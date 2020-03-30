There’s a relatively famous cartoon about climate that gets used on social media a lot, drawn by Joel Pett. You’ll likely recognize it.
Josh has given it a “treatment”:
In other news:
10 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness – double feature.”
Apropos to Josh’s great cartoon: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/cuomo-administration-rejected-purchasing-additional-ventilators-in-2015-for-pandemic-preparedness-based-on-funding/
Josh,
A perfect parody – No need to apologize to Joel Pett!
“Josh shoots… He scores!!!”
Very good likeness to Michel Mann.
What if it’s a big hoax and we create OUR better world for nothing?
How is that different from the first cartoon? And what was wrong with the fossil-fuel world?
What if it’s a big hoax and we spend Ten$ of Trillion$ for nothing
Worth mentioning that the same types of logic including the precautionary principle may be affecting some of the global response to CoVID. This virus didn’t suddenly raise the standards of academic thought, erase the motivation to be a “science star” or change the incentives that drive the publication and pro population of really bad science.
CoVID is a very real threat and no-one can claim to know all the best ways to contain it but we need to acknowledge what we don’t know, make careful balanced decisions weighing both potential benefit and costs (i.e. not the precautionary principle) and keep in mind that while policies designed to reduce spread of the virus may well prevent deaths from CoVID, they can just as easily cause other harm and other deaths if not carefully considered.
I do love the gullibility imbedded in the first cartoon as if it really had any resemblance to what is happening in the progressive green movement. Josh is the winner by a knock-out.
Climate Scam Jeopardy:
‘Alex, I’ll take “The Lady in Red” for a thousand’
Love it
I will buy Josh two beers, since i quit 5 years ago due to allergies, he can have one for me.
By far the biggest mistake made was not to immediately close all air travel to the USA as soon as we heard about this virus spreading fast. We did close eventually but somewhat late.
I myself made the mistake of not wanting to close borders at first, as I incorrectly guessed the virus would be just like SARS and fizzle out. Though many people early on called for closing the border, in hindsight they were right.
The best medicine is prevention.
Hopefully next time we will be more prepared and we have certain laws in place that spell out when to close the border. If we have laws and policy in place then that gets around being called xenophobic.