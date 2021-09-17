Friday Funny: Hilarious Letter To the Editor

I’ve been writing letters to my local newspaper to try to calm some of the eco-worriers and zealots that think AGW is the end-all for the Earth and demand “action now”. Of course, there’s always a couple that provide entertainment beyond my wildest dreams. One guy, “Jorge Smirnoff” provides the most hilarious rebuttal ever.

Pro tip: If you are going to laud Michael Mann as a “world class climatological expert”, you should at least spell his name right. Mann’s ego can’t handle such things.

This appeared in today’s Chico Enterprise-Record. Link here. Seriously, it’s my best birthday present evar. In fact, I’d go so far as to call it “unprecedented”.

Letter: Choose reliable sources on global warming

I am certain Martha Claudio was being facetious when she wrote “Seeking more info on weather highs and lows” Aug. 3.

Martha clearly understands that asking Anthony Watts to expound on MMGW (Man Made Global Warming) is like asking a fox the best way to guard a chicken coop.

Readers interested in obtaining the real story on MMGW ought to seek out information from world class climatological experts like Michael E.Man, director of the Earth System Science center at Penn State University at: https://time.com/6088531/ipcc-climate-report-hockey-stick-curve/

or James E.Hansen a retired 30 year NASA Scientist and currently a professor at Columbia University’s Department of Earth and Environment Sciences at: https://www.earth.columbia.edu/users/profile/james-e-hansen

Another way of obtaining accurate MMGW information from reliable sources is to Google, renowned institutions of higher learning or well-known scientific establishments followed by the words “Global Warming”

Examples:

Google “Stanford Global warming” – “MIT Global warming” – “NASA Global warming”- “Woods Hole Global Warming” etc.

Do not rely on pseudoscientific blogs, they spread disinformation and are the least reliable sources of the latest information on the greatest existential threat facing our planet today.

— Jorge Smirnoff, Chico

The poor guy suffers from the belief that climate scientists are pure and infallible. Of course, we all know better; particularly where Mann is involved.

I’ll leave it to my readers to either offer their most hilarious rebuttals in comments, and/or if you wish, submit your own to letters@chicoer.com (250 word limit)

I’ll share my own rebuttal here soon, replete with scientific integrity tales of air conditioner follies in the hearing room in June 1988, the “underwater” West Side Highway, plus data stories of “upside down Mann” and “hide the decline”.



Enjoy!



UPDATE: I just sent Jorge a gift wrapped copy of Mark Steyns excellent book, A Disgrace to the Profession



