People send me stuff. I got Facebook messages this past weekend inviting me to “like” both Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s pages. What I found most interesting was the HUGE disparity in likes and followers, and I thought it worth noting here.
See the highlights in the screencaps below:
Trump has 28,449,428 likes, with 30,249,329 followers, while Biden has 2,182,873 likes and 2,383,321 followers.
That’s greater than a 10 to 1 ratio in likes and followers between the two candidates. While there’s certainly nothing scientific about Facebook, the numbers themselves fly in the face of all these recent news polls that show Biden leading by widened margins in key states.
I think it’s more likely that conservatives simply don’t engage in polls, resulting in left-skew, just like in 2016.
Hopefully, Mr. Trump will win, and keep us out the madness that is (was) the Paris Climate Accord as he did not long after taking office.
And, thanks Mr. President, for reading WUWT:
20 thoughts on “If Facebook is any indicator, @RealDonaldTrump will win #2020Election by a blowout”
Agree with you, Anthony, all the way.
Unfortunately many people will vote AGAINST Trump rather than FOR Biden.
Run, Kanye, run!
I’m feeling optimistic to see that the President of the United States quotes and presumably follows WUWT. The message is meeting the right ears.
Regarding the election: the Far Left Party has nothing to lose if they pull out all the stops and try massive voter fraud to win. They’ve already backed vote-by-mail, the surest way for them to steal the election. Dead people voted in 2016 and 2018, and poll boxes disappeared. Take nothing for granted.
What I find interesting, the zombies are already voting in places that are leftist strongholds. The ballot boxes go missing in places that are already leftist strongholds. Ballot box stuffing takes place in leftist strongholds.
A lot of people are scared to express their opinion today. If you hate 99.9% of Trump’s policies but like one little, insignificant policy. There are people who will hate you, try to destroy your life and do physical harm to you if they can. All over one minor thing.
Sound familiar? Only the shirts are a different colour.
There are quite a few reports out there claiming the polls are deliberately skewed to favor Joe Biden. But, I would trust follower numbers from Facebook unless I had some reasonable way to weed out the leftist trolls.
Meant to say…‘wouldn’t trust…’
Scientific or not, that’s a whopping difference.
I wonder if Twitter has a similar result. I can’t tell because I’m banned and have moved to Parler.
Trump has 84.2 million followers on Twitter. Biden has 7.3 million. Take it for what it’s worth (which could be a lot)
As my distrust of state media grows,I have come to suspect that the Polling Agencies play a role in the propaganda.
The only purpose of these “Polls” seems to be ,to lay the groundwork for massive voting fraud.
The actions of the Pollsters suggests they do not care if their results are hopelessly wrong,as 2016 demonstrated.
For the biases that led them astray are repeated.
Working people have no time for their goofy questions and most just hang up.
Landlines are dying off,yet dominate in polls.
And finally far too many Polling Agencies are blatantly political,being funded ,staffed and marketed by failed politicians and their former minions.
However if you were party to a planned attempt to steal an election by fraud,polls insisting your candidate of choice is at least competitive are essential.
For a combination of dubious voting practises and a history of lagging way behind your competition is a real hard sell.
“I think it’s more likely that conservatives simply don’t engage in polls, resulting in left-skew, just like in 2016.”
plus the polling firms are under polling republicans on almost every poll. is it purposeful, i believe so but who could prove it?
FWIW At my house, we don’t even answer the phone to pollsters. (Or anyone else we can’t identify, for that matter). Almost everyone I know does the same.
Facebook is global and Trump’s international presence results in a lot more international fans and this could skew the results. Few people in other countries give a crap about what Biden says and probably don’t even know who he is which is fitting because even Biden doesn’t know who he is anymore.
I do not volunteer any information regarding polls. On the occasion that I get a call my first response is “Who is behind this poll?” Next I begin to question the poller on every question asked and only give questions as answers and go into a dialog why it may be an unfair and ‘leading’ question and then say skip that question and go to the next one. Same tactic again and again until they hang up on me but I waste as much of their time as they do mine when I have time to spare.
Works well on telemarketers to try to keep them on the phone as long as possible and ask lots of dumb and off topic questions to pull them off their script. If I have time and they hang up I’ll call back!
It’s hard to tell if the Democratic Platform of:
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Non enim praesent elementum facilisis leo vel fringilla. Blandit massa enim nec dui nunc. Viverra adipiscing at in tellus. Aliquet nec ullamcorper sit amet. Vitae congue eu consequat ac felis donec et. Quis viverra nibh cras pulvinar. Cursus turpis massa tincidunt dui. Ipsum faucibus vitae aliquet nec ullamcorper sit. Accumsan sit amet nulla facilisi. Nisl nisi scelerisque eu ultrices vitae. Purus non enim praesent elementum facilisis leo vel. Rhoncus mattis rhoncus urna neque viverra justo nec. Feugiat scelerisque varius morbi enim nunc. Mattis molestie a iaculis at. Posuere lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit. Sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes.
Will be successful or not.
It’s all Russian votes …
.
(for Bind’em, err Biden)
I’m watching this from north of the boarder, so, I have no dog in the fight. At this point in time, I believe Trump will win because the Democrats picked the wrong candidate.
Congratulations, Anthony, on the high caliber of the readership here. I have always thought so, and have respected and valued (most of) the contributors and commenters. President Trump has surpassed my expectations — that he is a WUWT aficionado is yet another feather in his cap.
dunno….Trump is on facebook and twit all the time….I don’t think Biden gets internet in his basement