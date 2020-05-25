Wind farms paid record £.9.3m to switch off their turbines on Friday

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

May 24, 2020 tags: wind power

By Paul Homewood

Wind farms in Britain were paid a record £.9.3m to switch off their turbines on Friday, The Telegraph can disclose.

More than 80 plants across England and Scotland were handed the so-called ‘constraint payments’, when supply outstrips demand, by the National Grid, as thousands of buildings lying empty following the coronavirus lockdown contributed to a nosedive in demand for energy.

In what has been declared a “national embarrassment” and a power management “disgrace” by campaigners, consumers will ultimately foot the bill of £6.9m to 66 Scottish plants and £1.9m to 14 offshore plants in England.

This is almost double the previous single day record payout to wind farm operators, which was £4.8m on Oct 8, 2018, when turbines were switched off because it became too windy.

It is believed the low demand for electricity on May 22 was due to windy and sunny weather this week, with solar panels likely to have produced a lot of energy, combined with the lack of demand for power given the Covid-19 lockdown which has seen many businesses close.

So worrying was the development that the National Grid issued an alert to stop it happening for a second day running.

Dr John Constable, director of the Renewable Energy Foundation, a UK charity that monitors energy use, said: “Overdeployment of renewables in the UK, particularly uncontrollable wind and solar, has resulted in a very fragile electricity system, which is inflexible and unable to deal with accidents and unexpected circumstances at a reasonable cost to consumers.

“Grid balancing expenditure so far this year is already horrific and by the end of the summer it will be terrifying.

“This is a national embarrassment and a disgrace to the management of the electricity sector who have complacently allowed this crisis to develop over the last decade.”

The charity previously revealed that the operators of 86 wind farms in Britain were handed a record of more than £136m in constraint payments last year.

RenewableUK’s director of strategic communications, Luke Clark, said: “Wind is one of the UK’s biggest power sources, generating 30% of our electricity in the first quarter of this year.

“Investing in new grid infrastructure is vital so that renewable generators can continue to provide consumers with the massive quantities of cheap electricity we need to achieve net zero emissions.

“Constraint payments are the cheapest way for National Grid to run the electricity network within its current limits.

“All types of generation, including fossil fuels, receive them, but unlike older technologies, wind farms can turn off or on within a matter of seconds, and so wind is often called on by National Grid to vary its output. So it’s actually the best way to keep bills as low as possible.”

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/23/wind-farms-paid-record-93m-switch-turbines/

Quite why the Telegraph included the inaccurate comments from RenewableUK, the trade body for wind farms is a mystery.

Quite clearly if investing in new grid infrastructure is needed to accommodate wind power, then that cost should be stood by renewable companies, and not passed onto the public.

It is also not true that renewable generators generate massive quantities of cheap electricity. The opposite is the case.

As for the final paragraph, I assume that must be some sort of joke. The National Grid have already told us that their costs of balancing the system are expected to be £500m higher than last year. And this is solely due to the inherent unreliability of wind and solar power to be able to supply the amount of demand on the system on a day by day and hour by hour basis.

Yesterday, constraint payments to wind farms added another £6.9m to our bills, at the extortionate rate of £80/MWh so far this month. The price is so high because wind farms are having to forgo obscene subsidies.

Currently, market prices for power are down to £14/MWh, but consumers are not able to fully benefit from this.

Instead, consumers are forced to pay prices of between £139 and £173/MWh for the six offshore wind farms currently operating under Contracts for Difference:

https://ref.org.uk/generators/search.php?TechGroup=WD&TechCode=FW&start=0&dir=asc&order=8

