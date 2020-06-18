Massive Saharan dust plume headed for the Gulf of Mexico, Florida

From WeatherBell Analytics:

A mean looking dust plume will meander across the Atlantic during the next 10 days. It will help to keep a damper on any early-season tropical formation in the main development region.

It isn’t uncommon for dust from the Sahara Desert to make its way to these regions, but this is a larger than normal event, this is a predictive model for aersols that shows where it will reach to. Click the play button to watch.

