Wind farms paid record £.9.3m to switch off their turbines on Friday

May 24, 2020 tags: wind power
By Paul Homewood
Wind farms in Britain were paid a record £.9.3m to switch off their turbines on Friday, The Telegraph can disclose.
More than 80 plants across England and Scotland were handed the so-called ‘constraint payments’, when supply outstrips demand, by the National Grid, as thousands of buildings lying empty following the coronavirus lockdown contributed to a nosedive in demand for energy.
In what has been declared a “national embarrassment” and a power management “disgrace” by campaigners, consumers will ultimately foot the bill of £6.9m to 66 Scottish plants and £1.9m to 14 offshore plants in England.
This is almost double the previous single day record payout to wind farm operators, which was £4.8m on Oct 8, 2018, when turbines were switched off because it became too windy.
It is believed the low demand for electricity on May 22 was due to windy and sunny weather this week, with solar panels likely to have produced a lot of energy, combined with the lack of demand for power given the Covid-19 lockdown which has seen many businesses close.
So worrying was the development that the National Grid issued an alert to stop it happening for a second day running.
Dr John Constable, director of the Renewable Energy Foundation, a UK charity that monitors energy use, said: “Overdeployment of renewables in the UK, particularly uncontrollable wind and solar, has resulted in a very fragile electricity system, which is inflexible and unable to deal with accidents and unexpected circumstances at a reasonable cost to consumers.
“Grid balancing expenditure so far this year is already horrific and by the end of the summer it will be terrifying.
“This is a national embarrassment and a disgrace to the management of the electricity sector who have complacently allowed this crisis to develop over the last decade.”
The charity previously revealed that the operators of 86 wind farms in Britain were handed a record of more than £136m in constraint payments last year.
RenewableUK’s director of strategic communications, Luke Clark, said: “Wind is one of the UK’s biggest power sources, generating 30% of our electricity in the first quarter of this year.
“Investing in new grid infrastructure is vital so that renewable generators can continue to provide consumers with the massive quantities of cheap electricity we need to achieve net zero emissions.
“Constraint payments are the cheapest way for National Grid to run the electricity network within its current limits.
“All types of generation, including fossil fuels, receive them, but unlike older technologies, wind farms can turn off or on within a matter of seconds, and so wind is often called on by National Grid to vary its output. So it’s actually the best way to keep bills as low as possible.”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/23/wind-farms-paid-record-93m-switch-turbines/
Quite why the Telegraph included the inaccurate comments from RenewableUK, the trade body for wind farms is a mystery.
Quite clearly if investing in new grid infrastructure is needed to accommodate wind power, then that cost should be stood by renewable companies, and not passed onto the public.
It is also not true that renewable generators generate massive quantities of cheap electricity. The opposite is the case.
As for the final paragraph, I assume that must be some sort of joke. The National Grid have already told us that their costs of balancing the system are expected to be £500m higher than last year. And this is solely due to the inherent unreliability of wind and solar power to be able to supply the amount of demand on the system on a day by day and hour by hour basis.
Yesterday, constraint payments to wind farms added another £6.9m to our bills, at the extortionate rate of £80/MWh so far this month. The price is so high because wind farms are having to forgo obscene subsidies.
Currently, market prices for power are down to £14/MWh, but consumers are not able to fully benefit from this.
Instead, consumers are forced to pay prices of between £139 and £173/MWh for the six offshore wind farms currently operating under Contracts for Difference:
Just goes to show they produce when people dont need it,and cant cope (as a sole supplier in winter)
And the only reason they exist is this crazy idea the companies that own them have contracts guaranteeing being paid if they produce or not.
Can I have a job like that please.
Imagine the journalistic uproar if taxpayers had to pay Exxon not to pump oil.
I’m in the wrong business. If your in wind it looks like it’s a win win business with no chance of failure. Now, where does the money come from to prop it all up and are those businesses protected from failure?
In the US they fail (go into bankruptcy) when they hit their 10 year or 20 year end of tax and production credits and need replacing. All they are really harvesting during those years is tax payer money for their owners and investors. Any actual wind (or solar) power they produce is incidental to the owner’s bottom line calculations since they also get paid not to produce.
too big to fail you ask? Not just a win win but a win win, wind or no wind What a bunch of hot air. Smells like swamp water to me.
From the above article: “. . . but unlike older technologies, wind farms can turn off or on within a matter of seconds . . .”
Gee, I am really curious as to how that is possible when the wind isn’t blowing.
Looks like the evaluation is between grid improvements and these payments. No mention in the post of what all in (i.e. including fossil fuel asset retirement obligations and AGW) costs would have been if non renewable sources had been deployed from CAPEX to now, and to the end of the life cycle of these renewables, and the alternate fossil fuel source.
The big fail in eco evaluations is an improper description of the alt.case…
Getting paid for doing nothing, a liberals dream world.
The really bad thing about this is that we cannot elect a political party that will put an end to this nonsense as they all believe in it.
Only really serious, frequent, prolonged and widespread winter blackouts will produce change because that will make the existing party in power at the time fear being thrown out at the next election.
Not a nice thing to say but, if many old people freeze to death – and I am one of them – so much the better for the additional impact. The survivors will benefit in the long run.
Stephen Skinner asks where the money comes from to pay the turbine operators. The cost is passed by the electricity generator to the energy company which just adds it to everybody’s bills.
The old, the poor and the sick pay proportionately more of their income on energy. So they subsidise the fat cats with their wind ‘farms’ and solar ‘parks’.
Contracts for difference were invented in the City, that haunt of spive, vampire squids and racketeers. Thank you, Mr Osborne.
JF
In mainland western Europe “engineers” want to have loads of grid scale batteries to do the fast balancing. For the slightly longer term balancing they are currently crisscrossing the European continent with both AC and DC links, in the hope that the wind is blowing “correctly” somewhere.
W have not yet begun to see the expenses they will force upon us in order to serve the Green industry.
P.S.: Sorry about the quotation around engineers, but I am beginning to be ashamed of having been an electrical engineer for 40 years.