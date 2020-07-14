From Burger King, without comment.
Cow farts and burps are no laughing matter. That’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet and help fight climate change.
Advertisements
From Burger King, without comment.
Cow farts and burps are no laughing matter. That’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet and help fight climate change.
17 thoughts on “Reducing Cows´ Methane Emissions”
Seriously?
Thanks for the Friday Funny, er on a Tuesday.
Gas-X for cows?
What effin climate change? Hint, it’s that yellow thing in the sky, morons!
“No laughing matter”.
I beg to differ and I will, just as soon as I stop laughing.
I’m speechless. This is unreal. Where does it stop?
Note to self: Don’t eat at Burger King anymore. Low Carbon Land? Please, give me a break.
I have to admit it though: The kid in the white hat and clothing in the video did a very nice job.
The inmates have surely taken over the asylum.
I never thought I would be glad to be an old man in average health.
I’ll likely be gone, and someone will have to clean up this mess.
We can only hope that that ‘someone’ is from our side, and not from Russia, China, or one of the Islamic cockamamie theocracies.
My two Longhorns can fart all they want and F anybody that doesn’t like that.
It appears that since they stop with the grass feed over the last three months of the beeves lives, the beeves produce less methane (?) during this time, and Burger King is going to claim that they are doing this to save the climate.
(And there are only 5 people of color (if Asians are officially included as such) in the video; And they ripped those poor kids out of their culture and made them wear ridiculous clothes; And they paid the white singer & the old white guy in the elevator more than the others people of color; And so this just proves that Burger King has a culture of systemic stupidity as well as systemic racism);
Bizarre…the kids really are brainwashed and so it appears, is Burger King. I suppose they are just trying to ahead of the Mob that will soon be burning down their joints, because climate change and evil poisonous CO2.
But really, wouldn’t the same grass the tens of millions of Bison used to eat do the same thing? Or wouldn’t the grass if left to its own devices just rot back to methane and CO2 anyway? It is all terrestrial ‘carbon’ instead of fossil carbon, so their whole argument is busted anyway. Next…
In North America, methane emissions from cattle are indeed calculated to be about the same as the methane emissions once produced by the vast herds of bison that used to roam the continent. Who would have guessed that Buffalo Bill Cody was such a farsighted climate activist?
Guilt-free whoppers from Burger King? Or, actually, Guilt-reduced whoppers? from Burger King. What will Wendy come up with to top this? Big Mac attack? WATTS certainly has a mixed audience!
Climate change knob has two farts:
Fart 1: CO2 with atmospheric concentration 400 farts per million
Fart 2: Methane with atmospheric concentration 722 farts per billion
He has a great voice, shame he cant actually play guitar.
Dear BK,
Get back to me after you first present the scientific data that shows methane is a significant cause of climate change™.
BTW, just citing that methane is a “greenhouse gas” won’t cut the mustard, as they say.
Wow! That was really lame…..
It’s not the cows that make the methane. It’s the bacteria that live in their guts. With all that’s been discovered lately about the importance of gut bacteria for human health, it’s positively cruel to even think of modifying the interior biology of cattle guts away from the way that nature intended it to be.