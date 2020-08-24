From the we told you so department.
The links between rising carbon dioxide levels, and greening trends have been supposedly confirmed by fossilized leaves from a 23 million-year-old forest.
Researchers previously postulated that ancient increases in atmospheric CO2 during the early Miocene allowed plants to perform photosynthesis more efficiently. But the latest research, published last Thursday in the journal Climate of the Past, is said to confirm the link between CO2 and greening in the fossil record.
This is something NASA satellites have already observed in the modern-day era. Recent satellite surveys suggest rising CO2 levels are responsible for greening patterns across the planet, including Arctic and drylands ecosystems.
The latest research suggests that greening trends are likely to continue as CO2 levels approach those recorded during ancient period of warming.
According to the new study, increases in photosynthesis rates won’t be able to keep up with current rates of human-caused carbon emissions. In addition, previous studies suggest increases in rates of photosynthesis can prevent staple crops from absorbing calcium, iron, zinc and other minerals important for human health.
By comparing the fossilized leaf structures, including microscopic veins, stomata and pores, to those of modern leaves, researchers designed a model to more accurately predict CO2 levels.
“It all fits together, it all makes sense,” said study co-author William D’Andrea, a paleoclimate scientist at Lamont-Doherty. “This should give us more confidence about how temperatures will change with CO2 levels.”
Well, it may “all fit together” but the plants sure seem happy as of late.
8 thoughts on “Claim: 23 Million Year Old Fossilized Leaves Offer Proof of CO2 to Greening the Planet link”
Again, does temperature follow CO2 or does CO2 follow temperature.
CO2 follows temperature, as warmer seas outgas more plant food, but more essential trace molecules in the air might yield a slight positive feedback effect.
Neither. The temperature follows the Sun. If there was no Sun, would GHG’s even matter?
It’s deja vu, all over again.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/08/20/fossil-leaves-show-high-atmospheric-carbon-spurred-ancient-global-greening/
h/t: y berra
Thanks Anthony, looking forward to greener times due to increasing CO2, but without greenies, thank you. The original article presents some comments in conflict, like mummified versus fossilized, but the basic claim appears legit. The Early Miocene, 23 mya, saw the onset of tremendous pyroclastic volcanic eruptions in central Nevada and adjacent Utah, with many calderas formed (OK, also some gold deposits). Volcanos and lush vegetation, lots of tasty critters to eat, what’s not to like?
“According to the new study, increases in photosynthesis rates won’t be able to keep up with current rates of human-caused carbon emissions.”
It is like the fire triangle. The fire can’t keep up with the increase in oxygen.
What a bizarre 23 million year old leave.
market gardeners use 700 to 1,100 ppm CO2 to speed up growth. Does this indicate that this is the “normal” level of CO2?
Researchers also discovered that the links between water, and greening trends have been confirmed by fossilized leaves from a 23 million-year-old forest.
Researchers previously postulated that ancient increases in rain during the early Miocene allowed plants to perform photosynthesis more efficiently. But the latest research, published last Thursday in the journal Climate of the Past, is said to confirm the link between water and greening in the fossil record.
Next up: Researchers “shocked” to discover that warming is generally beneficial to all living things.
Aint “science” grand?