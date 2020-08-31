STUNNING: @CDCgov update on #COVID19 – US Deaths overestimated by 17 times

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has just released a tranche of new data about the coronavirus.

Far and away the most interesting statement is this one:

For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.

Now, per the same document, we’ve had 161,392 deaths WITH coronavirus up to August 22nd, meaning that the virus was detected either while they were alive or at autopsy.

But only 6% of those people actually died of the coronavirus alone … meaning that we’ve had about 9,680 people who died of Coronavirus-19.

And that is a nationwide death rate of 0.003% … and a before and after difference of 17 times. (see note- AW)

As for the rest of the fatalities, on average they had two or three “co-morbidities”, other diseases that might or might not have killed them.

Note from Anthony: Willis provided the base article, I made some enhancements to the title, the body, and made a bar chart. And to clear up some confusion about the initial title number (177% which was wrong, my bad), it is now 161392/9860 = 16.67 or ~17 times.

