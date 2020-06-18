Arctic Ocean acidification worse than previously expected

University of Bern
The Arctic Ocean will take up more CO2 over the 21st century than predicted by most climate models. This additional CO2 causes a distinctly stronger ocean acidification. These results were published in a study by climate scientists from the University of Bern and École normale supérieure in Paris. Ocean acidification threatens the life of calcifying organisms – such as mussels and “sea butterflies” – and can have serious consequences for the entire food chain.
The ocean takes up large amounts of man-made CO2 from the atmosphere. This additional CO2 causes ocean acidification, a process that can already be observed today. Ocean acidification particularly impacts organisms that form calcium carbonate skeletons and shells, such as molluscs, sea urchins, starfish and corals. The Arctic Ocean is where acidification is expected to be greatest.
A study that was recently published in the scientific journal Nature by Jens Terhaar from Bern and Lester Kwiatkowski and Laurent Bopp from the École normale supérieure in Paris shows, that ocean acidification in the Arctic Ocean is likely to be even worse than previously thought. The results show that the smallest of the seven seas will take up 20% more CO2 over the 21st century than previously expected, under the assumption that the atmospheric CO2 concentrations continue to increase. “This leads to substantially enhanced ocean acidification, particularly between 200 and 1000 meters”, explains Jens Terhaar, member of the group for ocean modeling at the Oeschger-Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of Bern. This depth range is an important refuge area for many marine organisms.Consequences for the food chain
Ocean acidification negatively impacts organisms that build calcium carbonate skeletons and shells. In sufficiently acidic waters, these shells become unstable and begin to dissolve. “Our results suggest that it will be more difficult for Arctic organisms to adapt to ocean acidification than previously expected”, says co-author Lester Kwiatkowski. A loss of these organisms is likely to impact the entire Arctic food chain up to fish and marine mammals.New method improves projections
The international research team exploited the large divergence in simulated Arctic Ocean carbon uptake by current climate models. The researchers found a physical relationship across the models between the simulation of present-day Arctic sea surface densities and associated deep-water formation, with greater deep-water formation causing enhanced transport of carbon into the ocean interior and therefore enhanced acidification. Using measurements of Arctic sea surface density the research team was able to correct for biases in the models and reduce the uncertainty associated with projections of future Arctic Ocean acidification.
Oeschger Centre for Climate Change Research
The Oeschger Centre for Climate Change Research (OCCR) is one of the University of Bern’s strategic centres. It is a leading institution for climate research and brings together researchers from fourteen institutes and four faculties. The OCCR carries out interdisciplinary research that is at the forefront of climate science. The Oeschger Centre was founded in 2007 and is named after Hans Oeschger (1927-1998), a pioneer of modern climate research who worked at the University of Bern.
Publication: Terhaar et al.: Emergent constraint on Arctic Ocean acidification in the twenty-first century. Nature, 17. June 2020, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2360-3
33 thoughts on “Arctic Ocean acidification worse than previously expected”
Stop lying about acidification. It will never happen. Let’s be real and call it PH neutralizing tendency.
(jagged line radiating from center) due to acidic ocean waters.
Seems to me if the water was acidic they would melt rather than crack!
The oceans become slightly less alkaline. Shellfish adapt. No news here, just weasel words and outright lies.
Since most ocean “acidification” articles equate less alkaline to more acidic, it’s be nice it they’d tell us what pH levels are involved.
There is no mention of pH in the paper, at least I didn’t find.
That’s paywalled. No doubt public funds from somewhere in the world were used, but the public has to fork out to see how it’s money was spent.
Calling it “Ocean Neutralization” doesn’t do much for the grant application.
University of Bernie?
If a common sense revolution ever sweeps over the Western democracies, I hope these university people are prosecuted for misappropriation of public funds.
Carbonate dissolution is very strongly dependent upon water depth. At what water depth did that poor little pteropod suffer damage to his shell?
Do the authors of the article even know what the carbonate compensation depth is, and at what depth it occurs in the Arctic Ocean?
They generally hang out in the first approximate -40 feet. The damage to the shell probably occurred at +12 feet when they emptied their net.
The article does not mention once pH.
So what, the pH will drop from 8.3 to 8.2?
Another flase scare story.
Yes.. Ramping up for AR 6, from the IPPC next year ?
Oh.. I forgot.
It will be worse than we ever thought 🤦♂️
The title implies that ocean acidification is NOW worse than expected, (by previous models), implying that some actual physical measurements (pH?) have been taken. Actually, no such measurements have been taken, and this article is just reporting another model. The pH changes, if they ever occur, would be so small as to be impossible to detect. pH is notoriously difficult to measure to the degree of accuracy, (+/- .0001 pH), this model is implying, and that’s even in the controlled conditions of a modern laboratory. A super-accurate pH measurement is subject to so many uncontrolled and poorly understood variables, (temperature, wind conditions, pressure, ionic strength, etc.), that measurement on site in the Arctic is impossible.
and another question: what were the conditions under which this poor snail suffered its catastrophic damage?
I would think the shell cracked after being sandwiched between two plates of glass under a microscope.
see Wikipedia … they say that (in a different West Coast study) they put the little guy in a lower pH ‘ocean water’ for a month and a half to see what would happen (surprise, they dissolved most of his shell).
They may have left him in for longer than the month and a half, but they didn’t discuss that.
Two lies in one headline:
“Ocean acidification”, like other Alarmist claims is completely false
“Worse than previously expected”- Please, that’s right up there in BS land with “”here” is warming twice as fast as any any other place”. Worse BS than previously published.
1) So much for previously settled science.
2) What is the mechanism for this alleged 20% increase in CO2 absorbtion?
3) 20% is not that much, it’s probably less than the error margins for our understanding of ph levels through out the oceans.
4) They haven’t actually proven that rising atmospheric CO2 levels are causing any harm in the oceans, yet they take it as granted that this model projected 20% increase, will make that predicted damage worse.
5) Increasing nothing by 20% still doesn’t arrive at a scary scenario.
In order:
1) Yup!
2) No kidding, they rely on the sea ice disapearing to expose more sea surface. This added sea surface is modeled to do the extra absorption.
3) Our understanding of pH levels in the oceans is pretty good, actually. We know that pH varies all over the place, sometimes as much as a full pH unit on the day/night cycle. Then there are ocean basins, seasons, temperature, biological activity, and Climate Scientists running around with poorly calibrated pH meters.
4) True, but they modeled it, which is even better. Remember – Correlation does not equal Causation, but Models Are Proof.
5) But it does! It Is Worse Than … (Oh never mind.)
That should do it.
You would think that that the global ocean during the long term glacial advances when ocean temps were at their lowest would have then become so ‘acidified’ that the food chain would have collapsed during the last 2.58 million years when the Pleistocene epoch began with the Quaternary glaciation waxing and waning in both hemispheres. Obviously the global ocean food chain didn’t collapse and the good Earth has seen a lot more oscillation in ocean Ph, including wild swings in ocean levels and atmospheric temps between interglacials and the more permanent feature the last 2.6 million years, which has been a full blown ice age the majority of that time. This little bit of warming we have had the last 200 years, which has mostly been natural variation, is even less warm than previous warmer periods such as the Medieval, Roman, Bronze and the Holocene Optimum itself when the most recent glacial advance has retreated. Climate science is becoming more and more deceitful every year. It is no wonder that climate change and global warming is at the bottom of real concerns for the silent majority.
It’s the new Acid Rain Scare except smaller.
Nope, my sarcastic response was wrong.
From Wikepedia (same photo) “The shell of a pteropod was immersed in ocean water with the projected pH level that the water will reach by the year 2100. After a month and a half in the water, the shell had almost completely dissolved.[9]”
So they tortured the little bugger on purpose … where is PETA and the anti animal testing zealots?
(and the reference [9] is to a California study, not Atlantic study; and it’s Wikepedia so it all could be garbage)
‘Ocean acidification’ – an oxymoron (a term used by morons)
Looks to me like a piece of fluff on the shell. The image is from Wiki and the caption just says “Unhealthy pteropod showing effects of ocean acidification”. A little ‘harmless’ journalistic license from EurekAlert!. This is a modelling study, move along, nothing to see here.
Has anyone ever reported, or even seen, acidic ocean water? If so, I have not seen the report.
Yes, it is the small yellowish area when you pee while swimming.
Strongly acidic ocean water is very common. I used to see it all the time.
Step 1) Collect your ocean water sample for analysis.
Step 2) Preserve the sample by “pickling” it. That is to say adding a big slug of concentrated nitric acid (HNO3) to it. This halt all biological activity and prevents the precipitation of the metals present.
The biology people and oceanography people were carting big plastic jugs of acidified seawater back to the labs all the time.
(I hope this is what you meant. Just trying to help.)
(Followed by total bafflegab.)
And for our next trick we will be making silk purses from sow’s ears.
Also how was the sea butterfly’s shell damaged by acidic water in an ocean that is still alkaline? More EurekAlert alarmist nonsense.
pH of 8 it isnt acid. It isnt becoming an acid. Less strong tea is not more strong beer. Tea and beer are not the same thing.
Many studies made by alarmists include the warning…………..” could have serious consequences for the entire food chain” It is wonderful how they worry about things that MAY happen but they completely ignore the massacre happening NOW by wind mill farms and solar panels. What is it/// hypocrisy, intellectual dishonesty, stupidity, greed………. or a combination everything???
Two days ago we had this:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/06/16/a-carbon-sink-shrinks-in-the-arctic/
“As carbon dioxide accumulates in the surface layer of the water from melting ice, the amount of carbon dioxide this area of the Arctic Ocean can take from the atmosphere will continue to shrink,”
And now we have this:
“The results show that the smallest of the seven seas will take up 20% more CO2 over the 21st century than previously expected”
Less CO2 uptake in the Arctic Ocean = bad news.
More CO2 uptake in the Arctic Ocean = bad news.
Settled science?
In fact “bad news” is the only thing in Climate Science that is actually settled.