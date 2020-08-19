Cold weather kills more people than hot weather because… global warming.

Guest “No schist Sherlock” by David Middleton
Cold-weather accounts for almost all temperature-related deaths
August 18, 2020
With the number of extreme weather days rising around the globe in recent years due to global warming, it is no surprise that there has been an upward trend in hospital visits and admissions for injuries caused by high heat over the last several years. But cold temperatures are responsible for almost all temperature-related deaths, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Research.
According to the new study by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago, patients who died because of cold temperatures were responsible for 94% of temperature-related deaths, even though hypothermia was responsible for only 27% of temperature-related hospital visits.
“With the decrease in the number of cold weather days over the last several decades, we still see more deaths due to cold weather as opposed to hot weather,” said Lee Friedman, associate professor of environmental and occupational health sciences in the UIC School of Public Health and corresponding author on the paper. “This is in part due to the body’s poorer ability to thermoregulate once hypothermia sets in, as well as since there are fewer cold weather days overall, people don’t have time to acclimate to cold when those rarer cold days do occur.”
[…]University of Illinois Chicago
Did he just blame global warming for the cold weather-related deaths?
“With the decrease in the number of cold weather days over the last several decades… people don’t have time to acclimate to cold when those rarer cold days do occur.”
Yes he did!
It was even in the conclusion of their paper:
ConclusionsScience Direct
While climate change is increasing the number of extreme heat days, it may also impact cold adaptation resulting in more serious adverse health outcomes when severe cold weather events do occur.
Did it ever occur to these academics that green energy polices might be the primary reason that cold weather kills 16 times as many people as hot weather?
Willful efforts to make energy more expensive and less reliable (see California) increases energy poverty and kills more people than more people than cCoal and Cecil B. DeMille… Combined!
Cold weather-related deaths have been rampant in Illinois for years.
Illinois consistent nationwide for cold-related deaths
January 29, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois was consistently in the top five states nationwide for cold-related deaths per year from 1999 until 2016, according to a federal agency’s report.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Illinois also ranked 15th nationally on average during the same time period for cold deaths per 100,000 people.
Cold weather has taken the lives of hundreds of Illinois residents, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 593 people died from exposure to excessive natural cold or hypothermia between 2008 and 2016. The highest yearly total occurred when the polar vortex hit in January 2014 and claimed the lives of 110 people.
[…]AP
This may come as a shock to modern academics, but waaaaayyyy back in 2019, it was well-known that making home heating more expensive kills people.
Lower Heating Prices Prevent Winter Deaths, Particularly from Cardiovascular and Respiratory Causes
Death rates are known to be highest in winter months in areas with cold weather. In Inexpensive Heating Reduces Winter Mortality (NBER Working Paper No. 25681), researchers Janjala Chirakijja, Seema Jayachandran and Pinchuan Ong assess whether the cost of heating contributes to this “excess winter mortality.” High heating costs can present households with difficult tradeoffs: set their homes to uncomfortably low temperatures, or reduce their spending in other areas, such as food and medical care. Either type of response can potentially increase health risks.
[…]
The estimates imply that the lowered price of heating due to shale natural gas production and other factors in the late 2000s averted 11,000 winter deaths per year in areas that relied on this heating energy source.
[…]The National Bureau of Economic Research
There you have it! Frac’ing saves lives!
Friedman, Lee S., Chibuzor Abasilim, Rosalinda Fitts, Michelle Wueste. Clinical outcomes of temperature related injuries treated in the hospital setting, 2011–2018. Environmental Research, 2020; 189: 109882 DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2020.109882
21 thoughts on “Cold weather kills more people than hot weather because… global warming.”
Heads I win, tails you lose.
Shhh. Don’t tell them, but the number of cold days have not gone down and extreme weather events have not gone up.
Shhh. We do not want to upset the little angels who have a first grade view of the world.
Good grief, David! I’m sitting in my office, here in Mendoza, Argentina, the heart of wine production in Argentina, and looking outside I see snow accumulating on palm trees! Failure to adapt? OF JFC it’s cold? (the “F” stands for Fracking) Friedman needs to get out of his office a little more, like into the real world.
Please don’t tell me that global warming is now wiping out Malbec… due to freezing!
And if you are an academic and question this logic, you would be fired.
When exactly was the event horizon that we all passed through that science reverted back to the dark ages of tiptoeing around a supreme dogma authority with ludicrous messaging in order to get published and stay employed? We are not so different from the trials of Copernicus after all and it may well take as long to get exonerated by those same pious political authorities.
Zwar immer so.
We tend to look down on our ancestors as hopeless rubes and hayseeds, falling for manias and false beliefs. When we do this we ignore our own fallibility to the same. How many modern folks believe our automobiles are warming the air, or that wearing face masks are a talisman against contagion?
Soon we will be back to burning books in the street. Oooops we’re there.
I ask me, what goes wrong in the brain of these “scientists” ?
Can’t they look at the numbers ? Are they able to calculate 1+1 ?
David,
Thanks for the best laugh of the morning so far! Maybe this Sherlock should do a study on electrical black outs in Calizuela causing unnecessary deaths; I’m fairly sure he would explain them as another effect of CAGW, not at all due to governmental incompetence and unreliable wind and solar crashing the grid!
Any excess heat and CO2 being produced is gobbled up by my tomato plants; don’t you just love global warming, I mean summertime! Frac on, brother!
Calizuela… +42×1042
That “study” is absolutely stupid. That is because our bodies have a normal temperature around 98 F, which does not change because there are more days with a high above say 70 F than there used to be. An exposure to a temperature of 40 F or below causes heart attacks and that is true whether the average daily temperature is in the 50s, the 70s or the 90s.
Yeah this retard seems to have completely lost how the human body works and he is treating us like reptiles.
Estimated excess deaths in UK in winter over the last 5 years-168,000
Number related to cold-36,000
Number due to fuel poverty-17,000.
These researchers are off their heads.The cost of “renewables” is measured in lives as well as money.
“people don’t have time to acclimate to cold when those rarer cold days do occur.”
Evidence-less assertion that even if qualitatively true, the magnitude of which is unknown.
If anything, the media and its climate porn propaganda campaign are making People believing the the lies of global warming and being put at risk by subconsciously acting on the bad information of Climate Change alarmism. Thus there is probably ample blame to lay on the junk climate science from quacks like Lee Friedman which is a factor in causing people (and politicians) to make bad decisions.
Wrong information is worse than no information is eliciting the outright wrong or maladaptive behaviors. We see this in every aspect of where science and public policy interact. This is why scientists need to stay the Hell out advocacy in public policy debates, unless they want to discard open-mindedness necessary for science become politicians.
The other point I forgot to make before I posted the comment, was concerning his use of the word “acclimate”.
If I were listening to this academic in a seminar, the first question I’d pose to him (I’d stop him in his presentation and make clarify) is his acclimation claim based on a behavioral acclimation or physiological acclimation.
The behavioral acclimation is the one where wrong or bad information leads to a maladaptive behavioral response. In most mammals evolved to seasonal adaptations we see physiological adaptation to colder environments as measured in fat-layer accumulation, presence of “brown fat”, thickening of fur or coats, and migration to warmer climates. Indeed we shave clear evidence of many tens of thousands of humans seasonally migrating to Arizona, South Texas, and Florida every winter in a behavioral adaptation response, especially with increasing age.
And it is obvious the entire climate scam is being run with the goal of disruptive behavioral adaptation changes in Western societies. If they want people to believe the global warming scam, then there will be inevitable behavioral changes that come with that indoctrination.
It never ceases to amaze me what people will believe – wearing a sweater in summer and believing it is the ‘hottest year yet’.
n.b. Found a beach of very rough chunks of something that looks to be between basalt and rhiolite with masses of granitite intrusions. Not easy to walk on. Geology rocks!
hardened tar into asphalt from an oil spill?? Asphalt of course is the heaviest fraction left from the crude oil refining process.
Actually de-asphalted rock is the even less valuable residuum left after usable asphalt is separated…
I hope he does not recommend his granny to ‘acclimatise’ to a cold house in winter.
It rain’d all night the day I left,
The weather it was dry,
The sun so hot I froze to death,
Susanna, don’t you cry.
– Stephen Foster, climate Scientist.
I’m continually amazed by the ingenuity of progressive environmentalists to invent things that might happen, which are bad, as a result of the presumed effects of anthropogenic global warming. It should be obvious from the large number of possible catastrophes that no good whatsoever can possibly come from a warming environment, despite the fact that David Attenborough has claimed that the 3% of the Earth’s surface classified as tropical has 50% of the species of life.