Study: Climate Change to cause“Abrupt Biodiversity Loss” by 2030

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a new study, the ocean and land ecosystem collapses have already started, and will become significant by 2030
Climate change could cause abrupt biodiversity losses this century
Christopher Trisos, University of Cape Town, Alex Pigot, UCL
April 9, 2020 1.37pm SAST
The impacts of climate change on species and ecosystems are already evident. Poleward shifts in the geographic distributions of species, catastrophic forest fires and mass bleaching of coral reefs all bear the fingerprints of climate change.
But what will the world’s biodiversity look like in the future?
…
Risk of abrupt biodiversity loss early this century
Abrupt biodiversity loss due to marine heatwaves that bleach coral reefs is already under way in tropical oceans. The risk of climate change causing sudden collapses of ocean ecosystems is projected to escalate further in the 2030s and 2040s. Under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario the risk of abrupt biodiversity loss is projected to spread onto land, affecting tropical forests and more temperate ecosystems by the 2050s.
These dire projections use historical temperature models to find the upper limit that each species can survive under, as far as we know. Once temperatures rise to levels a species has never experienced, scientists have very limited evidence of their ability to survive.
It’s possible some species, such as those with very short generation times, may be able to adapt. For species with longer generation times – such as most birds and mammals – it may be only a few generations before unprecedented temperatures occur. When this happens the species’ ability to evolve out of this problem may be limited.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-could-cause-abrupt-biodiversity-losses-this-century-135968
The abstract of the study;
The projected timing of abrupt ecological disruption from climate change
Christopher H. Trisos, Cory Merow & Alex L. Pigot
As anthropogenic climate change continues the risks to biodiversity will increase over time, with future projections indicating that a potentially catastrophic loss of global biodiversity is on the horizon. However, our understanding of when and how abruptly this climate-driven disruption of biodiversity will occur is limited because biodiversity forecasts typically focus on individual snapshots of the future. Here we use annual projections (from 1850 to 2100) of temperature and precipitation across the ranges of more than 30,000 marine and terrestrial species to estimate the timing of their exposure to potentially dangerous climate conditions. We project that future disruption of ecological assemblages as a result of climate change will be abrupt, because within any given ecological assemblage the exposure of most species to climate conditions beyond their realized niche limits occurs almost simultaneously. Under a high-emissions scenario (representative concentration pathway (RCP) 8.5), such abrupt exposure events begin before 2030 in tropical oceans and spread to tropical forests and higher latitudes by 2050. If global warming is kept below 2 °C, less than 2% of assemblages globally are projected to undergo abrupt exposure events of more than 20% of their constituent species; however, the risk accelerates with the magnitude of warming, threatening 15% of assemblages at 4 °C, with similar levels of risk in protected and unprotected areas. These results highlight the impending risk of sudden and severe biodiversity losses from climate change and provide a framework for predicting both when and where these events may occur.Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2189-9
I’m not paying 209 Euros to look at a RCP 8.5 study, but from what I can see, what the researchers did is really funny.
The researchers appear to have taken lots of wild predictions of individual species extinction or the demise of narrow ecological niches, and grouped them into one big wild prediction.
They completely disregarded the point of why scientists making wild predictions keep their focus narrow.
Nobody notices if a prediction of the demise of an obscure orchid fails to manifest. Narrow predictions incur minimal reputational risk.
But the abrupt disappearance of an entire ecosystem is another matter entirely.
By grouping all the individual wild predictions together, the study authors have stripped away the cover which comes from keeping predictions narrow, and magnified the reputational risk for everyone they cited.
Everyone worried about their reputation now has to pay 209 Euros to look at the full study to see how their work has been used.
If nothing bad happens after 2030, there is no risk for the authors of this study, all the risk is on the researchers they cited.
13 thoughts on “Study: Climate Change to cause“Abrupt Biodiversity Loss” by 2030”
Yet another Coronacopia of ‘might’ and ‘could’ and ‘scientists think’.
And we should hyperventilate about obviously bogus shroud waving threats from a bunch of rent seeking GangGreen activists whilst hundreds of thousands of our brethren are gasping for breath, thanks to the Chinese Politburo’s Kung Flu?
Somehow, that might be a difficult notion to sell.
Egads! “Climate Change May Cause Loss of Dryer Lint By 2030”
The entire global carbon budget might be at risk, Folks!
Star Trek were well ahead of the envelope .
Problem is the climate scientists who see the envelope but think they made it .
Climate change could cause abrupt biodiversity losses this century but only in the minds and imaginations of the Global Warmistas. In the real world, things will go on much as usual.
The last lost of thousands of birds I heard from Greece, as, coming back from Africa to Europe, they were trapped by icy storms coming down from Russia.
Meta climate risks = meta scams.
The old saying, “In for a penny, in for a pound,” Comes to mind here.
Meaning: Once involved, one must not stop at half-measures. This term originally meant that if one owes a penny one might as well owe a pound.
The RCP 8.5 scenario was the Honey-Pot Trap to lure in as many unsuspecting researchers across many disciplines to get them to ride the climate train. It looked realistic to naive, called business as usual. They jumped in. Like planning on taking just that little hit on a crack pipe, they are now on a one way trip to professional reputation Hell.
Could, risks are, possibly. Hey, what kind of science is this supposed to be ?
Let’s see… Risks are that for every action there could possibly be a reaction.
OK, roger that. Next ?
Thank you for this. I will add it to my collection of wacky climate impact studies
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/21/climate-change-impacts1/
As for “marine heatwaves that bleach coral reefs is already under way in tropical oceans” …
the data do not show that marine heat waves have a bias for the tropics. If anything, they have a bias for the polar regions. Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/01/30/ohw/
One of the links to the death of thousands of birds in Greece:
https://www.ecowatch.com/amp/migrating-birds-dead-greece-2645686203
Didnt he get the email? It is 1.5C now, not 2C. LOL!
An unprecedented tipping point (again) I guess. They have made the mistake of making it a bit too close in these days of the Internet and claims not dissapearing or being forgotten. More fodder for the failed climate predictions file.
I have no doubt that biodiversity impacts exists, but laying them at the feet of climate change is something else again. Lack of biodiversity was something we notice when living in Europe, it all looked very pretty but was bland from a flora and fauna perspective. It made us appreciate home in Australia.
This biodiversity loss is a result of a mild and beneficial temperature rise dwarfed by diurnal, regional and seasonal variation . I remember Sweyn Forkbeard rabbeting on about biodiversity in his day but his barons weren’t interested. And caused by a minuscule increase in atmospheric CO2. Now if they were talking about sinful pollution, then I’d listen
Suppose there is a 50% risk that species A will disappear and the same for species B. All other things being equal there is a 25% chance that both will disappear. The chances that all the creatures in an ecosystem will disappear all at once is approximately zilch.
The problem for the doom sayers is:
It’s harder to collapse an ecosystem than you might think. You can just about drop an atomic bomb and the ecosystem will bounce back better than ever, and rather quickly at that. Chernobyl
Some might complain that the ecosystem has changed. Well, you can only step in the same river once.