Massive Saharan dust plume headed for the Gulf of Mexico, Florida

From WeatherBell Analytics:
A mean looking dust plume will meander across the Atlantic during the next 10 days. It will help to keep a damper on any early-season tropical formation in the main development region.
It isn’t uncommon for dust from the Sahara Desert to make its way to these regions, but this is a larger than normal event, this is a predictive model for aersols that shows where it will reach to. Click the play button to watch.
It’s interesting to see that there are distinctive zones of rotation in the cloud, and that they are opposite to what you would get in a hurricane.
Circulating in high pressure systems?
Decreased hurricanes, fertilizer, great sunsets, but doomerz, will talk about dead coral, algae blooms, you name it.
Free fertilizer from afar.
That’s true, especially for phytoplankton in ocean areas that would otherwise lack those nutrients.
That’s why the Amazone rainforrest exists. Known since years.
Thanks! I didn’t know that. Just looked it up and it’s truly amazing.
I once saw a documentation about in German TV, very interesting.
Not the mention the Bahama Islands! 🙂
Amazon rain forest is Southern hemisphere. The Sahara Desert is Northern hemisphere. Someone has a model of large dust plumes crossing the ITCZ? From the model run, you can see no significant amounts of dust cross the equator.
Joel, the dust from Africa impacts the Amazon primarily in the NH winter season when northeasterly trade winds push farther south and can carry the dust across the equator.
The ITCZ moves north and south with the sun. It’s not fixed at the Equator.
https://media.diercke.net/omeda/800/100754_177_3.jpg
I remember the ITCZ bringing an enormous amount of rain in a single day in Zimbabwe in the late eighties. I emptied my 4 inch rain gauge twice and still more rain fell. It is sad that so many countries that struggle with drought fail to catch and divert much of the water to drier areas. We often do not have a water shortage – just poor water management. We sure could learn a thing or two from the ancient Romans.
Let search google for pictures, there are a lot showing the ways.
https://youtu.be/ygulQJoIe2Y
This is modeling the concentration of something in the atmosphere? Winds?
I’m amazed at how the westbound plume bounces off Central America and is redirected off to the NE. I would not have guessed that the continental land forms were such an obstacle for atmospheric flow.
Looks to me like the same Coriolis effect that causes hurricanes to eventually spin up and recurve.
Hurricanes recurve mostly from the positions of high and low pressure systems coming across the US interacting with those out in the central Atlantic.
The plume is responding to an upper-level trough that extends from the upper low seen diving into Minnesota in the animation. The trough extends southwest from the low all the way to the Pacific, west of Mexico. The landmass has very little to do with the plume’s motion. It is just coincidence this time.
Impressive to see.
It has a biblical, ominous look, like something out of The Ten Commandments.
Here in Florida, I’m glad to see it! I’ll take an entire summer of these if Mother Nature has them on tap 🙂
The Bahamas are mostly made out of sand that blew across the Atlantic from the Sahara.
Well, no. The Bahamas is a carbonate platform (=limestone), though it is true that the influx of nutrients in the dust helped feed the organisms (cyanobacteria, corals) that formed the limestone.
Sahara dust has long been suspected as a catalyst for red tide explosions in the Gulf of Mexico. The dust is high in iron which the algae use to convert to nitrogen. I do not believe there has ever been absolute proof positive about this but we will be able to watch what happens with such a massive amount of dust this year.
“predictive model for aersols ”
But
models are rubbish (c) wuwt
Cheap shot, but fair enough.
I reckon it’s more like models aren’t rubbish, but they have limitations, and the limitations are data and processing power.
This model as far as I can tell is a 10 day forecast, if it was for 10 years I’d be skeptical.
Dust in the wind… all we are is dust in the wind
Ghalfrunt., you obviously lack, and need to gain, some scientific maturity (and probably overall maturity). Some models, weather and otherwise, are quite useful, especially atmospheric NWP models over fairly short time frames (say a few days). I, along with many other analysts, have used them over many years to predict weather, sometimes quite accurately, which allowed people to carry out commerce, or in other cases shelter from severe storms. Statistics show that many, many lives have been saved since the 1950s and 1960s because of much more accurate weather forecasting and warning. Even 14 day models can be useful for upper atmospheric outlooks, especially in winter. Climate models…how are they verified? Against what? As I said to my former supervisor about why I did not believe the output of climate models, whom I believe knew I was correct but couldn’t admit it, “GIGO.” By the way, Ghalfrunt., how much do you get paid to make these kinds of spurious, unintelligent comments?