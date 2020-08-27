No Fuel, No Fire

Guest post by Mike Jonas 25 Aug 2020
With wildfires devastating California, it may be worth while seeing if lessons can be learned from Australia. Connections between American and Australian firefighters go back many years, with each helping the other from time to time. There were devastating bushfires in Australia last summer, and, tragically, three Americans who had come to help were killed when their water tanker plane crashed. It’s now Australia’s turn to help California, and let us all hope there is a better outcome.
Submissions to Enquiries
Australia’s federal enquiry into the bushfires is not due to report until 28 October 2020 but the NSW [New South Wales] state enquiry report was published today. There were nearly 2,000 public submissions. Before I go into the report’s recommendations, it may be worth looking at a couple of the public submissions in order to understand the extreme level of public frustration with green tape and the way that the fire hazard has been allowed to grow ever larger over the years.
Valley Farmers Group of Lower Bago
This is a local farmers’ group in SE NSW. They open their submission with
“The 2019‐20 bushfire season is claimed by some to be the result of climate change, believed by others to be madeworse by climate change.”
, but they go on to explain that their opinion is rather different:
– – –
The Valley Farmers Group of Lower Bago believe the 2019‐20 fire season was a hot dry
summer, made into the worst fire season this district has ever seen, by pine plantations, and negligent land managent by plantation managers and national parks and wildlife service.”.
[..]
“The Dunns road fire started in private pine plantation and ran through pine plantation, private land and national park, burning more than 330,000 hectares, including around 74,000 hectares of pine plantation, and it was almost always only able to be slowed or stopped on private land.
[..]
Most public roads in this shire have a lot of trees and native vegetation along the sides, which is great if one thinks that every available meter of land must be a nature reserve, but when these areas are unmanaged jungles with trees hanging over the road, they become the reason fire trucks and emergency vehicles cant access areas which desperately need help.
There were 17 fire tankers which could have helped in this valley on new years eve, but which couldnt, because of burnt trees across the road.
[..]
We are demanding two hundred meter buffer zone/fire breaks around all plantations, along all public roads (both sides) [which] run through plantations, along all power lines, along all creeks and around any infrastructure on plantations such as phone/radio towers.
[..]
These people (npws) have used green ideology as a basis for land management for thirty years, and the 2019‐20 fire season has demonstrated the folly and criminal negligence of this approach. Virtually all the fires on the east side of nsw started on npws land, which was utterly destroyed, and burnt thousands of neighbors out, for which it seems there are no consequences, and if npws are allowed to continue their madness, no lessons will be learned, nor constructive changes made.
[..]
The release of the Keelty report into irrigation water indicates the river flows in the murray‐darling system have halved over the last 20 years. We assume the alleged experts in the media and government will attempt to blame climate change, the Prime Minister and probably Donald Trump, but an objective look will certainly reveal that pine plantations have played their part in depriving river systems of water.
– – –
I rather liked their last sentence.
Timber NSW (TNSW) is the peak representative body for NSW sawmilling and processing, private native forest managers, harvest and haul contractors and forestry professionals.
Theirs was quite a long submission, but maybe the crucial part was:
– – –
Three months on since the last of the fires ceased, there has been no tangible progress in quantifying the impacts and the long-term effect on timber resources. The efforts of the Forestry Corporation of NSW have been directed to addressing the heavy demands of the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). This is political pressure at its worst. The EPA have prevented most harvesting in unburnt forest and are making harvesting in burnt forest economically unviable due to extreme regulation. The “stand-off” is resulting in the slow death financially of the native forest industry.
Repetitively throughout the fire front from September 2019 to February 2020 the same story was being told – arguments between agencies as a fire front approached on who would be in control of the fire; as fire raced towards houses and farming/plantation land – arguments between agencies on who controlled the fire and how long it would take to gain a permit to put in a firebreak – two days for a permit as the fire raced down and burnt two houses – agencies were still arguing about control and threatening anyone who took immediate and decisive action to prevent the fire from gaining ground.
The real stories were never told by the media or by government as it might tarnish the image of the agencies as heroes.
– – –
NB. It is important to distinguish between the agencies and the local people actually fighting the fires.
Recommendations
The NSW report, released today, made 76 recommendations. In my view, that’s probably about 71 too many, but the state government has said they will implement all 76. After an introduction which included a standard genuflect to climate change –
“Climate change as a result of increased greenhouse gas emissions clearly played a role in the conditions that led up to the fires and in the unrelenting conditions that supported the fires to spread, but climate change does not explain everything that happened.” – The recommendations begin:
– – –
Recommendation 1
[.. 18 bits of bureaucratic stuff ..]
Recommendation 19
That Government re-commit to the current, regionally based approach to planning and coordinating hazard reduction activities across all tenures through Bush Fire Management Committees but ensure that it is actually being implemented [..]
Recommendation 20
That Government, noting that hazard reduction targeted in proximity to assets is on balance more likely to provide help than hinder, should: a) support local councils and partner agencies to implement more comprehensive hazard reduction at a local level around towns/cities, communities and local infrastructure assets, and provide incentives for communities to organise themselves to prioritise and implement local hazard reduction initiatives. [..]
[5 more waffly recommendations about hazard reduction]
Recommendation 26
That, in order to increase the respectful, collaborative and effective use of Aboriginal land management practices in planning and preparing for bush fire, Government commit to pursuing greater application of Aboriginal land management, including cultural burning, through a program to be coordinated by Aboriginal Affairs and Department of Planning, Industry and Environment working in partnership with Aboriginal communities. This should be accompanied by a program of evaluation alongside the scaled-up application of these techniques.
[..]
[.. 50 more bureaucratic recommendations ..]
– – –
The significance of the recommendations referring to Aboriginal practices is that before the Europeans arrived, the Aborigines burned all the time wherever they went. Because they burned so often, the fires were “cool” fires and didn’t wipe out the huge areas that fires do today. The result was that the burning followed a patchwork pattern. Most of the areas that are now thick eucalypt forest were then grasslands with trees, thanks to these practices.
It’s different this time
There have been well over 50 public bushfire enquiries in the time that Europeans have lived in Australia. It sometimes feels like virtually nothing ever came of those enquiries. Every time there is a major bushfire, houses and lives are lost.
But the 2019 fires were so severe – almost as severe as the fires of 2009, 1983, 1939, 1851 and maybe a few others – that everyone realises that it’s different this time: governments are going to have to change things so that it can’t happen again.
Hmmm.
I listened to the government minister’s press conference this morning, following the release of the state government report with its 76 recommendations. The very first mention of hazard reduction was in the first question after the minister finished speaking – the minister had managed to give a complete run-down on the report without once mentioning hazard reduction.
If it really is different this time, there’s no sign of it yet. Did you notice that Recommendation 20 above said “hazard reduction targeted in proximity to assets is on balance more likely to provide help than hinder“? One of the basic laws of physics is No fuel, no fire, and these clowns say “on balance” and “more likely”! Now maybe I’m being unduly cynical, but I’m going to have to see some real change before I can accept that it’s different this time.
Curiously, there’s a USNews report, Australian State to Make Landowners Clear Fire Hazards, citing Reuters, which says
“Australia’s most populous state said on Tuesday it will compel owners to clear their land of flammable material as it endorsed 76 recommendations from an enquiry into deadly bushfires.”.
What is curious about this report is that the 76 recommendations make no mention of compelling landowners to clear land. The nearest it gets (unless I missed it while reading all 76 recommendations twice) is in Recommendation 28, which can perhaps be summarised as “bla bla bla”. It says:
“That Government [..] should immediately: – prepare [..] a model framework and statutory basis for the establishment of an enforcement, compliance and education program which adopts a risk-based approach to routine inspection of local bush fire prone developments to ensure that every local development on bush fire prone land is prepared for future bush fire seasons in accordance with bush fire protection standards of the day, that account for worsening conditions
– ensure local government is resourced to enable effective audit, enforcement and compliance powers in respect of local developments and assets on bush fire land
California
Are there lessons to be learned from the Australian experience, for California? Maybe, but not I think from today’s NSW report.
22 thoughts on “No Fuel, No Fire”
No fuel, no fire is also an apt ditty for why Canadian courts on 24th August dismissed M. Mann’s protracted legal manouver against T. Ball with prejudice & assessed costs. By litigating, yet absolutely failing to provide relevant court ordered data to fuel the law suit for the defendant’s case, as long ordered by the judge, that fire has simply gone out.
I think that was August 24 last year. The latest news is some slight movement in Mann’s suit against Mark Steyn. link
Wrong link Bob. I wanna read that.
link Dangnab it!
The new wilfire report is the old report with the date changed. Politicians must not read them because the forests remain natural.
Another issue in CA is people building homes too close to forests. The firefighters have to check all houses for residents before fighting the nearby fires which wastes a lot of time.
Another issue in CA this year is that Covid infections sharply reduced the eligible nothern California prison population who could get out temporarily for fire fighting. Most people don’t realize that nonviolent prisoners can get out for a while to be on a fire crew … which must be an awful job but I suppose it’s better than being locked in a cell.
As to “natural” this is one of the breakthroughs that NOAA is now celebrating. Paraphrasing but now since [https://celebrating200years.noaa.gov/breakthroughs/welcome.html] “Scientists were now able to understand how the ocean and atmosphere interacted with each other to influence climate. ” therefore– [https://celebrating200years.noaa.gov/breakthroughs/ecopath/welcome.html] “The model’s simplicity and its ability to accurately identify ecological relationships have revolutionized scientists’ ability worldwide to understand complex marine ecosystems.”
[https://celebrating200years.noaa.gov/breakthroughs/ecosystems/welcome.html]
The literature is huge, but the fisheries and ecology part I read does not agree with this, however that is what has been widely going on for all habitats, oceans later in the game. Not new for the environment it was called “nativism” decades ago, the term originally applied to cultures. Just like the fuel necessary for fire, fish are the ocean’s “fuel.” Biomass rules over production and other “ecosystem services.”
Regarding “ …people building homes too close to forests” in California, I look back at last year’s fires started by power lines. People build deep into forested or scrub lands, therefore expecting/demanding that the utilities supply them with electricity. Then they blame the power company for the fires.
Along the lines of “no fuel, no fire,” In the case of CA, I would add “no ignition source (i.e., power lines) no fires (other than lightning or pyros). Granted, better right-of-way and equipment maintenance by the utilities would help, but it is development into these areas that is the indirect cause. It’s like people moving close to an existing airport, then complaining about the noise.
Homes too close to forests? Do you mean the homes in Santa Rosa (est. 1868), Santa Barbara (est. 1782), and Chico (est. 1860), LA, Vallejo, and dozens of other cities? Are those homes too close to your precious untouched, unmanaged, overgrown, and fuel laden forests? What other CA cities would you like to see depopulated? Are you suggesting that convicted felons could be used to drive the homeowners out?
Of course, those cities have been residential for over 13,000 years. The aboriginal indigenous residents managed the vegetation for all those millennia even though they were illiterate, unsophisticated, and un-woke. Today’s CA residents are different; they are way woke, much more touchy-feely, and wisely prone to mass wastage of the landscape via neglect (btw, it wasn’t powerlines this time.)
How handy it is to have the wonderful excuse that its somebody else’s fault for living in a home too close to the fuel. Darn those thousands of people whose homes burned down last week. Serves them right.
(Do I really need a sarc tag?)
Homes too close to forests? Do you mean the homes in Santa Rosa (est. 1868), Santa Barbara (est. 1782), and Chico (est. 1860) and dozens of other cities? Are those homes too close to your precious untouched, unmanaged, overgrown, and fuel laden forests? What other CA cities would you like to see depopulated? Are you suggesting that convicted felons could be used to drive the homeowners out?
Of course, those cities have been residential for over 13,000 years. The aboriginal indigenous residents managed the vegetation for all those millennia even though they were illiterate, unsophisticated, and un-woke. Today’s residents are different; they are way woke, much more touchy-feely, and wisely prone to mass wastage of the landscape via neglect.
How handy it is to have the wonderful excuse that its somebody else’s fault for living in a home too close to the fuel. Darn those thousands of people whose homes burned down last week. Serves them right. (Do I really need a sarc tag?)
The snippets you presented were correct. However nothing will change as long as the same bureaucrats are forever in power.. and I mean power. They aren’t elected and can have their own personal agenda without repercussions.
My suggestion is to time limit those in decision making positions and require they be reappointed. Another option would be to time limit regulations to keep it out of the courts for extended periods of time. If a suit is pending when the regulation expires, it automatically is dismissed.
The most logical and accessible places to create cleared fire breaks is alongside roads.
In the 2009 Black Saturday fires in Victoria, the fire trucks were outflanked by the bushfires using the un-managed roadside bush as fire wicks.
Local community service groups in our shire used to collect fallen fire wood from rural roadsides each autumn for the elderly and disadvantaged in local communities.
This highly helpful assistance was subsequently verboten by greenie politicians & bureaucrats, creating a lose / lose / lose result for communities and the environment.
Speaking of ‘Mann’ing up, does anyone know anything about Dr. Ball’s progress in having his costs assessed, so he can register a judgment for that amount?
“Are there lessons to be learned from the Australian experience, for California? ”
Stupid is as Stupid does ?
Actually, I think it’s the other way around, and I’ve lived this. After the big 1981 Oakland Hills fire, it was mandatory to clear scrub away from your house by 90 feet. I live in a less fire-hazardous area now, but people I know get ticketed by the stealth tax jobsworths, while they’re away from the house.
The wild forests and scrub are a completely different story, but what’s a few murders and manslaughtering when you need to get votes by phony-planet-saving?
Defund mental midget politicians.
There are only two ways a tree leaves a dry land forest; as lumber or as smoke.
Some trees never leave. They build “soil carbon”.
This report (and the discussion so far) never mentions the word “responsibility”. A responsible party was found for the 2018 California “Camp Fire” which destroyed the town of Paradise. It was the Pacific Gas and Electricity Company (PG&E) , now bankrupt as a result. Undoubtedly, this time the responsible party will be Saint Peter.
My money’s on Thor – irresponsible, but good luck getting him in civil court:
https://d2skuhm0vrry40.cloudfront.net/articles//a/1/3/5/7/2/0/6/thor.jpg.jpg/EG11/resize/1200x-1/thor.jpg.jpg
If CA had a huge market for woody biomass- for chips and pellets- for energy in power plants and home use of pellets and even some office/commercial buildings- that would reduce the fuel available for these wild fires. That’s what Trump was trying so say when he clumsily said they should manage and rake the forests there. Because he said it in his usual clumsy way- he was ridiculed. If people can get past his clumsy way of talking they’d see that he’s often right on many issues. He just doesn’t have the intellectual training to speak in an elegant way like all the phony, lying, hypocritical politicians out there. Also keep in mind that a woody biomass power plant provids base load power. But, it’s mistakenly thought of as just another “renewable energy”. It is indeed renewable and it is indeed providing base load power. Even if all the forests in North America were managed to produce some woody biomass (as a byproduct of growing timber)- sure, it wouldn’t go far to reduce fossil fuels- but this would stimulate a huge expansion in the timber industry- which would lower the costs of all wood products. Michael Moore was wrong including woody biomass in his latest video. The guy shown sneaking around the biomass facility in VT is a well known forestry hater. I’ve had debates with the guy. After I commented on his web site he called me. I asked why his web site shows only very bad logging jobs- mostly huge clearcut wetlands in the US southeast. I pointed out that that’s not at all typical of forestry projects yielding biomass. His reply was, “I’m an activist so I don’t need to tell both sides”.
200M easement from all roads, power lines, creeks and infrastructure seems rather excessive. That amount of land would quickly add up. I would think the max tree height would be a reasonable buffer, say 30M or so.
Sounds like California and Australia are actively competing for which government can be most negligent in its management of public lands. As a lifelong California (since 1961) I can only say California (and the Feds) do a horrific job of managing public lands, brush is allowed to grow uncontrolled, proper fire breaks are not maintained, and private owners are allowed to let their properties gather deadwood, brambles, dry undergrowth for 20-30 years without clearing. We have created natural fire bombs waiting to be ignited. The recent lightning storms have lit it up and the out of control results are testament to the poor management, nothing to do with “climate change” at all.
“Aboriginal land management, including cultural burning”
The problem with control burns in the age of climate change is their co2 emissions. This is the climate change catch 22 for forest fires.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/02/tbgyozfire/