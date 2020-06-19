Sky News: Aussie Royal Commission to Investigate how Climate Activists “Hijacked” Forestry Management

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
There is growing pressure on the Australian Royal Commission investigating Bushfires to investigate how greens in positions of authority allegedly hijacked forestry management, to frustrate efforts to protect property and lives by back burning, to manage forest fuel load.
Bushfire royal commission ‘to examine green movement to hijack back burns’
18/06/2020|3min
There is “irrefutable evidence” environment and conservation departments around Australia have been “hijacked by lefties and greenies” who are pushing their own agenda on climate change says Sky News host Peter Gleeson.
On Wednesday, the royal commission into Australia’s Black summer bushfires saw the emergence of evidence that “fuel reduction burns saved lives last summer,” Mr Gleeson said.
He said the pushing of a climate change agenda by “lefties and greenies” has meant massive amounts of fuel has been allowed to build.
The royal commission will no doubt explore the link between climate change and the fires, and will also investigate how we allowed the green movement to hijack back burns.
“This royal commission cannot be politicised. It’s in all our interest to get it right, because bushfires are here to stay and we’ve got to do this better”.Source (Watch the Sky News Video): https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6165223394001
Before anyone dismisses this sky news claim as empty media hype, here is what the New South Wales Volunteer Fire Fighters Association had to say about back burns and green interference in March last year.
Green ideology, not climate change, makes bushfires worse
March 5, 2019
Melissa Price, the new federal Environment Minister, has done untold political damage to a government already divided over climate action by spouting idiotic green propaganda about Victoria’s bushfires.
On Tuesday, she linked the fires to climate change, claiming there is “no doubt” of its impact on Australia.
“There’s no doubt that there’s many people who have suffered over this summer. We talk about the Victorian bushfires … There’s no doubt that climate change is having an impact on us. There’s no denying that.”
Sorry, minister, it wasn’t climate change that caused the latest bushfires which have so far destroyed nine homes in Victoria, and it wasn’t climate change that killed almost 200 people in the Black Saturday fires ten years ago.
The real culprit is green ideology which opposes the necessary hazard reduction of fuel loads in national parks and which prevents landholders from clearing vegetation around their homes.
…Read more: https://volunteerfirefighters.org.au/green-ideology-not-climate-change-makes-bushfires-worse
A royal commission finding against greens is not a foregone conclusion – greens can also muster impressive figures to provide opposing expert testimony, so it is anyones guess which way the final judgement will go.
Sky News host Peter Gleeson also blamed climate change as well as greens, so the final judgement of the Royal Commission could be that climate change and greens are to blame.
But this is a step forward. Allegations of green interference in forestry management are now well and truly out in the open.
Next time some faceless Australian government bureaucrat rules people cannot protect their own land from fires by clearing vegetation, they better be sure their decision is justified, because they will not be able to hide; it won’t take much effort for landowners to attract the attention of high profile media figures like Sky News Peter Gleeson, to shine the spotlight of public attention on individual cases of alleged green interference.
15 thoughts on “Sky News: Aussie Royal Commission to Investigate how Climate Activists “Hijacked” Forestry Management”
“Before anyone dismisses this sky news claim as empty media hype…”
It’s empty Murdoch hype, a Sky News report based on quoting a Sky News host. And the “New South Wales Volunteer Fire Fighters Association” is just a right wing political group.
Like the ABC and Guardian, etc., are ultra far-left wing political groups … Stokes, anything to the right of your opinion is just a right wing political group. Your lot have done enormous damage to Australia, you’d do best to just keep your socialist head down.
Let me quote (via Sky News) the RFS commissioner (another lefty, I suppose you’ll say)
“Commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Shane Fitzsimmons says he would put “very little store in anything the Volunteer Fire Fighters Association (VFFA) has to say,” due to the lack of “access to information about who they claim to represent, how many they represent, and how they operate”.
Mr Fitzsimmons told Sky News the VFFA are “highly politically-charged, their leader is a failed political candidate” with unclear motivations. “
You forgot the sarc tag.
It’s empty ABC hype …. GW and associated s@$t
There, I fixed it for you! Your bias against mine.
I lived half of my life under the socialist s@$t … what is yours? (bias)
Common-sense maybe breaking out at last~
It doesn’t have to be one cause or another, it can be both plus other factors.
If the RC is going to waste time and money debating CC™ there is no point to it.
Royal Commissions over the years have come to the same basic recommendations and reduction of fuel loads is high on the list.
Do homeowners get fined for bush clearing?
Yes. Nick Stokes is on the wrong end of every argument.
The GWPP ( Global Warming Political Party) is placing ads here. Slightly irritating. I’ve put my adblocker on for this website now.
The New South Wales Volunteer Fire Fighters Association is on the front line when the bushfires break out and knows a great deal more than the Green, (that is not difficult) about the causes and fighting of fires. The lack of preventative back burns is well documented as being a policy and goal urged by the Greens, and not just in March last year.
While a Royal Commission is not an appropriate process for a scientific inquiry, it can be more appropriate to investigate ‘governance’ issues, if the key personnel are adequately qualified in integrity. It should not matter if evidence is presented by Snowy on the tram, ‘little green men from Mars’, or even the fantasising greens, the job the citizen is entitled to expect – and pays – the RC to do is the rigorous search for, and establishing, the truth. But that would be ‘setting a very high bar’ – and almost unprecedented for RCs.
“have been “hijacked by lefties and greenies” who are pushing their own agenda”
In the green agenda, prescribed control burns are bad because of their CO2 emissions. That’s how weird things have gotten in the age of climate change.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/02/tbgyozfire/
“New South Wales Volunteer Fire Fighters Association” is just a right wing political group.
I knew it …. bloody nazi firemen/women… of course…. thanks Mr Stokes.
Surprise surprise, Stokes gets the first, opposing, post in. Well, like all the RC’s before it, it will cost millions, a report will be created and put on a shelf and forgotten. Nothing to see, move along. The green boondoggle will continue and bushfires will continue to happen.