If Facebook is any indicator, @RealDonaldTrump will win #2020Election by a blowout

People send me stuff. I got Facebook messages this past weekend inviting me to “like” both Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s pages. What I found most interesting was the HUGE disparity in likes and followers, and I thought it worth noting here.

See the highlights in the screencaps below:

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump accessed Monday 7/27/20 11:15AM PDT

Source: https://www.facebook.com/joebiden/ accessed Monday 7/27/20 11:15AM PDT

Trump has 28,449,428 likes, with 30,249,329 followers, while Biden has 2,182,873 likes and 2,383,321 followers.

That’s greater than a 10 to 1 ratio in likes and followers between the two candidates. While there’s certainly nothing scientific about Facebook, the numbers themselves fly in the face of all these recent news polls that show Biden leading by widened margins in key states.

I think it’s more likely that conservatives simply don’t engage in polls, resulting in left-skew, just like in 2016.

Hopefully, Mr. Trump will win, and keep us out the madness that is (was) the Paris Climate Accord as he did not long after taking office.

And, thanks Mr. President, for reading WUWT:

