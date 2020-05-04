Climate Claim: By 2070 Average Temperatures be “Unsuitable for Human Life to Flourish”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a new study, people don’t thrive in places where the average annual temperature is higher than 15C / 59F.
Unsuitable for ‘human life to flourish’: Up to 3B will live in extreme heat by 2070, study warns
Doyle Rice USA TODAY
May 4, 2020
By 2070, up to 3 billion people are likely to live in climate conditions ‘deemed unsuitable for human life to flourish.’
…
If global warming continues unchecked, the heat that’s coming later this century in some parts of the world will bring “nearly unlivable” conditions for up to 3 billion people, a study released Monday said.
The authors predict that by 2070, much of the world’s population is likely to live in climate conditions that are “warmer than conditions deemed suitable for human life to flourish.”
…
That “niche” is equivalent to average yearly temperatures of roughly 52 to 59 Fahrenheit. The researchers found that people, despite all forms of innovations and migrations, have mostly lived in these climate conditions for several thousand years.
…
“Large areas of the planet would heat to barely survivable levels and they wouldn’t cool down again,” said study co-author Marten Scheffer of Wageningen University in the Netherlands. “Not only would this have devastating direct effects, it leaves societies less able to cope with future crises like new pandemics. The only thing that can stop this happening is a rapid cut in carbon emissions.”
…Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/05/04/world-heat-conditions-unlivable-global-warming-unabated/3063849001/
The abstract of the study;
Future of the human climate niche
Chi Xu, Timothy A. Kohler, Timothy M. Lenton, Jens-Christian Svenning, and Marten Scheffer
PNAS first published May 4, 2020 https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1910114117
Contributed by Marten Scheffer, October 27, 2019 (sent for review June 12, 2019; reviewed by Victor Galaz and Luke Kemp)
All species have an environmental niche, and despite technological advances, humans are unlikely to be an exception. Here, we demonstrate that for millennia, human populations have resided in the same narrow part of the climatic envelope available on the globe, characterized by a major mode around ∼11 °C to 15 °C mean annual temperature (MAT). Supporting the fundamental nature of this temperature niche, current production of crops and livestock is largely limited to the same conditions, and the same optimum has been found for agricultural and nonagricultural economic output of countries through analyses of year-to-year variation. We show that in a business-as-usual climate change scenario, the geographical position of this temperature niche is projected to shift more over the coming 50 y than it has moved since 6000 BP. Populations will not simply track the shifting climate, as adaptation in situ may address some of the challenges, and many other factors affect decisions to migrate. Nevertheless, in the absence of migration, one third of the global population is projected to experience a MAT >29 °C currently found in only 0.8% of the Earth’s land surface, mostly concentrated in the Sahara. As the potentially most affected regions are among the poorest in the world, where adaptive capacity is low, enhancing human development in those areas should be a priority alongside climate mitigation.Read more: https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/28/1910114117
The explanation the study authors give for why they don’t think humans thrive above 59F;
Why have humans remained concentrated so consistently in the same small part of the potential climate space? The full complex of mechanisms responsible for the patterns is obviously hard to unravel. The constancy of the core distribution of humans over millennia in the face of accumulating innovations is suggestive of a fundamental link to temperature. However, one could argue that the realized niche may merely reflect the ancient needs of agrarian production. Perhaps, people stayed and populations kept expanding in those places, even if the corresponding climate conditions had become irrelevant? Three lines of evidence suggest that this is unlikely, and that instead human thriving remains largely constrained to the observed realized temperature niche for causal reasons.
First, an estimated 50% of the global population depends on smallholder farming (19), and much of the energy input in such systems comes from physical work carried out by farmers, which can be strongly affected by extreme temperatures (20). Second, high temperatures have strong impacts (21⇓–23), affecting not only physical labor capacity but also mood, behavior, and mental health through heat exhaustion and effects on cognitive and psychological performance (20, 24, 25). The third, and perhaps most striking, indication for causality behind the temperature optimum we find is that it coincides with the optimum for economic productivity found in a study of climate-related dynamics in 166 countries (12). To eliminate confounding effects of historical, cultural, and political differences, that study focused on the relation within countries between year-to-year differences in economic productivity and temperature anomalies. The ∼13 °C optimum in MAT they find holds globally across agricultural and nonagricultural activity in rich and poor countries. Thus, based on an entirely different set of data, that economic study independently points to the same temperature optimum we infer.Read more: Same link as above
My view, this kind of study is what happens when a bunch of scientists based in temperate climates didn’t enjoy their last Caribbean holiday.
There is substantial evidence the “optimum” described in the study is a historical accident. There are plenty of cultures like Thailand and India, which built large populous nations with big cities, even conquered empires, without the “benefits” of a temperate climate, not to mention wealthy modern day tropical nations like Singapore, Malaysia and increasingly Indonesia.
41 thoughts on “Climate Claim: By 2070 Average Temperatures be “Unsuitable for Human Life to Flourish””
I lived in Atlanta for about 30 years, then in Iowa for 10.
Sydney (annually average around 17.8C) and the whole East coast of Australia is obviously totally unlivable.
Even Melbourne (15.6C annual average) is unlivable..
What’s the Average Temperature in Florida? 77.15 °F population: about 21 million
Jeepers. “…it leaves societies less able to cope with future crises like new pandemics…”
And Brisbane, its average coldest month is 15C
Another report from people who don’t have any idea how big and complex the world, and the people who live in it are. Good posting Eric, but here’s the catch: millions of low-information persons (I really mean stupid, but that is not politically correct) believe this kind of nonsense, and they find a person who can see CO2 and double-down on their beliefs. Sheesh! What a disgusting bunch of nonsense the idea is that fantastic vacation hotspots aren’t good to visit anymore? As soon as the Chicom virus gets settled down I’m headed for the beach in Florida, where I expect to flourish. Stay sane and safe (drink cold beverages when you are on the beach!)
This takes the cake for the stupidest climate panic claim I have ever seen. I live in California – with a population of forty million people. Almost all of them are here BECAUSE the temperature is above 70F at least six months a year. The only thing I can think of which would lead to this kind of idiotic conclusion is legalized pot. Maybe the authors ought to swear off the Indica for a month and re-evaluate their claims.
And people in Oz are internally migrating from places like Melbourne because its cold to the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast of Queensland because it is warmer. Just another paper by an uninformed idiot that could have been put to good use a couple of weeks ago during the GREAT TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE
The problem is that the daytime high temperatures aren’t increasing that much. What’s driving the increasing temperature is nighttime lows. link
So, people won’t be dying of the heat and fewer people will be dying of the cold.
By the way, we have just had the coldest May Day in 70 plus years in southern NSW and the ACT. It has snowed at least a month earlier than usual. Bring on that global warming I say!
Maybe we’ll finally be able to see what Greenland and Antarctica look like without ice. A scientific wonderland. We’ll be able to plant more trees there too.
MAGA (Make Antarctica Great Again) Its biodiversity will be much improved without all that ice. None of my neighbors, except the crazy cat lady, would approve of their houses being covered by a mile of ice as they were 20,000 years ago. Also, the people who get flooded out of coastal areas will have a place to which to move.
When people calculate the amount of land flooded if Greenland and Antarctica melt, do they also account for the land area gained in Greenland and Antarctica?
It’s just amazing how people have survived and done so well in Singapore and Jakarta for all these years past. This study has clearly been done by people who need to get out more, away from their computersc and models.
Let’s assume, if you want to be wrong, that global temperatures did warm up, and exceeded tolerable temperatures, ignoring blatant evidence that these researchers are wrong. What would the result be for the huge, lightly populated areas of Canada and Northern Asia?
I suspect more land mass would fall in their temperature niche than there is now.
Amazingly stupid. We are a tropical species with a thermal neutral temperature of 28 deg C. Tropical and sub tropical regions have been home to some great civilisations : China, Egypt, Minoan, many in Africa and Mesoamerica… …….
“We show that overall economic productivity is non-linear in temperature for all countries, with productivity peaking at an annual average temperature of 13 °C and declining strongly at higher temperatures. The relationship is globally generalizable, unchanged since 1960, and apparent for agricultural and non-agricultural activity in both rich and poor countries. ”
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature15725
“By 2070 Average Temperatures will be Unsuitable for Human Life to Flourish”
So if the humans don’t flourish does that mean the planet will be spared a “Super Interglacial” in which human caused global warming persists for 500,000 years?
Details of the Super Interglacial theory here:
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/03/the-co2-theory-of-everything/
that narrow band they claim humans inhabit….stretches from outside Antarctica…to the North pole
…and they blame people living in the extreme latitudes on farming…they have it totally backasswards
…at one time South Florida produced 90% of our winter produce…they fail to think about what supports those people in the winter
There is a re-run on TV of a Nature series narrated by David Attenborough. It has mentioned several times that the tropics compose 3% of the land surface, but contain 50% of the species of life. From that, it certainly appears that life in general prefers warmth over cold. Humans tend to do well anywhere there is lots of food. If their bellies are full, they are generally content to spend the hottest part of the day in a hammock, perhaps sucking on a straw stuck into a glass with ice cubes and little paper umbrellas.
Some professors write papers like this because they don’t have what it takes to do anything else.
This article is fundamentally racist, in effect saying “if you don’t come from northern Europe then your are crap.” It seems that the Gorbal Warming religion Trumps the Political Correctness religion.
And here I was wondering why I wasn’t “flourishing”. Temperature today is rising to 19C, help! And tomorrow morning just 11C. And on an annual basis my local temperatures vary from a low near zero to highs above 40C. How can I possibly stay in that 15C bubble?
Is there any medical data in the study? Surely there have been health and safety studies that can more accurately delineate appropriate temperatures.
This appears similar to using proxies to determine the information for a study. There should be no reason for this with the state of medical knowledge at present.
I suspect obesity is the largest confounding variable in the inability to withstand higher temperature.
