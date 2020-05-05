Michael vs Michael: Mann attacks Moore as Russian Stooge. Charles Rotter / 1 hour ago May 5, 2020 "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the…emails of my critics"#MichaelMoore #Putin #Russiagate #AttackonRenewables #FossilFuelAgenda pic.twitter.com/FUHcKIaYjJ— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 5, 2020 https://t.co/kYZok8cz7Y pic.twitter.com/jrfQtPqXdk— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 5, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
40 thoughts on “Michael vs Michael: Mann attacks Moore as Russian Stooge.”
Michael Moore (gleefully rubbing his hands together): Bring it on!
Mann just provided one MORE piece of evidence that he is not a very bright man. As IF this will hurt Moore. Publicity is publicity. (or maybe….. Mann is really a Russian agent who wants “clean energy” to fail….. 🤔)
Re: “clean energy” (Mann in his little tweet or whatever above) — LOL.
Why can’t he, Mann not preserve his own dirty energy for s. th. usefull ??
Mann: repeat “clean energy” monotonously like a buddhist chant. Maybe that will make people forget that M.Moore just exposed how UNCLEAN ( ie pollution ) “clean”energy ( ie CO2 ) is.
Maybe we can all suddenly forget that biomass means destroying massive areas of living forest to avoid digging up fossilised forest: ” dirty coal “.
Maybe I’m just too old but when I was young being an enviro was all about saving trees, not destroying them.
But maybe I should incline to “real” scientists who pretended he got non scientific peace prize for his part in misleading the world.
Whether you like M. Moore or not it’s pretty clear which one of this pair has integrity and the balls to stick to what he believes and who is out to lie, cheat and deceive.
FUHcKIaYjJ ?
Not sure if you spelt that quite right but yeah same to you M.E.Mann.
Climate protection unequal to nature/environment protection, it’s an oxymoron.
“Maybe I’m just too old but when I was young being an enviro was all about saving trees, not destroying them.”
Coal meant also saving the trees AND avoiding nuclear power which was not clean but dangerous.
That is how times change.
Awww…That was Toooo Tweet
Eating their own – so to speak.
Facts don’t care about your filling Mr.Mann – resorting to the “Russian” excuse shows your inability to transparently defend your position.
Yes, it seems Mann is most likely a Russian agent or Chinese agent- or both.
Russian might too poor to appeal to Mann desires.
The Russians?!?
What is it with the commies and their obsession with Russia? Is Russia an enemy of the USA, yep. Is Russia the bogeyman, nope. The commies are in Lalaland.
No, Russia is not legitimately an enemy of the U.S.
The U.S. is however legitimately an enemy of Russia.
Hard to say who is the bigger [jerk]. Mann or Moore? It’s a tosser.
Michael Moore has more biomass. If we could put a tap on him, he could supply some btu’s to run a fat to energy plant. Now there is an idea for green energy…
they are both tossers (at least thats the phrase in my country)
I give it to Mann by a long way. You dont see Moore behaving like Mann in the media and in the legal system.
When it was necessary to slay the Medieval Warm Period, Dr. Mann stepped up and did the job. He has been richly rewarded. I’m not even convinced he believes his own crap. Anyway, it’s the best science money can buy, or something like that.
Michael Moore produces this work that he has to know will be a hard sell. It could even be a career wrecker. He releases it anyway because, apparently, he believes in what he’s found.
You may not like what Michael Moore stands for but, as far as I can tell, he puts his money where his mouth is, even if it costs him dearly.
He, Mann isn’t a bit crazy ?
He suffers from persecution mania may be ?
Suffers badly from narcissism I think. Hence the constant need to pull others down and try to inflict pain to feel good. Just my opinon formed from the pattern repeating in his behaviour. He must be a joy to work with.
“Suffers badly from narcissism I think.”
That is proven. Just read his testimony before congress:
“I am a Fellow of numerous scientific societies. I was awarded the Hans Oeschger Medal of the European Geophysical Union in 2012 and received the Friend of the Planet Award from the National Center for Science Education in 2014. I received the Stephen H. Schneider Award for Outstanding Climate Science Communication in 2017, the Award for Public Engagement with Science from the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2018 and the Climate Communication Prize from the American Geophysical Union in 2018. This year I received the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement. I have authored more than 200 publications, and four books.”*
Has this anything to do with evidence? Does it matter if he is just plain wrong? That’s all appealing to authority fallacy. Worthless.
* https://michaelmann.net/content/oral-opening-statement-michael-mann-testimony-us-house-oversight-committee-hearing-climate
I guess the old adage of “It takes one to know one” applies here!
Put the popcorn in the microwave, get your favorite beverage out of the fridge and sit back and enjoy this. It should be quite enjoyable.
Michael Mann is a Russian Stooge, having long ago been hijacked by Marxist ideology, assisting in the long march through the academic institutions of scientific ethics. He has single handedly done more to disgrace climate science than anyone alive. I have1000x more respect for Russian scientists than mickey Mann.
But it is nice to see them throwing sticks and stones at each other. This is hopefully the demise and unravelling of the climate hostage extortion led by Mann et al. There is no more money for this climate scam anyway after the trillions just spent on the Wuhan/Chinese virus.
Mann could not have done what he did without massive, active, and loudly outspoken support from his peers — erstwhile scientists.
But we’ve had Climategate. We’ve seen his emails.
We know he hides inconvenient truths to push his agenda. We know he’s a pastiche of a scientist.
How can Mann’s reputation be harmed any further? He was exposed decades ago.
Credit for ‘Planet of the Humans’ goes to Jeff Gibbs. Too bad for Mann, Gore and rest.
I fact checked the biomass plant numbers. Gibbs got it right.
http://biomassmagazine.com/plants/listplants/biomass/US/Operational
That was the biggest eye opener for me , I thought Drax buring US forests was an anomaly of badly thought out policy. I did not realise that it was an entire industry.
Much indebted to Moore and Gibbs for exposing the full extent of this stupidity and the hypocrisy of the eco-fascists on this issue.
Credit for ‘Planet of the Humans’ goes to Jeff Gibbs. Too bad for Mann, Gore and rest.
I fact checked the biomass plant numbers. Gibbs got it right.
http://biomassmagazine.com/plants/listplants/biomass/US/Operational
Sorry for the double post.
Most biomass fuel is used in the Third World as the only source of energy for heating and cooking and has serious health effects.
Man O’ Mann….
You sometimes just have to laugh at stupid.
In the great drawing of life it is thought that everyone gets something, physical?, mental?, spiritual?, bravery?, selflessness?, kindness?, etc. etc. Though I do not believe in luck, perhaps Michael Moore, in this case, was just lucky and was right for the first time in his life but I would bet more on the possibility that it is one more case of attention seeking on his part. Neither of these two show any signs of positive attributes.
Show us yer math then Mickey Mann.
Oooooh errr …. the dog ate my homework
Moore like Mo vs Curly
Michael Moore advocates for more Oil & Gas in Canada and US.
If this is what Putin’s Russia wants, … great for us! But I fail to see how this benefits Russia.
Mann is a terrible conspiracy theorist, among many other things.
Typical Paranoid Schizo-phanatic with delusions of grandeur
Well, as Dean Wormer said, “Fat and stupid is no way to go through life.”
As I keep saying.
If we who doubt had invented The Mann as an act of fiction,no one would have believed us.
Gilbert and Sullivan spring to mind every time The Mann elbows his ugly way in front of a microphone.
It is the spokesman of choice for Team IPCC UN…
He looks real good on them.
The cannibal feast in full swing…
Heretic! Apostate! We’d burn you at the stake but it’d release too much CO2, but you just wait till we get enough money donated to buy the carbon offset credits (rubs hands together evilly). Link to our Burn Moore GoFundMe page will be forthcoming soon!
Jeez louise. The AGW cultists are acting just like usual, insults, insinuations, fact free accusations, threats. How dare someone come along and try to derail the gravy train.
Russia listening to Mikey Mannish? Why? Are they short on lame jokes? Do they want to revive Lysenko’s version of “Science” where facts are whatever you want them to be as long as the money comes and no matter how many suffer or die. The number of things this fool seems to believe that defy logic is amazing. Add to the list the belief that Russia cares a rats butt what Mikey thinks, says believes or lies about.
So pathetic when they have to channel Rachael Maddow “Russia, Russia, Russia”. Ah
he should have been fired for exaggerated modelling that led to mass hysteria and the destruction of many of the world’s economies, but this will suffice for now:
6 May: Daily Mail: Imperial College scientist Neil Ferguson QUITS his role as top government advisor after ‘breaking lockdown to see his married lover’ despite warning Boris Johnson that 500,000 Britons would DIE if the strict rules were not enforced
•Professor Neil Ferguson, 51, previously warned UK could see 500,000 deaths if it didn’t implement lockdown
•His advice, through a report he helped produce at Imperial College, is thought to have led to the lockdown
•Prof Ferguson has been a vocal supporter of lockdown, continually telling the public to follow the restrictions
•However, he has now admitted he allowed his married lover to travel across London to visit him at least twice
•Antonia Staats, 38, lives with her husband, in his 30s, and two children in a £1.9 million house in south London
By Danyal Hussain
Prof Ferguson is thought to have met Ms Staat’s husband and they share an interest in data science, according to a friend. He is said to have met Ms Staats through the online dating site OkCupid more than a year ago…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8289921/Scientist-advice-led-lockdown-QUITS-breaking-restrictions-meet-married-lover.html
3 Apr: Nature: Special report: The simulations driving the world’s response to COVID-19
How epidemiologists rushed to model the coronavirus pandemic.
by David Adam
An earlier version of the Imperial (College London/Neil Ferguson) model, for instance, estimated that SARS-CoV-2 would be about as severe as influenza in necessitating the hospitalization of those infected. That turned out to be incorrect…
The true performance of simulations in this pandemic might become clear only months or years from now…
“Forecasts made during an outbreak are rarely investigated during or after the event for their accuracy, and only recently have forecasters begun to make results, code, models and data available for retrospective analysis,” (John Edmunds, who is a modeller at the LSHTM) and his team noted last year in a paper6 that assessed the performance of forecasts made in a 2014–15 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone…
Media reports have suggested that an update to the Imperial team’s model in early March was a critical factor in jolting the UK government into changing its policy on the pandemic. The researchers initially estimated that 15% of hospital cases would need to be treated in an intensive-care unit (ICU), but then updated that to 30%, a figure used in the first public release of their work on 16 March…
Ferguson says the significance of the model update might have been exaggerated…
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01003-6
25 Apr: Business Insider: How ‘Professor Lockdown’ helped save tens of thousands of lives worldwide — and carried COVID-19 into Downing Street
by Bill Bostock
Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, authored a paper that prompted the UK to scrap its coronavirus strategy.
Ferguson’s team warned Boris Johnson that the quest for “herd immunity” could cost 510,000 lives, prompting an abrupt U-turn.
His simulations have been influential in other countries as well, cited by authorities in the US, Germany, and France…
On March 23, the UK scrapped “herd immunity” in favor of a suppression strategy, and the country made preparations for weeks of lockdown. Ferguson’s study was responsible…
The White House received the paper two days before it was made public…
Scientists have piled in to criticize Ferguson’s paper in less uncertain terms.
“Some of the major assumptions and estimates that are built in the calculations seem to be substantially inflated,” John Ioannidis, a professor of disease prevention from Stanford University, told The Telegraph…
https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4?r=AU&IR=T