WHO, China Agree to an Independent Covid-19 Coronavirus Investigation

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The WHO has agreed to conduct an “independent” probe into the Chinese Coronavirus.

WHO agrees to virus probe after Australia push

By 9News Staff 6:59am May 19, 2020

Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic has been vindicated globally with widespread backing of the probe, including from China.

More than 110 countries at the World Health Assembly backed a resolution calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response to the pandemic.

…

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus promised a review would come “at the earliest appropriate moment”.

…