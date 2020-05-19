WHO, China Agree to an Independent Covid-19 Coronavirus Investigation

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The WHO has agreed to conduct an “independent” probe into the Chinese Coronavirus.
WHO agrees to virus probe after Australia push
By 9News Staff 6:59am May 19, 2020
Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic has been vindicated globally with widespread backing of the probe, including from China.
More than 110 countries at the World Health Assembly backed a resolution calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response to the pandemic.
…
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus promised a review would come “at the earliest appropriate moment”.
…Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/health-minister-greg-hunt-to-demand-protection-against-wet-markets-wha-meeting/29218817-74d3-4ce1-b650-3f77fe90c37e
The abrupt switch to enthusiastic Chinese and WHO support for an independent inquiry raises obvious concerns. China and the WHO might not be the only groups sitting on potentially embarrassing information.
Talk about leaving the fox to guard the henhouse.
That investigation will only take years.
…… and they’re going to hire the Climategate/UEA exoneration committee as a further independent body.
Sometimes it’s embarrassing to be a human being.
That was my first thought as well. You have China, USA, Australia and Canada (along with others) all working on these chimeric viruses and who pray tell will do the investigating?
I nominate George Webb! He’s got the nose for tracing people, money and connecting the dots.
https://www.youtube.com/user/georgwebb
The puppeteer (China) and the puppet (WHO).
The obvious questions are:
1) Who will do the investigating?. Seriously there are no neutral parties.
2) What information can they require handed over by the China the USA and other parties? None due to all sides playing the “National Security” card would be my guess.
I doubt anything will come of it but I would love to see a roasting of certain individuals like Tedros and Fauci for their roles. Maybe they will be the fall guys? Dare to dream.
Right up there with the UN doing nuclear investigations of Iran. Iran simply refused them access to the places they didn’t want them in, and there was nothing they could do but complain about it.
I hope that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO has nothing at all to do with the Evaluation Team selection or the process. He is a wholly bought up Chi-Com operative. There is more than enough potentially embarrassing information and evidence in this fiasco to limit the selection of the Team severely. Few will want to be involved in this recent horrifying chimeric bat virus modification effort.
Another whitewash, like the “investigation” of climategate?
A good example of a standard bureaucratese expression, meaning “go engage in autocoitus”.
The only push is money. If Trump makes it stick that the WHO must get it done within 30 days or they get no US money EVER, then the bureaucrats will fall all over themselves making it seem like they are investigating.
The WORDING is critical !!!
The resolution is about the ***international response*** to the pandemic.
The resolution is ***NOT*** about the ***origins*** of the pandemic.
So its no wonder China agreed to this resolution. The WHO can go out and actually get an independent team who will independently look at the ***international response***, and find that everyone could have done better … but NO-ONE will be investigating the ***ORIGIN***/***SOURCE*** of the pandemic.
Good for them. Now all they have to do is interview all those Chinese scientists and lab technicians who have been threatened by the CCP to lie or get sent off with the Uyghurs to their
concentration camphappy-happy-joy-joy vocational education and training facilities.
From the article: “WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus promised a review would come “at the earliest appropriate moment”.
There’s the problem: Tedros will still be involved. How can we now trust anything Tedros is invovled in? We can’t.
Tedros has to go.
Where are the other 80 or so nations that have been harmed by the Wuhan virus? There ought to be about 200 nations suing the Chinese Communist Party over the Wuhan virus attack.
WHO, China Agree to an Independent Covid-19 Coronavirus Investigation!!
What has been agreed to is NOT what Australia asked for.
Take a closer look at what has been agreed to… see
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6157652360001
Sadly, you would get more out of Frank James investigating Jesse James.
Nothing to see here, move along.
Well, you can wait for, oh, a year or so for this “probe” to be wrapped up, with a neat bow tied around it . . .
. . . or you go go this well-documented, independent investigation to see clear evidence of the “smoking gun”, as well as on-going activities to cover it up: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/05/19/smoking-gun-proving-sars-cov-2-was-lab-created.aspx