Guest “Switch On!” by David Middleton
New Documentary “Switch On” Combats Energy Poverty
January 14, 2020
For much of the past two years, Bureau of Economic Geology Director Scott W. Tinker has been traveling the world to film a crucial documentary that illustrates the crisis of energy poverty. Some 2.5 billion people live in some form of energy poverty today. Access to secure energy impacts all other major humanitarian issues, including hunger, shelter, clean water, education, healthcare, human migration, empowerment of women, and more. Those who do not have energy access suffer from energy poverty.
With partner and Emmy-winning filmmaker Harry Lynch, Tinker has produced Switch On, a new film which examines the very human story of energy poverty to raise awareness of this global problem. They traveled to rural villages and urban slums in Colombia, Nepal, Kenya, Vietnam, and Ethiopia to discover some of the creative approaches being deployed to bring electricity, water pumps, cook stoves, and irrigation to those with no energy.
Switch On builds on the remarkable popularity of Tinker and Lynch’s award-winning global energy film, Switch. Switch On will be screened this spring in limited release, but a trailer can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/366525473.
“Energy poverty is pervasive,” Tinker said. “Eradicating it will impact the whole world in countless positive ways. It’s not just the right thing to do. It’s the only thing to do.”
For more information about Switch On, visit SwitchOn.org, and to help end energy poverty, contact the Switch Energy Alliance at info@switchenergyalliance.org.Bureau of Economic Geology
Scott Tinker even dresses like a geologist…
9 thoughts on “Texas Bureau of Economic Geology Director Scott W. Tinker vs Energy Poverty”
I once investigated an approach to a mountaintop drill site in southern Bolivia. To get there we forded a major river and hiked for 2 days on mountain trails. We passed through a small village where it seemed the best thing they had was an almost empty schoolroom enhanced only with a faded blackboard painted on the wall. There was no modern energy supply anywhere. But the kids all wore big grins.
Good for Scott Tinker and his supporters for making the video about Energy Poverty. As an exploration geologist I have been in many poverty areas and find one common thread: there is a layer of corruption above them taking advantage of them and enriching themselves in the process. This is one of the barriers to aid agencies assisting persons living in poverty, the aid is detoured by the corruption. Good luck to Scott Tinker and Texas in getting more energy, in various forms, into the households around the world. The other geologist looks like the Exxon Ferrari guy. Just saying.
Some Hogwash for you: ““Energy poverty is pervasive,” Tinker said. “Eradicating it will impact the whole world in countless positive ways. It’s not just the right thing to do. It’s the only thing to do.”
No, it’s not the only thing to do and it should only be done in selected cases. Have we learned nothing from our China experience? No, we help only countries devoted to democracy. No communists, autocrats, and no dictatorships!
He’s talking about basic energy needs… reliable electricity and safe cooking/heating fuels… Not elevating the Third World to First World status overnight.
I have to disagree. I still say no help to potential or current enemies. And we should err on the side of caution.
Scott W. Tinker is surely doing a good and important job and from what I have seen on the website, he is correct in many details.
But focusing too much on the details may not do it.
Investment in sensible electric infrastructure is needed. This will pay itself back sooner or later in increased productivity.
It is very bad that World Bank has decided they will no longer finance coal power plants, which would, I assume, be the most rational thing to do.
When you first have the coal plants, you can begin to build a sustainable grid and get the industrialization up and running.
Dr. Tinker is focused on what works. What can deliver reliable, affordable energy with as little environmental impact as possible. In wealthy nations, that can be a mix of natural gas, hydroelectric, nuclear power and renewables where they work. In the Third World, coal will be a major source of energy for a long time to come.
Nations have to have energy to build an economy… And without a robust economy, they can’t take care of the environment.
https://oklahoman.com/article/5628953/green-energy-isnt-really-green-geologist-explains
I served as a co-chair with Scott at an event some years ago in Kuala Lumpur.
At the time, I thought he was in thrall of renewables, despite his geology background. I stress that this only my impression at the time and I may have got that completely wrong.
So, I look forward to checking out the movie and, hopefully, being pleasantly surprised.
He’s not opposed to renewables where they work… Like wind in Texas.
Green energy isn’t really green, geologist explains