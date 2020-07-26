Reposted from Polar Bear Science
An excellent summary of recent points I’ve made in my latest book and on this blog about the recent push to keep polar bear extinction panic alive with a new model of impending doom was published two days ago in the Spectator UK by columnist Ross Clark (23 July 2020, in Coffee House).
Excerpt below:
“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could debate climate change for five minutes without hearing about polar bears or being subjected to footage of them perched precariously on a melting ice floe? But that is a little too much to expect. Polar bears have become the pin-ups of climate change, the poor creatures who are supposed to jolt us out of thinking about abstract concepts and make us weep that our own selfishness is condemning these magnificent animals to a painful and hungry end.”
Read the whole thing here.
PS. I noticed Clark refers to me as an anthropologist. I have requested a correction because I am a zoologist.
24 thoughts on “Is the demise of polar bears being exaggerated to keep extinction panic alive?”
I read that Algore has been drowning more cartoon polar bears. We’re going to need a lot more artists to make certain they don’t go extinct.
Is the demise of polar bears being exaggerated to help keep climate alarm alive? You bet, as are claims of worsening storms, forest fires, floods, droughts and others, even though none are worsening.
How many millions of species have gone extinct to make room for the privileged ones now in existence? Are the current crop now to be spared that indignity for all time just because they exist here and now? Who is to judge which are dispensable enough to create the space needed for those who will be even more adaptable?
But that doesn’t mean humans should be directly responsible for the termination of a species.
Nor should humans intervene to save a poorly adapted specie.
And an argument could be made for human existence and behaviour being part and parcel of the environment to which at risk species must adapt or perish, just as they must to the predation of other species. If we are not part of all that is in that way then our hubris sets us apart as special, privileged, responsible, in charge: the ‘human burden’, echoing the systemic racism of ‘the white man’s burden’.
I want to be responsible for the extinction of slugs in my garden….
And yet so many support Darwinism. Shouldn’t all the weak be eliminated?
For the Extinction Panic? Don’t know.
As long as man does not hunt them to extinction, they will be fine. Polar Bears are eating machines – literally eat anything they can catch. They aren’t picky – meat, fish, berries, man, each other…
“Is the demise of polar bears being exaggerated to keep extinction panic alive?”
The demise of the poor polar bear made the front page of today’s (26 Jul 2020) El Tiempo, the principle paper here in Colombia.
Something that does not exist can’t be exagerated, isn’t it ?
For the demise of polar bears to be exagerated, it should be first of all confirmed that their population is decreasing.
It’s not, there are 5 x as many as 50 years ago.
The UNTRUE demise of polar bears being exaggerated to keep the extortion racket going….send £££s to save polar bears (& get a free cuddly toy).
I thought polar bear misinformation had been laid to rest by Susan Crock Ford and others several years ago. Obviously “science” does not matter to the alarmists, it is all spin with political change as the objective.
These dashed auto corrects. My apologies to Ms Crockford
“ PS. I noticed Clark refers to me as an anthropologist. I have requested a correction because I am a zoologist.”
These days, that depends where you live. The way people are behaving in some cities — Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis — this is a distinction without a difference.
Why is it wonderful that polar bears eat baby seals and I’m supposed to feel bad about barbecuing a beef steak?
A polar bear decline bibliography.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/21/climate-change-vs-polar-bears/
Uh, read that headline again. Are polar beats really in demise? I seem to recall that they are INCREASING in population.
That bear has obviously eaten way too many carbs, and needs to go on the Atkins diet. Sheesh. No self-control.
RE: “Is the demise of polar bears being exaggerated to help keep climate alarm alive?”
Do large ursine mammals defecate on otherwise pristine polar pack ice?
The entire Climate Change (CC) narrative is not about truth. It is about persuasion. And in the Left’s persuasion of the public opinion about Climate Change if lies need to be told, that’s okay, because for the Left that pushes the CC alarmist narrative, the lies (means) and justified by the End. Any honest examination of the university “Climate Communication” programs that have sprung up on many campuses in the last dozen years will show that they are is all centered around emotional appeals and the soft psychology of creating echo chambers where information like this presented by Dr Crockford is actively excluded to target audiences.
The Left doesn’t want debate on their CC lies and half-truths that use cherry-picked data and dates with abandon. The Arctic Sea ice-polar bear extinction lie is just a small part of the bigger set of lies pushed to use irrational emotions that block rational considerations to persuade the public to the Socialists’ cause.
So kudos to Susan for her successes in pushing the truth that many polar bear populations are healthy and expanding, contrary to the CC half-truths. And that other PB populations are not changing to any degree of certainty in either direction. All counter the deception the Left is pushing on this species. She is not fighting a scientific battle, because if the PB population status claims were truly about science, the battle was over 10 years ago for the CC crusaders. Rather the battle Dr Crockford is fighting is against deception and propaganda campaigns waged by people who are NOT scientists, even if they claim to be along with their institution.