Minerals Council of Australia Fails to Appease Climate Activists

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Minerals Council of Australia has released a climate action plan which pleases nobody.
Minerals Council slammed for “woefully inadequate” Climate Action Plan
Some six months after being named on a list of the world’s top 10 most powerful climate policy opponents, the Minerals Council of Australia has unveiled its very own Climate Action Plan, in what it describes as part of an “ongoing commitment” to decarbonising Australia’s economy.
In a statement on Monday, the MCA said the plan outlined how the peak industry body and its members were taking action on climate change, and the minerals sector’s collective commitment to the Paris Agreement and its goal of net-zero emissions globally and in Australia.
The plan’s three core objectives, the MCA said, were to enable the potential of technology to decarbonise the minerals sector, to increase transparency in reporting from member companies, and to share practical knowledge on climate responses.
…
And according to the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), the MCA’s failure to articulate any tangible steps for its Climate Action Plan suggests that nothing much has changed.
In a scathing review of the plan, the ACCR points to the lack of any firm commitment to carbon pricing or any broader policies to decarbonise; any tangible dates and milestones for full decarbonisation, specifically beyond operations and regarding Scope 3 emissions from their products; any detail regarding the emissions from coal mining, and; any mention of phasing out coal mining or coal-fired power.
Investment groups are also unimpressed by the Minerals Council effort.
Big investors unimpressed by MCA’s climate pledge
James Fernyhough ReporterJun 22, 2020 – 1.40pm
A group of major investors have demanded the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) provide more information on how its members will reach net zero carbon emissions, saying the lobby group’s climate action plan was too vague.
The $878 billion UK giant Aberdeen Standard Investment questioned its reliance on carbon capture and storage technology, which it said was a last resort, and criticised the MCA’s failure to include scope 3 emissions in its net zero pledge.
“It doesn’t address scope 3, it doesn’t directly address lobbying, and there is quite a lot of talk of net zero, but it doesn’t seem from what I can see to have any steps to encourage members to become net zero carbon emitters,” said an Aberdeen executive, Danielle Welsh-Rose.
The original Minerals Council press release is available here.
I suspect this latest in a series of efforts to surrender to the climate activist community is not going to lead to a good outcome for Australia’s extractive industry. Greens smell blood in the water, they’re not going to be appeased by a few scraps and token gestures.
8 thoughts on “Minerals Council of Australia Fails to Appease Climate Activists”
Appeasement is never the solution with terrorists.
It just begets more terrorism in an endless cycle of evermore. Even just a little bit.
One of the Left’s most effective tools is in fact incrementalism. A little bit more each year towards their Marxism-UN/2030-NWO
More stupidity. How long will it be before they realise that you cannot appease this monster?
Australia already has net zero. This is one of the reasons why we don’t see any of the results from the OCO2 satellite. What it showed was net zero for the Australian continent, and most other places in the southern hemisphere. Apparently a new CO2 monitor is being installed on the ISS. No prizes for guessing why …
Australia is actually a net carbon sink.
Brendan Pearson, CEO of the MCA between 2014 and 2017 was a strong advocate for coal and nuclear energy. He was pushed out to make way for the greening of the MCA. Another institution fallen victim to the green zealots.
talking about appeasement:
22 Jun: Council of the European Union: EU-China Summit: Defending EU interests and values in a complex and vital partnership – Press release by President Michel and President von der Leyen
The European Union and China held their 22nd bilateral Summit via videoconference on 22 June 2020. President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by High Representative Josep Borrell, hold the Summit meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang followed by exchanges with Chinese President Xi Jinping…
President von der Leyen said: “The COVID-pandemic and a number of major bilateral and multilateral challenges show clearly the EU – China partnership is crucial, be it in terms of trade, climate, technology, and the defence of multilateralism. But for our relations to develop further, they must become more rules-based and reciprocal, in order to achieve a real level playing-field.”…
***Leaders had a substantive discussion on climate change. China is the EU’s partner under the Paris Agreement, but needs to commit to decisive and ambitious domestic action to reduce emissions in the short term and to set a goal of climate neutrality at the earliest possible date…
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU underlined the shared responsibility to participate in global efforts to stop the spread of the virus, boost research on treatments and vaccines, and support a green and inclusive global recovery…
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/06/22/eu-china-summit-defending-eu-interests-and-values-in-a-complex-and-vital-partnership/
They even got one of their own put in as CEO !
Tania constables previous bureaucratic position was CEO of Cooperative Research Ctr for Greenhouse Gas Technologies
In the years before 2000 I was an active actor in representing mineral companies through Chambers of Mines in Australia as a part-time extra to my regular, positive work. Chambers represented industry only on matters that they said were OK and spoke for them only to the extent that they approved. Chambers did not assume any authority for decisions or statements that might harm their operations or autonomy. We formed such Chamber bodies to centralise some lines of communication on matters that bureaucrats wanted to discuss.
When it came to silly insignificant groups like greens demanding we act in certain ways, we dismissed them by showing that they were silly and insignificant.
I can recall no green suggestion or demand that was in any way useful or might lead to a better society. Most of what we dealt with was their envy of our incomes, with a splash of transparent special pleading for shadowy global communistic agitation groups.
These days I lament the loss of guts of some industry leaders too weak to do the same as we did. They seem not to have learned that appeasement fails and that incrementalism is on the agenda of all socialistic ratbags.
Those four or five decades before 2000 were the golden years for all here in Australia. We should be working harder to bring them back, by learning anew how easy and final it is to simply say “NO”. Geoff S