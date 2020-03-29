Bloomberg: “Professor Sees Climate Mayhem Lurking Behind Covid-19 Outbreak”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

More frantic efforts by climate alarmists to leverage public concern about the Chinese Coronavirus.

Professor Sees Climate Mayhem Lurking Behind Covid-19 Outbreak

By Saijel Kishan 28 March 2020, 22:00 GMT+10

Jem Bendell doesn’t shy away from doom and gloom.

The lockdowns and social distancing caused by the coronavirus are giving humanity a taste of the disruptions to daily life that will be caused by climate change, he said.

“In modern industrial societies, the fallout from Covid-19 feels like a dress rehearsal for the kind of collapse that climate change threatens,” Bendell said in an interview. “This crisis reveals how fragile our current way of life has become.”

The University of Cumbria social-science professor is well-known among environmentalists for his theory of “deep adaption.” In a 2018 paper, Bendell said that time was up for gradual measures to combat global warming. Without an abrupt transformation of society, changes in the planet’s climate would bring starvation, destruction, migration, disease and war — the collapse of civilization — within a decade.

Now he’s focusing his scalding assessments on the parallels and links he sees between climate change and the pandemic.

…