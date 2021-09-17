Friday Funny: Hilarious Letter To the Editor

Fun_stuff Letters To The Editor

I’ve been writing letters to my local newspaper to try to calm some of the eco-worriers and zealots that think AGW is the end-all for the Earth and demand “action now”. Of course, there’s always a couple that provide entertainment beyond my wildest dreams. One guy, “Jorge Smirnoff” provides the most hilarious rebuttal ever.

Pro tip: If you are going to laud Michael Mann as a “world class climatological expert”, you should at least spell his name right. Mann’s ego can’t handle such things.

This appeared in today’s Chico Enterprise-Record. Link here. Seriously, it’s my best birthday present evar. In fact, I’d go so far as to call it “unprecedented”.

Letter: Choose reliable sources on global warming

I am certain Martha Claudio was being facetious when she wrote “Seeking more info on weather highs and lows” Aug. 3.

Martha clearly understands that asking Anthony Watts to expound on MMGW (Man Made Global Warming) is like asking a fox the best way to guard a chicken coop.

Readers interested in obtaining the real story on MMGW ought to seek out information from world class climatological experts like Michael E.Man, director of the Earth System Science center at Penn State University at: https://time.com/6088531/ipcc-climate-report-hockey-stick-curve/ 

or James E.Hansen a retired 30 year NASA Scientist and currently a professor at Columbia University’s Department of Earth and Environment Sciences at: https://www.earth.columbia.edu/users/profile/james-e-hansen

Another way of obtaining accurate MMGW information from reliable sources is to Google,  renowned institutions of higher learning or well-known scientific establishments followed by the words “Global Warming”

Examples:

Google “Stanford Global warming” – “MIT Global warming” – “NASA Global warming”- “Woods Hole Global Warming” etc.

Do not rely on pseudoscientific blogs, they spread disinformation and are the least reliable sources of the latest information on the greatest existential threat facing our planet today.

— Jorge Smirnoff, Chico

The poor guy suffers from the belief that climate scientists are pure and infallible. Of course, we all know better; particularly where Mann is involved.

I’ll leave it to my readers to either offer their most hilarious rebuttals in comments, and/or if you wish, submit your own to letters@chicoer.com (250 word limit)

I’ll share my own rebuttal here soon, replete with scientific integrity tales of air conditioner follies in the hearing room in June 1988, the “underwater” West Side Highway, plus data stories of “upside down Mann” and “hide the decline”.

Enjoy!

UPDATE: I just sent Jorge a gift wrapped copy of Mark Steyns excellent book, A Disgrace to the Profession

Dr Ken Pollock
September 17, 2021 4:21 am

I have just finished reading Professor Mann’ latest book “The New Climate War” and posted a review on Amazon. One point I made was that Mann uses the word “unprecedented” to mean “I have not heard of anything worse and will not look up weather records in case I find something that contradicts my prior belief” – or some such sentence. He was in Australia in the recent bush fires and claims they were “unprecedented”. I filmed the aftermath of the 1983 bushfires for the BBC and they were worse! So much for academic integrity…

Reply
Nottoobrite
Reply to  Dr Ken Pollock
September 17, 2021 5:39 am

Mann made global warming is ok IF you don’t read history!!!

Reply
nicholas tesdorf
September 17, 2021 4:26 am

 Perhaps Jorge from Chico, has been indulging in too much of the Smirnoff. recently. to judge by his letter on choosing reliable sources on ‘Global Warming’.

fretslider
September 17, 2021 4:37 am

Nothing to do with Smirnoff vodka?

2hotel9
September 17, 2021 4:45 am

Are you sure this is not Mikee Mannie trolling the letters to the editor section? Perhaps a search of other papers will provide more examples. Sounds like the crap leftists always pull.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  2hotel9
September 17, 2021 4:49 am

No, Jorge Smirnoff is real, and tragically uniformed. But, I just sent Jorge a gift wrapped copy of Mark Steyns excellent book, A Disgrace to the Profession

Ron Long
September 17, 2021 4:57 am

Anthony, I am personally insulted by Jorge Vodka using the terms “pseudoscientific blogs” and “spreading disinformation”, as I greatly value the earnest and accurate contributions to your excellent website. I also enjoy seeing the griff insanity, it makes me feel smarter. Good luck with reply to chico news.

fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
September 17, 2021 5:53 am

griff makes animals lying on their backs at the bottom of rock pools appear smart.

I suspect it is a bore-bot.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 17, 2021 5:08 am

How sad that he produced a fairly literate letter but is hopelessly delusional about how to judge the accuracy of statements on climate, weather, and related phenomena. I suspect he is young and a product of the worthless American education system. It really is unfortunate that kids today are taught compliance instead of being encouraged to question and demand answers. Not a lot has changed since the system was developed to create happy little workers for factories and mills.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 17, 2021 5:13 am

Actually he’s 70 years old.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Anthony Watts
September 17, 2021 5:25 am

Oh dear, that really is discouraging. Probably a social sciences person then.

fretslider
Reply to  Anthony Watts
September 17, 2021 5:53 am

Old enough to know better

commieBob
September 17, 2021 5:17 am

Although he will for sure deny it, our dear Dr. Mann has admitted that he and his hockey stick are frauds and that he does indeed belong in state pen.

How’s that work, you ask. Mann sued Dr. Tim Ball because of Ball’s quip that Mann belonged in state pen, not Penn State. The case was tossed out of court because of Mann’s inexcusable delays. In other words, Mann kept avoiding a court appearance where he would be forced to testify under oath among other things. Thus he avoided presenting evidence over which he had control.

There’s a legal concept called adverse inference. It means that, if you do not present evidence over which you have control, a jury can infer that said evidence would not have supported your case.

By refusing to pursue his case against Ball in a timely manner, Mann allows us to infer that he does belong in state pen.

Although I have made similar comments many times before, it still brings great glee to my heart. 🙂

Peta of Newark
September 17, 2021 5:34 am

Awwwww- it’s rather sweet that such naive and gullible people still exist. Variety is the spice and all that..

Innit Common Knowledge that the best gamekeepers are reformed poachers.

Thus it would follow that foxes know a great deal more about chickens than the Official Keeper of Chickens do, or whoever is supposedly looking after them.
And that foxes are not extinct perfectly proves that point.

No need for a Keeper of Turkeys though, they’re all crowded into the kitchen, (don’t look) stripped off and in the process of being stuffed as they each scramble to be first into the oven

Duane
September 17, 2021 5:44 am

In today’s world you can find anybody with a PhD after their name will will say or write literally anything. So mere degrees confer neither knowledge nor wisdom. After all, there are scientists and doctors who claim that the COVID vaccines “changes your RNA”, as well as the warmunistas who try to convince us all that we’re all going to die in 10 years (it’s always 10 years) if we don’t completely restructure all human society to fit their notions of proper behavior.

Any time any one declares “the science is settled” is an idiot, and must be ignored. Actual science is never settled, because the scientific method always requires testing and skepticism and willingness to change one’s mind in the face of new or better evidence.

rbabcock
Reply to  Duane
September 17, 2021 5:57 am

Additionally you can post just about anything and if you repeat it enough, it becomes fact whether it is or isn’t. For example: 61.25% of all statistics are made up (when in fact it is closer to 100%). Plus it isn’t that hard to give yourself accolades and awards. For example: Duane, PhD. There you go, instant expert!

bonbon
September 17, 2021 5:56 am

The wily letter author quoted experts like Michael E. Man, James E. Hansen, but forgot

61WcA0Y2Q-L._AC_SX679_.jpg
