Is Joe Biden Copying the Mistakes of Australia’s “Unloseable” Climate Election?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova; Democrat Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is rushing to the polls with a plan to slam everyone with a raft of new green taxes. But as the 2019 Australian experience demonstrates, you cannot win an election by campaigning for higher taxes and the destruction of entire industries, no matter how much big city media cheerleaders love your plan to slam the deplorables.
Biden gambles on placing climate change at heart of US energy policy
Derek Brower, US energy editor
Republicans say the promise to invest $2tn in green energy threatens tens of thousands of jobs in oil and gas sector
He served in an Obama administration that oversaw a historic surge in American oil and gas production, as shale went mainstream. Tens of thousands of wells were drilled and energy-bearing rocks fractured from North Dakota to Texas. And the industry cheered when the government he was part of lifted a ban on crude exports in 2015.
Yet, Joe Biden — armed with a commanding lead in the polls ahead of November’s US presidential election — now promises a root-and-branch overhaul of the American energy system that will put climate change at its heart and which one worried industry adviser describes as “a Tet offensive” on the fossil fuels industry.
The plan, which will be aired again at the Democratic party convention this week, earmarks $2tn in spending over the next four years to use climate policy to drag the economy out of its pandemic-era recession. But Mr Biden’s plans for the energy sector would reach into everything from Middle East geopolitics to the global race with China over clean tech and is likely to prove unpopular among parts of the US electorate — dependent on oil and gas for jobs — in an election year.
How does Biden’s strategy compare to Australia in 2019? The parallels are remarkable.
The increasingly left wing Australian Labor Party went to the polls in 2019 against struggling incumbents, with a plan to do everything their most radical green inner city supporters wanted; hardline social justice, elimination of coal mining and new curbs on industry, police reform, carbon pricing, massive investment in renewables. They ignored the protests of rural supporters, coal miners and industrial unions.
Cheered on by big city journalists, Labor thought they couldn’t lose. I thought they couldn’t lose. One of the few people I know who called it right was my accountant friend.
My friend said “you cannot win an election by promising new taxes”. All his clients, all his friends, thought Labor would win, they thought everyone else would vote for Labor. But they had no intention of personally voting for a candidate who they thought would make their own life more difficult.
9 thoughts on “Is Joe Biden Copying the Mistakes of Australia’s “Unloseable” Climate Election?”
The Trump campaign should exploit this.
..and as long as they can hide Biden in the basement…he’ll get away with it
The main difference is that the Australian labor party played with pretty much a straight bat – whereas the Democrats are also playing with race violence, fraudulent electoral practices after having hamstrung local populations with their pandemic response that has cost livelihoods and lives, whilst damaging the economic prosperity of an entire nation.
To be sure Labor wouldn’t quantify any question of cost – but they did not embark on a multi-prong assault on voter’s sensibilities.
Joe Biden is doing the “Weekend at Bernies” routine, so somebody else is pushing ideas. Today Kalifornia Gov. Newsom admitted that Green Energy has failed Kalifornia, saying that lack of wind and some pesky clouds prevented serving electrical needs at times of peak demand. So, if you need 100% conventional backup, either you pay double or you forget that green nonsense. It seems like we might be making some progress here.
I don’t disagree with The Happy Wee Chappy (above) at all, but the ALP also pushed the ‘fairness’ lie. Taxing Dear Aunt Em and Old Uncle John for being prudent and wise squirrels didn’t endear them to the non-bureaucrat, non PS pension electorate. Particularly when it came from a posse of ‘richies’ at the top of the BoBo Tree which is the ALP. Bull Shitten and Plibbers are much wealthier than I could even dream of becoming but their wealth is taxpayer guaranteed. Mine was earned in the oil and gas industry. No way, Jose!
“you cannot win an election by campaigning for higher taxes and the destruction of entire industries”
You can when you have mail-in voting and a massive electoral fraud machine with decades of experience.
In fact, it’s quite easy. Near-trivial even.
Liberals are always convinced that:
This time it will work.
The most interesting poll that I have seen, was the one that found out that when asked how they thought their neighbors were going to vote, 2/3rds said they thought their neighbors would vote for Trump.
This year, more than ever, conservatives are afraid to tell strangers how they really feel.
The ALP leader Bill Shorten was asked on several occasions to nominate the cost of his environmental policies.
This was after economist Dr. Brian Fisher had calculated that Labor’s policies would cost at least A$ 264 billion in lost GNP by 2030 and as much as A$ 542 billion depending on the rules for big companies to buy overseas carbon credits to meet their targets.
Dr. Fisher also modelled negative consequences for all scenarios of the ALP policies with a minimum 3% reduction in real wages and 167,000 fewer jobs in 2030 as against what would have otherwise existed.
It is fair to say that Shorten struggled thereafter as he had no modelling to contest Dr Fisher.
The mantra in response that the ‘cost of inaction’ would be greater than the action proposed by Labor was not convincing.
In the Presidential election, Biden/ Harris propose to spend US $ 2 trillion in 4 years on a broad range of issues from increased infrastructure to payouts to the IPCC and donations to its Green Fund when the US rejoins that body.
However there is no accurate economic information on the cost/ benefit analysis for the American public in a scaled down Green New Deal.
In truth the task is open ended as to time and cost.