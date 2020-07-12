Climate Wars: Try Removing the Word “Denier” from a Wikipedia Entry

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A few days ago Dr. Willie Soon pointed out on the social media site Parler that it is impossible to remove the term “Denier” from the Wikipedia entry for Sallie Baliunas.
I should have stated more clearly the big problem in Wiki related to William Connolley; the tyrant at WikiSource: Parler / Willie Soon
None of us can correct for the entries calling us climate change deniers: start with Robert Carter and Sallie Baliunas.
Baliunas’ Wikipedia description contains the line “Baliunas is a denier in regard to there being a connection between CO2 rise and climate change, saying in a 2001 essay with Willie Soon …”
So I decided to perform an experiment. As a long standing if infrequent Wikipedia editor, I updated Sallie’s Wikipedia entry to read “Baliunas disputes there being a connection between CO2 rise and climate change, saying in a 2001 essay with Willie Soon …”, and added an explanation to Sallie’s talk page (a secondary page associated with all Wikipedia pages, where people can leave comments).
Removed the word “denier”
People who dispute the connection between climate change and CO2 find the word “denier” offensive, many climate skeptics believe “climate denier” is an attempt to link the concept of disputing the consensus to “holocaust denial”. Is it really necessary to use the term “denier”? By all means describe the views of other scientists of this position, but surely it does no harm to avoid using a term which the subject of the article might take to be a deliberate antagonism.
Wikipedia editor Hob Galding (Hob admits this is a pseudonym) changed the entry back the next day, and offered the following explanation.
They find it offensive? So what? I find their existence offensive, but I don’t expect them to do anything about it. They exist, I am offended, end of story. And they? People call them deniers, they are offended, end of story? No, they keep whining that people recognize them for what they are. They are still deniers. It is the correct term used for such people. It is the term used in reliable sources. —Hob Gadling (talk) 11:49, 12 July 2020 (UTC)
I responded with some examples demonstrating attempts to link disagreeing with the alleged climate consensus to holocaust denial.
Disappointed Hob. Is it the goal of Wikipedia to be deliberately provocative and offensive towards the subjects of Wikipedia posts, for the crime of holding an unfashionable scientific view? Is the penalty for having the wrong scientific theory to be smeared as being comparable to those who deny that NAZIs murdered millions of Jewish people? There are a number of examples of academics or prominent journalists comparing or linking the idea of “climate denial” to “Holocaust denial”:
“The deniers of climate change are cut from the same cloth as Holocaust deniers. They’ve never been to the death camps, Auschwitz and Birkenau, so what they haven’t seen does not exist. The global warming deniers—the Koch brothers, for example—see only what they want to see.”[1]
“Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.”[2]
“Almost everywhere, climate change denial now looks as stupid and as unacceptable as Holocaust denial.”[3]
Regardless of the original intent or meaning, the term “denier” in the context of “climate denial” has become inextricably associated with the NAZI holocaust, thanks to its use by prominent journalists and academics. Its use in Wikipedia, against victims who are powerless to remove this label, whose crime is to hold an unfashionable scientific viewpoint, is just a form of bullying. Eric Worrall (talk) 14:09, 12 July 2020 (UTC)
1. Charles R. Larson, Professor Emeritus, Washington University
2. Clive Hamilton / Hamilton: Denying the coming climate holocaust
3. George Monbiot / Almost everywhere, climate change denial now looks as stupid and as unacceptable as Holocaust denial.
I obtained these quotes from a longer list published on WUWT in 2014.
Someone spoke up in support of my point;
On 20 January 2020 Wiki5537821 changed “skeptic” to “denier” without explanation in the edit summary. It would be nice to see one. The reference later in the paragraph to a 2002 article, which should be linked to here rather than the current dead link, says things like “that exceedingly small positive trend is probably not the result of human activities”, i.e. Ms Baliunas believed there is warming and “probably” is a skeptical remark not a denial. Hob Gadling has re-inserted “denier” without seeking consensus first, and so far doesn’t have it — although I’m not interested in the WP:LABEL aspect that Eric Worrall seems to be alluding to, I agree that the earlier wording was better. Peter Gulutzan (talk) 15:02, 12 July 2020 (UTC)
“Hob” provided the following response;
I don’t think “capitalismmagazine” is a reliable source for scientific subjects. —Hob Gadling (talk)
15:30, 12 July 2020 (UTC) Boo hoo, poor anti-science loons, being compared with anti-history loons. See here: the section “no neutral POV” is pretty much the same as sections in Talk pages about climate change deniers. Like identical twins!As I said, we say what reliable sources say, and they call it “denial”. Denialism is a thing, and climate change denial is a big part of it. Don’t blame Wikipedia for common usage. Wikipedia does not pander to fringe groups: we do not call evolution “just a theory” because creationists are offended if we don’t, and we do not claim acupuncture is science because quacks are offended if we don’t. Read WP:LUNATIC.Climate change denial is not just “unfashionable”. That is not how science works. It is indefensible. If you want to be treated like real scientists, behave like real scientists. Do not just steal e-mails, cherry-pick quotes, cherry-pick data, cherry-pick studies, cherry-pick scientists, accuse innocent scientists of fraud, harrass them with legal shenanigans, bribe politicians, and so on. All the despicable methods deniers use have earned them the word “denier”. Instead, do real research, without any dirty tricks, and publish it in bona-fide scientific journals. (Of course, this will not work, since you are wrong and the data are against you, but it would be the honest way to do it, the way that does not get you called “denier”.) —Hob Gadling (talk) 15:30, 12 July 2020 (UTC)
Maybe this story will have a happy ending. The Wikipedia community might ultimately decide that “denier” (aka “holocaust denier”) is too loaded a term to use to describe a scientist who disagrees with their colleagues.
But as Hob explained, Wikipedia community guidelines have a backdoor clause which provides cover for those who enjoy using loaded language and revel in repeating academic insults. Under the rules, “Hob”, hiding behind the anonymity of a pseudonym, is allowed to use nasty pejorative terms in Wikipedia, providing a “reliable source” (as defined by the Wikipedia community) has already used such terms in public to attack the target of their slur;
BLPs [biographies of Living Persons] should be written responsibly, cautiously, and in a dispassionate tone, avoiding both understatement and overstatement. Articles should document in a non-partisan manner what reliable secondary sources have published about the subjects, and in some circumstances what the subjects have published about themselves. Summarize how actions and achievements are characterized by reliable sources without giving undue weight to recent events. Do not label people with contentious labels, loaded language, or terms that lack precision, unless a person is commonly described that way in reliable sources. Instead use clear, direct language and let facts alone do the talking. BLPs should not have trivia sections.Read more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Biographies_of_living_persons
Wikimedia Foundation (Wikipedia’s parent organisation) states “Imagine a world in which every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”.
However as Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger points out, one of the core policies designed to support this ideal, the policy of Neutral Point of View, died out a long time ago, and was replaced by “the utterly bankrupt canard” of avoiding “false balance” (h/t Charles).
Wikipedia Is Badly Biased
MAY 14, 2020|IN WIKI, KNOWLEDGE, INTERNET|BY LARRY SANGER
Wikipedia’s “NPOV” is dead.1 The original policy long since forgotten, Wikipedia no longer has an effective neutrality policy. There is a rewritten policy, but it endorses the utterly bankrupt canard that journalists should avoid what they call “false balance.”2 The notion that we should avoid “false balance” is directly contradictory to the original neutrality policy. As a result, even as journalists turn to opinion and activism, Wikipedia now touts controversial points of view on politics, religion, and science. Here are some examples from each of these subjects, which were easy to find, no hunting around. Many, many more could be given.
…Read more: https://larrysanger.org/2020/05/wikipedia-is-badly-biased/
Wikipedia’s apparent betrayal of their founding ideal will likely be their downfall. As editors become bolder in venting their personal prejudices, under the guise of avoiding “false balance”, a growing number of Wikipedia’s target audience will become alienated by Wikipedia community’s intolerance.
“Imagine a world in which every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.” – without the bullying and hate speech.
11 thoughts on “Climate Wars: Try Removing the Word “Denier” from a Wikipedia Entry”
Newspeak (1984) has reaches Wikipedia, alas
Wikipedia is also hopelessly tied to supporting Chinese propaganda. As such the Climate Scam serves the Chinese Communist Party’s larger purpose to destroy the West via economic means rather than military confrontation.
Another instance of how Wikipedia is hopelessly controlled by China: On Wikipedia, the Dalai Lama, you will find an accurate description of who he is and today, but what you will not find is an accurate description of how the Chinese communist government attempts to persecute him and anyone who tries to legitimize his position in the Tibetan people. You will not find a Wikipedia description of how China attempts to use diplomatic pressure to stop the Dalai Lama from meeting with foreign government leaders in the US President.
When I am called a denier, I just call them a climate extortionist, and if its in public and they are educated with some form of Masters or Phd degree, I call them a Cracker Jack Box pseudoscientist. Then all the yelling starts and their event has gone down the tubes as far any decorum goes. If they want to act civil, with civil language, I will too. If they don’t, then it is CHAOS. Fight fire with fire. Which is ironic, when all the fires a few years back, there was a public meeting about how to safeguard communities, and some idiot scientist got up and started talking this will all due to climate change and he/they got shouted down for the entire meeting by over half the attendees. And I didn’t even have to start it. They left with their tails between their legs. But then I live in Redneck Country, and we don’t take no crap from anyone.
Sounds like Hob went to the same charm school as Michael Mann.
Hob…
Old Hob…
Satan…
The Devil…
The Beast…
Triple 6…
Reasonably apt Pseudonym
Wikipedia’s obvious bias in favor of the CAGW meme, to the extent of allowing editor William Connolley free reign to change or delete entries he personally found objectionable, was the sole reason that over a decade ago I ceased my voluntary contributions to this once-honorable organization. However, Connolley’s actions grew so objectionable that even Wikipedia was eventually forced to banish him as an editor, at least temporarily (see https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/10/14/willia-connolley-now-climate-topic-banned-at-wikipedia/ ).
It would not surprise me at all that Connolley is back at his old tricks, masquerading under the pseudonym of “Hob Gadling”. As the old adage goes “By their acts, ye shall know them.”
Eric Worrall’s article above confirms that I made the right decision over a decade ago, and there is no reason at all for me to give them money today.
“Denier” is a word. It is just a noun, and it has no sting beyond the meaning of the object or idea it represents. I do deny the theory of catastrophic climate change. I am a catastrophic climate change denier. No one is calling me a Holocaust denier and it is silly to think that anyone is.
Michael Mann molests data. He’s a molester. See how easy this is? See how much fun?
Jeffrey Epstein was a philanthropist. Adolph Hitler was a chancellor. Donald Duck habitually appeared in public with no pants on. Context and reasonable analysis trump words, so let’s not get too excited about the words.
No surprises here Eric.
Wasn’t there a climategate email where The Team vowed to keep challenging research papers from being published, even if they had to redefine what peer review is?
What does anyone “deny” that they have hard physical measured data for ?
All climate data points to a slight warming from the coldest period in 10,000 years.
No significant change in ANY of the other major “climate” factors. eg , storms, hurricanes, accelerated SLR, extreme weather etc etc etc
Even the slight by barely significant (if that) real warming is most probably from UHI and solar effects.
They may as well say that people DENY the Grimm Bros fairy tales !
It would be just as meaningful.
Wikipedia has asked me for money to support them. i have in the past sometimes done so. Never again. And next time they ask me, they will get a very specific reason why. If they monitor Wattsupwiththat , they could save themselves the trouble by removing me from their mailing list.