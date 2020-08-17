Is Joe Biden Copying the Mistakes of Australia’s “Unloseable” Climate Election?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Democrat Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is rushing to the polls with a plan to slam everyone with a raft of new green taxes. But as the 2019 Australian experience demonstrates, you cannot win an election by campaigning for higher taxes and the destruction of entire industries, no matter how much big city media cheerleaders love your plan to slam the deplorables.

Biden gambles on placing climate change at heart of US energy policy Derek Brower, US energy editor Republicans say the promise to invest $2tn in green energy threatens tens of thousands of jobs in oil and gas sector He served in an Obama administration that oversaw a historic surge in American oil and gas production, as shale went mainstream. Tens of thousands of wells were drilled and energy-bearing rocks fractured from North Dakota to Texas. And the industry cheered when the government he was part of lifted a ban on crude exports in 2015. Yet, Joe Biden — armed with a commanding lead in the polls ahead of November’s US presidential election — now promises a root-and-branch overhaul of the American energy system that will put climate change at its heart and which one worried industry adviser describes as “a Tet offensive” on the fossil fuels industry. The plan, which will be aired again at the Democratic party convention this week, earmarks $2tn in spending over the next four years to use climate policy to drag the economy out of its pandemic-era recession. But Mr Biden’s plans for the energy sector would reach into everything from Middle East geopolitics to the global race with China over clean tech and is likely to prove unpopular among parts of the US electorate — dependent on oil and gas for jobs — in an election year. … Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/2ac477e7-34a4-4c0e-b9f4-018cef47d67d

How does Biden’s strategy compare to Australia in 2019? The parallels are remarkable.

The increasingly left wing Australian Labor Party went to the polls in 2019 against struggling incumbents, with a plan to do everything their most radical green inner city supporters wanted; hardline social justice, elimination of coal mining and new curbs on industry, police reform, carbon pricing, massive investment in renewables. They ignored the protests of rural supporters, coal miners and industrial unions.

Cheered on by big city journalists, Labor thought they couldn’t lose. I thought they couldn’t lose. One of the few people I know who called it right was my accountant friend.

My friend said “you cannot win an election by promising new taxes”. All his clients, all his friends, thought Labor would win, they thought everyone else would vote for Labor. But they had no intention of personally voting for a candidate who they thought would make their own life more difficult.

