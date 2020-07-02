Open Democracy: “Why don’t we take climate change seriously? Racism is the answer”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Open Democracy author Sulaiman Ilyas-Jarrett, racist white people are holding back from committing to climate action, because white people are not suffering the full impact of climate change; though the author also attacks climate activists themselves for being too white.
Why don’t we take climate change seriously? Racism is the answer
If climate change directly affected white Westerners, action would have come quicker.
Sulaiman Ilyas-Jarrett
1 July 2020
We have known about climate change for decades. As early as 1992 the threat was sufficiently obvious, and the science sufficiently clear, to justify a UN treaty on the topic. Yet we’ve only even begun to get our act together in the last five or so years. Why?
Race has justified the systematic exploitation of non-white people and their lands, and continues to disadvantage Black and Brown people through both institutional and individual bias. But it is not the only reason that action on climate change has been slow.
But we rarely talk about the impact of race. The murder of George Floyd, and the wave of protests it has inspired, reminds us how Black and Brown lives are often less valued by those in positions of power. An injustice that stretches far beyond the policing system.
The UK has one of the world’s highest historical CO2 emissions, but has borne almost none of the consequences.
Decolonising climate movements
The climate movement itself has a reputation for being predominantly white. In the West, there is some truth to this, though there are also a range of diverse voices doing fantastic work on the subject. One reason for this is that a lot of Black communities have more immediate struggles to focus on. It can be difficult to focus on the thing that might hurt you tomorrow when there’s something else that might hurt you today.
Another reason may be the lack of representation in the movement, which reinforces the idea that this is a ‘white’ issue. Many people have simply never thought of climate in relation to race, though this is rapidly changing, and many young activists of colour now consider climate a vital issue.
Accusing people opposed to climate action of being racists, without providing evidence to back such a claim, is a pretty nasty thing to do.
Setting aside justifiable outrage at this ugly evidence free generalisation, I was impressed in a purely technical sense at the effort the author made to unify incoherent activist narratives. But you would expect a technically impressive effort from a former Cambridge University Isaac Newton Scholar.
“racist white people are holding back from committing to climate action, because white people are not suffering the full impact of climate change”
Yes sir. Of course. Racism is all over the climate change issue. For one thing, it is a creation of rich white people who have run out of things to worry about.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/11/racism-and-climate-change/
“We have known about climate change for decades. As early as 1992 the threat was sufficiently obvious, ”
Yea ? So how come nothing’s happened in 3 decades ?
People have completely lost the ability to think critically, and the result is people blaming everything bad that happens to them (or doesn’t even happen to them) on the boogie man (i.e. climate change and/or white people). It’s almost as if mankind is falling into a second dark age.
Argh.
Yes, racism is the obvious (non) answer to just about everything certain people want to complain about. Anyone who is skeptical of climate change is obvious a racist. Probably a sexist too. Which would mean no person of color or female can possibly be skeptical because we can’t call them racist of sexist.
I would call the author racist but…no, wait, I AM going to call the author racist! Anyone who has to define their reality by classifying buckets of people based on skin color is a RACIST.
People need to learn to be independent of their hair, eye, and skin color. Do not let people herd you into buckets – you get to decide for yourselves what you want to believe. People need to develop a healthy skepticism as well. Quite believing all this nonsense that people with hidden agendas are telling you.
No one suffers more than Africans from misguided green energy policies. Only 18% of the people of Sub-Saharan Africa have access to any electricity. The remaining 80% aren’t served by safe, reliable, grids. In Kisangani, DRC Congo, I have seen countless exposed electric wires at underground service drops, primary and secondary voltages, where anyone can walk up touch wires and electrocute themselves. Remember people with access to any electricity are the fortunate few. The rest of the area cooks with sticks, charcoal, or if they can afford it, diesel or kerosene. The air pollution in the dwellings is unbearable.
Why? No money, you have 100s of millions of Africans living on less than a dollar a day. Nothing can help lift the Africans out of their dire poverty more than inexpensive, reliable, safe, energy. This guy is advocating policies that will shorten the lives and increase the misery of Africans. He speaks about racism. I am telling you the truth.