!
The question is would the person with comorbidities have died at that time if he didn’t have wuflu? You can live quite a while with high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes but wuflu could push you over the edge. All you can say is that you have a significantly reduced chance of dying if you don’t have any of the comorbidities.
Everything you say is true. Fair enough.
Now apply this standard in exactly the same way to the annual Flu deaths, then apply this same standard to the annual pneumonia deaths. What do you think the annual death tolls will look like. Sky-high, maybe.
You see where this is going, a wholly new way to account for deaths was implemented and the numbers relentlessly compared to long standardized counts using much more modest counting guidelines.
Now for the Bonus Point.
Take your new inflated Flu deaths along with your new inflated pneumonia deaths and *sum them together* and call it “Something New”. the result is an “Instant Pandemic”.
Now do not get me wrong, here. I am not saying that all this is not real. I am saying this is how bad the numbers are. Furthermore, the counting guidelines and standards were changed constantly throughout, and were implemented in vastly different ways from region to region in the US. The data is an absolute screeching mess and no amount of analysis after the fact is going to be able to make any sense of it.
161,392 / 9,680 = 16.76
So, the overestimation would be 1,576%
That 6% figure has been on the CDC website for months, at least since June. Now it’s news?
The key to the Comorbidities table is this footnote:
“2 Deaths with confirmed or presumed COVID-19, coded to ICD–10 code U07.1 ”
The CDC finally admits clearly they have been reporting “deaths with” — not “deaths from” — not only the inflated “deaths with confirmed” Covid but “deaths with… presumed” Covid.
If it coulda, mighta, or “looks it it coulda been” Covid, they have been manically counting and reporting tit to the press as a Covid-19 Death — over a hundred thousand of them — most of them actually from other causes.
Mosh supposes to know by now, who the real criminals are, in plain consideration of crimes against humanity.
As per the COVID-19 clause.
It is black in white evidence… there for all to see… clearly.
In the whole human history especially in consideration of the modern industrial age, there never was a cause or a clause of total block achieved in and towards the health care system, even in the meaning of national scale… let alone global.
Still in 2020 the criminals achieved to cause a proper block of the entire health care system in global scale, for at very least in the expansion of 2 to 3 months, globally.
When globally the human herd was subjected to enduring and get through only in reliance of heard immunity, alone.
Zero, nilch, zilch support from the health care system at large, globally, as that one totally blocked due to the global lockdowns.
Criminal beyond criminal, as it wholly organized and intentional, as it happened.
Justifying the killing of the world, by and through the proclaimed means of saving it.
The remedy and solution offered and applied, far much worst and incredibly more poisonous then the projected risk of the situation in hand.
Simple,
there never happened to be anywhere in human history, as far as known,
that a full decapitation of the role and duty of a health care system, of any kind or form and shape, ever being there,
enacted by the will of a few… in power.
Criminal beyond criminal.
Mosh???!!!
cheers
Willis, a sincere question: How are deaths from seasonal flu counted? Wouldn’t it seem reasonable to count SARS-Cov2 deaths the same way?
I’m not getting the 177% overestimate math. If you’re saying the correct number is 9680 (that’s a dubious claim), then the reported number of 161392 would have overestimated by 1567%. If the true number was 100, and it was estimated to be 200, that would be a 100% overestimate.
fixed, my bad – Anthony
This is absurd. The most reliable estimate of the effect of covid19 comes from excess deaths And this exceeds
the official 180 000 or so in the US : https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid
dk… and then you have to recorrect in coming years because those with comorbidities that were killed by the virus now will reduce the future all-causes death rate. Say the virus took anyone who otherwise would have died of their other illnesses in the next 3 -5yrs.
Yes but last year excess death ran low, it would be coorect to assume a good number of this years excess deaths would have happen any way. That the problem with this whole assorted affair.
I have said this before, and will again… All you can do is compare the number of deaths per month in the past with the number of deaths experienced now. You can try to adjust for fewer deaths by accident from insurance data. This kind of data can be compared between countries as it is so basic. If Spain has a rise in death rate this year over the past 10 previous years (as a percentage of their population) then you can be fairly certain what caused most of it.
All you will get out is that there has been a rise in deaths, and the rise is correlated with Covid-19. Whether or not you already had some disease really is not the point, it’s whether you would have lived additional time without Covid-19.
Anyone who at this point thinks Covid-19 does not kill people should join the AGW activists – they too can’t process simple facts. Covid-19 is HIGHLY contagious, kills at a higher rate than most Flu viruses, and there is no preexisting immunity. As we become more familiar with the virus, the death rate should continue to decrease (treatments improve). It was disappointing the summer weather did not appear to slow it down. It is just a matter of time before vaccines become widely available and then people who think the disease is no big deal can choose to not get the vaccine.
I WILL be getting the vaccine when available, along with my Flu shot. I can process facts – while not hugely effective the Flu vaccines can at least reduce the odds of death by Flu and usually reduce the symptoms if not prevent an infection.
Robert of TX: One might get significant numbers on HCQ with a forensic analysis of death rates around certain times where certain states banned use of it. I am amazed that trials were discontinued that could have provided definitive data on its use.
Ever since this disease became highly politicized–VERY early I might add–I lost trust for any accuracy regarding COVID-19 deaths under the belief that they are being significantly inflated.
It’s impossible to find clear information about the disease as you can find supposedly qualified scientists to back up nearly any contention much like happens with the social “sciences”. The only seemingly clear thing is that the aged and chronically ill are by far the most likely to have severe complications and death.
This isn’t the best way to look at it. The US through week 31 – which is not complete but close – the CDC has 156k confirmed Covid fatalities and 184k excess mortality above their expected baseline. Note this is the lowest point of the year for fatalities – if we compare to flu season the excess is only 86k. Regardless, a good portion of the excess deaths likely would not have happened without Covid-19. Some certainly are from lockdowns and attributed to Covid-19.
Now we know there are many excess deaths not accounted for – almost all of these were in March-May and mostly in the 6 NE states (NY/NJ/CT/RI/MA/PA) that account for a high proportion of total fatality. These would include cancer, overdoses, suicides and heart attack/strokes which are all running over season norms.
The CDC has a death certificate matching policy for states which does involve some inflation. Realistically the true Covid-19 fatality number – meaning if Covid were not here these people would not have died when they did – is probably between 110k and 150k. Lockdowns did the rest of the damage.
Now, most of those people died in nursing homes – where Covid-19 is a real killer. Ever the 9,000 with no comorbidity are very old regardless if they were in a nursing home. In the US, up to 110k people have died with Covid-19 in nursing homes. Some states report this data poorly; notably NY.
Hope this helps.
Take a look at Australia
Population slightly over 25 million
650 deaths from COVID-19 in 6 months.
That’s 26 deaths per 1 million over a 6 months period.
Does it make sense to shut down the whole economy?
Sounds like Climate Science “logic”.
There are still counts of “excess” or “premature” deaths, which indicate Wuhan whatever is a bad thing to have around.
But it also shows that locking down otherwise generally healthy and formerly productive people is a bad thing to do in response.
Let’s compare the US to Swedish data. Sweden, a country of 10 million, suffered about 6,000 Covid-19 deaths. They seem to be reaching a “heard immunity” with daily cases sharp down.
I don’t know how Sweden reports Covid-19 deaths.Using the same methodology, the US should suffer about 200,000 deaths absent a better treatment (how does Sweden treat the virus?) or a vaccine. Maybe we are almost there – but there are definitely insufficient data.
The way epidemiologists will be able to retrospectively untangle all this will be the diminishment of natural death rates from other causes during this epidemic. The big 5 are: cancer, COPD, coronary artery disease, cerebral stroke, pneumonia. Each of these have fallen during the COVID-19 death counting.
We know most of the co-morbidities for COVID-19 risk: uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, immunosuppressed due to cancer treatments are probably the top 4. But a person doesn’t die from high blood pressure, the high blood pressure leads primarily to strokes and also cardiac hypertrophy. But if the person with high blood pressure dies of COVID-19 ARDS, then they won’t be around to die from a stroke or other high BP complications. So in each of the falling rates of death in these other causes, it will allow epidemiologists and health care experts to retrospectively estimate deaths from COVID alone.
By the reasoning used in this article, it would seem similarly that almost no one has ever died of AIDS. All those years of AIDS propaganda telling us how dangerous it is, when it turns out most “AIDS” patients actually die of things like the common cold!
Critical thinking, properly applied, is a beautiful thing. Improperly applied, not so much. It would behoove this site to keep its level of critical thinking above that used by the “Climate Crisis” crowd.
I think what it really comes down to is the basic fact that everyone is doing it differently and that’s the problem I have.
I mean, excluding China with laughable numbers, the rest of the world isn’t counting Covid deaths like the US or rather some are and some aren’t. This leads to my other issue with this in that the media has used the US numbers to attack Trump (or not in Cuomo’s case?!) over his handling while lacking the integrity to be like “well, China’s numbers are BS, but not every country is counting deaths like us, so it’s hard to tell what’s actually true anywhere!”
All I think this really leads to is no one has any idea what’s true anymore with this and that’s more “scary”. It’s definitely not that only 6% of deaths are actual Covid deaths as I think that’s an extreme overcorrection from what we’ve been told, but I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the real dead from Covid number in the US is only 20-40% of what’s been reported and the other 60-80% were severe comorbidities and advanced age that just about any severe flu or pneumonia would have finished them off. Honestly, like others have said, I doubt we’ll EVER really know the truth of the REAL death toll from this, but I’m almost certain we’ll never need a vaccine for this because it’s not even necessary (for most of the world at least).
We’re talking about a virus that 50% of us are already immune to due to cross-reactivity and I guarantee we’re quite close to reaching herd immunity already even with the lockdown nonsense (at least here in the States and Sweden is quite likely just a few percent off from finishing it off there) except in Europe, South Korea, and New Zealand. Europe will probably get there as well, but SK and NZ likely won’t and they’ll require a vaccine with the latter probably not really opening including tourism (30% of their economy!) until there is one while the rest of the world is already up and running just because human immunity is wonderful
America is a country of 300 million people. If we assume people live to 100 (unlikely) that would suggest 3 million deaths per annum and tragically almost all of these are old people – specifically those who are most likely to be covid victims! So even 150,000 is 5% of the background death rate. There is an expectation that each death can be put down to a specific cause but is that really the case. Consider the car accident mentioned in posts above. A person with severe heart disease is hit by a car and dies. Cause of death – car accident but what about if that person would not have died had they not had heart disease? They did not die from the car crash and they did not die from the heart disease, they died from the combination of the two. Both together caused the death and that I suspect is the case with the majority of Covid deaths. So how to estimate the true impact of Covid?
Seems to me the best way is to look at total death rate over the last 9 months and compare it with similar periods in previous years. How much higher is the death rate in the last 9 months and what is the standard deviation on death rates. Normally proof of an impact is taken as at least 2 standard deviations from the mean but even if we use simply 1 standard deviation, is the death rate more than 1 standard deviation above the period average? If not, how significant is it really?
No doubt some will consider such an analysis callous in the extreme, cold comfort to people who have lost a loved one. Yes at one level it is but there are times when one has to balance one evil against another. Agonising over each death can become a barrier to seeing the best path out of a quagmire that cannot be entirely avoided.
Whoa Eliza
I am with you 100% on the lockdown. It’s been crazy stuff. But blaming individuals for the fallout is not right.
These people are terrified. You dont get it, I dont get it. But the fact is, they are sh!t scared
The CDC has provided more data on the ‘deaths with’ versus ‘deaths from’ Wuhan virus debate. The answer is not black and white As implied here. The new ‘deaths from’ gives a CFR floor, caused indisputably by ARDS and easily diagnosable by a ‘ground glass’ lung chest Xray.
But the real number is something unknowably higher (and provably NOT total ‘with Covid-19’ deaths) where COVID-19 caused a Co-morbidity death ‘with’, but that woild not have otherwise occurred at that time, butbrather sometime (years?) later.
I personally think a lot of the diabetes, hypertension, and obesity comorbidities fall into that grey zone, since diabetes and hypertension can be controlled with drugs and obesity is seldom a cause of death per se.
Should have added, the best approximation to the ‘true’ Covid-19 number is the CDC ‘excess deaths’ data by week for years, easily available on line searching “CDC excess deaths”.
People die all the time, from old age or morbidities. There is some seasonality thanks to stuff like imperfect flu vaccines. When deaths exceed statistical expectations for a week or month, they are ‘excess’ and in 2020 certainly caused by Covid-19. I have not integrated the 2020 cumulative excess curve (the CDC version of that exercise appears mathematically funky and high based on their own charts) but eyeballing it estimates something over half of reported COVID-19 deaths. And a lot more than just ‘from without comorbidities’.
Mr willis Eschenbach was 100 percent correct all the time
Simple numeracy; 161,392 is a 56% increase over 9,680 or “overestimate”.
The typical error is to call a new figure which is twice the original a 200% increase; it is only a 100% increase in the same way that a 0% new measure is exactly a 100% decrease.
At the risk of spoiling the fun….
I wrote my first “serious” computer code in high school – a medical billing app which I sold to a handful of doctors’ offices. Later I wrote a full claims processing app for a multispeciality practice group, and still later constructed risk-sharing contracts with BCBS on behalf of a large “IPA” … so sadly, I know the weeds in this area. Here’s what’s going on:
SARS-COV-2 doesn’t PER SE kill anybody – we don’t see organ failure, or brain death, etc from the presence of the virus itself, reproducing in the usual virus way – “hijacking” ribosomal replication inside of cells. What DOES kill is hypoxia from clogged lungs (actually, most common in Covid is clogged alveolar capillaries, not the alveolar space itself). This is caused by a surfeit of Von Willibrand’s Factor, a clotting agent released from arterial wall cells due to hyperoxidative stress, which is brought on by stearic hindrance of the ACE2 receptor by that damn virus.
In other words, it’s a “side effect” of the virus. In an analogous fashion, the HIV virus doesn’t directly kill – but it does muck up the immune system, which allows other diseases (like a common one in AIDS patients, Kaposi’s Sarcoma) to run roughshod … and THEY kill the patient.
So what’s that got to do with this data? Well, the data is Cause Of Death coding using ICD-10 diagnosis codes. What the tables at CDC show is ALL the codes cross-tabulated with “Covid” – the generic “patient is infected with SARS-COV-2” moniker. If the patient also had diabetes, that’s coded – it’s a comorbidity. If the patient also had a coronary infarction, that’s coded too. In principle there could be many codes, and it’s pretty messy, and often inconsistent across coders and standards in different areas.
Point is … what the “Covid only” category represents is incomplete coding. Here “Covid” is a Cause Of Death in the same way as “Old Age” is – nothing specific on WHAT exactly happened. Did they stop breathing (respiratory arrest)? Heart stopped (coronary infarct)? Stroke? Hypoxia due to pneumonia (a condition, not a disease per se)? It’s a MESS.
So bottom line … bad coding to “only” list Covid. There’s no code for “Dunno” but it’s not uncommon for coding to be succinct (“gunshot wound”) and not detailed (“apoxia due to blood loss”) as to the PROXIMAL cause of death. Sorry to spoil the fun … but based on my experience in the hell hole of organized quasi-governmental medical coding standards, that’s all this represents: Bad coding. Thanks.
Notice how countries like the United Arab Emirates have a low COVID-19 death figure. They also have a very low percentage of the population 65 and older. This proves the folly of lockdowns when those who are younger and make up the bulk of the work force are at a very low risk. I predict that it will take a decade or two to reverse the economic damage caused by politicians and the academic experts advising them.
Canada has reported ~9500 deaths with 10% of US pop. The gov here didn’t do anything about blocking flights, etc. and until the Prime Minister’s wife contracted it. The US reacted more quickly in blocking flights from China and Europe. Certainly ‘sinistral’ US politicians had more powerful reasons for inflating deaths in the US. The real number is less than 90,000 (half earlier tallied) and probably more than 50,000 (a standard flu mortality).
It looks like Robert Kennedy Jr and his group were correct and even a tad conservative.
The CDC is over counting covid-19 deaths by 90%
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/if-covid-fatalities-were-90-2-lower-how-would-you-feel-about-schools-reopening/
So where are all the people who are not dead?
