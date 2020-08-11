One Rehearsal Away from Touching Asteroid Bennu

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx is ready for touchdown on asteroid Bennu. On Aug. 11, the mission will perform its “Matchpoint” rehearsal – the second practice run of the Touch-and-Go (TAG) sample collection event. The rehearsal will be similar to the Apr. 14 “Checkpoint” rehearsal, which practiced the first two maneuvers of the descent, but this time the spacecraft will add a third maneuver, called the Matchpoint burn, and fly even closer to sample site Nightingale – reaching an altitude of approximately 131 ft (40 m) – before backing away from the asteroid.
This artist’s rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface.
Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
Aug. 10, 2020
The 16 Psyche mission in a few years has my interest. That will be the real gold mine that starts a robotic Gold Rush like we haven’t seen since 1849.
Mission Timeline:
Launch: 2022
Solar electric cruise: 3.5 years
Arrival at (16) Psyche: 2026
Observation Period: 21 months in orbit, mapping and studying Psyche’s properties
Mission Events
2022 – Launch of Psyche spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Florida
2023 – Mars Flyby of Psyche spacecraft
2026 – Psyche spacecraft arrives in asteroid’s orbit
2026-2027 – Psyche spacecraft orbits the Psyche asteroid
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/missions/psyche/
Imagine a cubic kilometer of pure core metal cut from this asteroid and eliver to GEO.
Nickel 60%
Iron 25%
Chrome 5 %
Silver 2%
Vanadium 2%
Molybdenum 2%
Copper 2%
Titanium 1%
Everything else 1%
De-orbit/Drop 6 tonne cut-blocks of that into the shallow Bay of Carpentaria for recovery by robotic divers and barges.
No more mining on Earth for those minerals.
OSIRIS-REx is expected to bring back just 2 ounces of the asteroid. Must be the most expensive material in the Universe.