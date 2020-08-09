NPR fires weatherman for comparing Seattle riots to Germany in 1938 on his personal blog

We didn’t post about this as it was happening a couple of days ago, but have been watching. It’s time to let the story out.
Ari Hoffman Seattle, WA August 7, 2020 11:11 AM 5 mins reading
A weatherman for a National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate in Tacoma has been taken off the air for a personal blog post that shows in vivid detail the destruction two months of incessant rioting and protests have wrecked on Seattle.
The NPR affiliate took issue with Cliff Mass’ comparison of the destruction in Seattle to Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass” in 1938, where rioters destroyed Jewish owned stores, buildings, and houses of worship while German authorities looked on without intervention and even encouraged the violence.
This is the passage that got him into trouble:
Mass is a University of Washington meteorologist who up until now has been reporting on the weather for KNKX Tacoma. On Wednesday, Mass posted this article to his personal blog describing a recent trip to downtown Seattle and the devastation he saw there, with pictures.
“Take a walk around downtown Seattle. You will be shocked by a shuttered, dystopian city and made angry by the inaction and ineptness of its political leadership. It is simply beyond words.”
Mass continued “Block after block of boarded up stores, restaurants, and other buildings. A city in lockdown and afraid.” Mass wrote what many Seattle residents have noticed but do not express out loud for fear of being targeted for speaking the wrong narrative.
“A boarded up central core of a major U.S. city was being left to the homeless, drug dealers, and security guards. Even the most notorious, crime-ridden corner of the city had no police. The streets of the city had become a fearful abandoned place.”
In his comparison of recent events to Kristallnacht in 1938, Mass highlighted the similarities between the events: “Violent individuals and groups have hidden within protest groups, attempting to destroy businesses both to deliver a political message of fear and to loot their contents. Dozens of police have been seriously injured by bottles and fireworks, or partially blinded by lasers. Even in my neighborhood, graffiti calling for the killing of police have been sprayed at a prominent location. No city can remain healthy if such anti-social activities are allowed to continue unchecked.”
Mass also referenced the vandalism at the homes of city council members, the mayor and an attempted attack on the Seattle Police Chief. “There has also been efforts to intimidate our city’s political and civil leadership by taking rancorous protests to their homes, bringing fear to family and neighbors.”
Reaction came swiftly from the left on social media accusing Mass of anti-Semitism and exaggerating what was going on in riots in Seattle. This is what led to KNKX issuing a public statement and removing Mass and his weather report from the air.
They wrote: “At KNKX, we value high-quality, factual information in our news programming and we aim to present an array of voices that reflect our region.
14 thoughts on “NPR fires weatherman for comparing Seattle riots to Germany in 1938 on his personal blog”
NPR – Nazi Propaganda Radio – seems perfectly logical.
The left have been working for years to take Cliff Mass down…….and now it looks like they have succeeded via the “woke” card!
This is yet another shocking example of cancel culture at work! Time to speak out against this nonsense LOUDLY and start doing something to prevent it. Peter Ridd is still fighting in the courts of Australia against similar treatment at JCU.
Two good sources covering the mob violence in Portland and Seattle.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo
https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer
MrAndyNgo’s twitter feed is depressing. If 1% of his stuff is real that is sick.
I have not followed Portland.
We live in dangerous times.
How can anyone sane call that paragraph anti-semetic ?
I am assuming you realize the left has a far different thought process….That is clearly anti-semtic.
He was wrong, in that in 1938 the thugs were part and parcel of the Nazi regime. What is happening now is more like 8-10 years earlier, with BLM and Antifa playing the part of the Brownshirts with some supportive local authorities, and the national authorities the hapless Wiemar Republic.
Poor fool.
He’s already bent the knee and attempted to apologize.
He doesn’t realize the cause of the riots and his assessment of “weak leadership” are one and the same.
His surprise at the way he’s being treated by “his own” will continue.
A pretty dumb comment. Kristalnacht was targeted attacks against a specific group, what happened in Seattle was random anarchic mayhem, very often against the property and businesses of the very black people they pretend to be fight for.
I wonder whether any Aryan shops were broken into and looted on Kristalnacht. By mistake, of course…
I just think of it as a democrat campaign rally…..
He would have been OK if he had compared Trump to the leader of Germany at that time….
There is a war going on. We are in the early phases, and there is mostly peace. There is yet freedom and time to prepare for the US November elections which nobody will accept. Be WELL prepared. Be careful financially– in case the dollar collapses as a result of all the trillions spent, have gold, or silver and maybe bitcoin.
In the meantime, we fight as we can. Our weapons are not bricks and bottles, lasers or guns. Our weapon is truth. Our aim is Love–the restoration of tolerance and peace. That is a challenge. We work with the ones who will listen.
And as always, it is most effective to preach to the choir.