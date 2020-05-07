Claim: Antarctic Sea Ice Growth Caused by Meltwater

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to climate scientists, less dense meltwater on the surface of the Antarctic ocean reduced convection between the surface and ocean depths, leaving heat trapped in the depths.
One small area of ocean not changed by global warming
Date:May 6, 2020
…
Climate and marine scientists are observing pervasive warming of the ocean and the land surfaces across the globe. Since the middle of the 19th century, the average global temperature recorded on the land surface has risen by around one degree centigrade, and by 0.6 degrees across the ocean surface. Global warming has been most pronounced in the alpine regions and the Arctic.
…
A few years ago, Haumann and Gruber and various colleagues already discovered the reason for this expansion of sea ice in the Southern Ocean. They noticed that stronger southerly winds over this period propelled more of the sea ice that is being formed along the coast out into the open sea, enhancing the melting there. The resulting stronger conveyor belt enhanced the transport of freshwater from near the continent out into the open ocean. This is because when sea ice is being formed from seawater, the salt is left behind, whereas when the sea ice melts in the summer well away from the coast, the freshwater is released into the surface, reducing the salinity of the seawater there.
This reduction in surface salinity strengthened the vertical stratification of the seawater: the fresher, and in this part of the ocean lighter water stays in the upper 100 m, while the denser saltier water remains below. In general, the saltier and colder the water, the greater its density and the greater its depth in the ocean.
Smaller heat exchange between the water layers
The stronger stratification reduced the exchange of heat between the deeper layers and the surface water, causing the heat to remain trapped at depth. In addition, the air above the Southern Ocean during winter is generally colder than the temperature of the seawater. Combined with the reduction of the vertical exchange of heat in the ocean, this ultimately created the observed situation where the surface water cooled and the subsurface warmed.
…
In addition, the current study went only up to 2011. “We have observed a trend reversal since 2015. The sea ice around the Antarctic is now starting to recede at a rapid rate,” says the ETH Professor. “And this is very much in line with the overall trend of continuing global warming.“Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506123738.htm
The abstract of the study;
Sea‐Ice Induced Southern Ocean Subsurface Warming and Surface Cooling in a Warming Climate
F. Alexander Haumann, Nicolas Gruber, Matthias Münnich
First published: 06 May 2020
Much of the Southern Ocean surface south of 55° S cooled and freshened between at least the early 1980s and the early 2010s. Many processes have been proposed to explain the unexpected cooling, including increased winds or freshwater fluxes. However, these mechanisms so far failed to fully explain the surface trends and the concurrent subsurface warming (100 to 500 m). Here, we argue that these trends are predominantly caused by an increased wind‐driven northward sea‐ice transport, enhancing the extraction of freshwater near Antarctica and releasing it in the open ocean. This conclusion is based on factorial experiments with a regional ocean model. In all experiments with an enhanced northward sea‐ice transport, a strengthened salinity‐dominated stratification cools the open‐ocean surface waters between the Subantarctic Front and the sea‐ice edge. The strengthened stratification reduces the downward mixing of cold surface water and the upward heat loss of the warmer waters below, thus warming the subsurface. This sea‐ice induced subsurface warming mostly occurs around West Antarctica, where it likely enhances ice‐shelf melting. Moreover, the subsurface warming could account for about 8 ± 2% of the global ocean heat content increase between 1982 and 2011. Antarctic sea‐ice changes thereby may have contributed to the slowdown of global surface warming over this period. Our conclusions are robust across all considered sensitivity cases, although the trend magnitude is sensitive to forcing uncertainties and the model’s mean state. It remains unclear whether these sea‐ice induced changes are associated with natural variability or reflect a response to anthropogenic forcing.Read more: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2019AV000132
Don’t you love climate science? When sea ice accumulates, scientists adjust the models until they get the right result. When the sea ice melts, well that is what you would expect from global warming.
18 thoughts on “Claim: Antarctic Sea Ice Growth Caused by Meltwater”
Only a complete contradiction to the Antarctica article last week.
Placing a bet on every spot on the roulette table is actually profitable when it’s OPM and you keep the winnings.
They fail to mention that the Southerly winds move air away from the Antarctic and create upwelling which then provides seawater that freezes, and the brine indeed then sinks. However, clearly, the upwelling must be dominant over the sinking brine, making countercurrents locally, with the downward cold brine cooling the upwelling seawater, or the whole system would seize and the southerly wind unable to break the ice loose and move it northward to melt.
Life is not as simple as they would like to think. As a scientist, you have to have ALL areas of your scientific knowledge present and ready to be related and accessed at any time. So often scientists only see their monocular world and forget to consider everything else. For instance, I have not mentioned the evaporative cooling that would slow the melting of the northward blown ice which would slow the melting.
So …. they can have their “ice” cream and eat it too ?
ht/Pelosi
😉
http://cdn.antarcticglaciers.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/PIG.ai_-768×440.jpg
Yes, we are expected to believe that warm ocean water sinks then flows under the surface water, under the sea ice, under the shelf ice to finally melt the ice cap glaciers at the grounding line – and this is causing sea level rise.
Sea level is rising and has been rising ever since tide gauges started to record it in the early 19th century. So the water has to be coming from somewhere, and Antarctica and Greenland are good bets for that, but they aren’t melting, way too cold for that, but they could loose ice due to an imbalance of snowfall and calving of icebergs which has nothing to do with CO2, or warm ocean water defying the laws of physics.
Again thermodynamics is be ignored. Air with its puny heat content can’t possibly cause a significant rise in sea water temperature
“This sea‐ice induced subsurface warming mostly occurs around West Antarctica, where”…more than likely there are over 100 volcanoes
New map of Antarctic geothermal heat suggests Steig & Mann 2009 weren’t measuring ‘global warming’
https://wattsupwiththat.wordpress.com/2017/11/15/new-map-of-antarctic-geothermal-heat-suggests-steig-mann-2009-werent-measuring-global-warming/
..amazing that they can always precisely measure things….where no one can go
thank God for computer models
Warmist “climate science” is as great as every religion out there. You can’t falsify any hypothesis; every single angle of it is unchallengeable. Ice grows because of global warming; ice shrinks because of global warming. In other words, it’s not science.
As Matt Ridley says, policy based evidence.
If you want to show that more ice is a result of warmer conditions then you will be able to find the right data to show that.
You can torture data to prove black is white and vice versa if you want to.
The data has been carefully cooked until it reaches the correct temperature.
They haven’t even managed to demonstrate a statistically significant warming of the seas, yet they are arguing over how to explain it.
0.003C warming is so far below the accuracy of the instruments that you can’t say that it even exists.
I don’t envy those that must spend their time reading the endless stream of crap that comes from the alarmist crowd. It’s always heads I win and tails you lose with the alarmists.This paper is so obviously and excuse for why their dire predictions of a virtually ice free Arctic aren’t coming true that it’s embarrassing. Did they leave out the megaton equivalency of that warm water running deep?
Since there’s been more melting in the Arctic shouldn’t it have more sea ice? This alone seems to argue against the claims.
First: Thank you, Mr. Worrall, for sharing the latest climate clown humor.
Second: Nice job with the title capitalization! WUWT needs you to be its editor. Over and over, the writers of post titles fail to capitalize correctly. Regardless of whether that is commonly accepted in tech writing, to just rattle off a rambling title without properly capitalizing looks SLOPPY and makes the author appear to be LAZY.
Third: Some Serious Science Rebutting the Climate Comics
Winds Are Dominant Cause of Greenland and West Antarctic Ice Sheet Losses
“From Climate Research News — Two new studies summarized in a news article in Science magazine point to wind-induced circulation changes in the ocean as the dominant cause of the recent ice losses through the glaciers draining both the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, not ‘global warming.’ The two studies referred to are:
‘Acceleration of Jakobshavn Isbræ Triggered by Warm Subsurface Ocean Waters’ by Holland, et al., published in Nature Geoscience. … [from abstract] Here we present hydrographic data that show a sudden increase in subsurface ocean temperature in 1997 along the entire west coast of Greenland, …
And:
‘Modelling Circumpolar Deep Water Intrusions on the Amundsen Sea Continental Shelf, Antarctica’ by Thoma et al., published in GRL. … [from abstract] Easterly winds over the shelf edge change to westerlies when the Amundsen Sea Low migrates west and south in winter/spring. This drives seasonal on-shelf flow, while inter-annual changes in the wind forcing lead to inflow variability on a decadal timescale. … .” – Anthony Watts
(http://wattsupwiththat.com/2008/10/03/winds-are-dominant-cause-of-greenland-and-west-antarctic-ice-sheet-losses/
*********************
Skeptic Paper on Antarctica Accepted – Rebuts Steig, et al.
“In a blow to the Real Climate ‘hockey team,’ one team member’s paper, Steig et al Nature, Jan 22, 2009 (seen at left) has been shown lacking. Once appropriate statistical procedures were applied, the real data spoke clearly, and it was done in a peer reviewed paper by skeptics. Jeff Condon of the Air Vent writes via email that he and co-authors, Ryan O’Donnell, Nicholas Lewis, and Steve McIntyre have succeeded in getting a paper accepted into the prestigious Journal of Climate. …
As WUWT covered in the past, these authors have demonstrated clearly that the warming is mostly in the Antarctic Peninsula. Steig et al’s Mannian PCA math methods had smeared that warming over most of the entire continent, creating a false impression. WUWT visitors may want to read this primer which explains how this happens. But, most importantly, have a look at the side by side comparison maps below. Congratulations to Jeff, Ryan, Nick, and Steve! – Anthony
Abstract — A detailed analysis is presented of a recently published Antarctic temperature reconstruction that combine[d] satellite and ground information using a regularized expectation-maximization algorithm. Though the general reconstruction concept has merit, it is susceptible to spurious results for both temperature trends and patterns. The deficiencies include: (a) improper calibration of satellite data; (b) improper determination of spatial structure during infilling; and (c) suboptimal determination of regularization parameters, particularly with respect to satellite principal component retention. We propose two methods to resolve these issues. …Rather than finding warming concentrated in West Antarctica, we find warming over the period of 1957-2006 to be concentrated in the Peninsula (≈0.35oC decade-1). … Overall, we find that the Steig reconstruction overestimated the continental trends and underestimated the Peninsula – though our analysis found that the trend in West Antarctica was, indeed, statistically significant. … Lastly, [ ] a shout out to other folks whose comments helped shape the paper by their comments and analysis. In particular, Roman, Hu, and Carrick . . . thanks! “
(https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/12/01/skeptic-paper-accepted-on-antarctica-rebuts-steig-et-al/ )
(Note: In the above two WUWT posts, there are links embedded in the text — to access them, go to the post.)
I’m not sure what this graph is saying then.. https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/amsr2/today/extent_s_running_mean_amsr2_regular.png
Yes, also look at the graph at the top of the page.
I’m sure there’s data to support the above statement.
These guys have to much time, can’t they work in a reputable job ?
It’s too bad the high speed rail project to nowhere was canceled in California. Jerry Brown could have funded two more miles of construction based on arm waving related to this article.
I’m just glad climate science is not in charge of engineering, mfg., medical science, business, finance, repair services, agriculture, mining, construction, or transportation. It is in fact the whimsical lawn decoration of modern society.