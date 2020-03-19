Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Conversation, we listen to disease experts but ignore climate experts, even though they are both groups of experts, because we have an instinctive fear of disease.
Coronavirus response proves the world can act on climate change
Eric Galbraith Professor of Earth System Science, McGill University
Ross Otto Assistant Professor of Psychology, McGill University
…
The alarms for both COVID-19 and climate change were sounded by experts, well in advance of visible crises. It is easy to forget, but at the time of this writing, the total deaths from COVID-19 are less than 9,000 — it is the terrifying computer model predictions of much larger numbers that have alerted governments to the need for swift action, despite the disruption this is causing to everyday life.
Yet computer models of climate change also predict a steady march of increasing deaths, surpassing 250,000 people per year within two decades from now.
As scientists who have studied climate change and the psychology of decision-making, we find ourselves asking: Why do the government responses to COVID-19 and climate change — which both require making difficult decisions to avert future disasters — differ so dramatically? We suggest four important reasons.
Instinctive fear
First, COVID-19 is deadly in a way that is frightening on an instinctive, personal level. People react strongly to mortal threats, and although the virus appears to have much lower mortality for otherwise healthy people under 60, those statistics do not quell universal personal safety fears.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-response-proves-the-world-can-act-on-climate-change-133999
There are a few details the professors left out, like that disease epidemic models have a firm foundation of observational evidence. Climate predictions of imminent catastrophe not so much.
5 thoughts on “The Conversation: “Coronavirus response proves the world can act on climate change””
Oh sure.
We can attack climate change when the worlds economies and civilization itself is reduced to lighting houses with whale oil and deforesting everything for cooking fuel. Sure. That.
⋅-=≡ GoatGuy ✓ ≡=-⋅
Coronavirus response proves the world did not take climate change seriously.
I can help professor. Because one is real and one is bogus.
“Coronavirus response proves the world can act on climate change”
Or maybe the response proves that the world does respond to real crises and not to fake crises. The world turns out to be smarter than previously thought.
Coronavirus events prove that people are likely to react when they see a real threat to their well-being. but not (eg, Global Warming) if they can see that there is no problem and the wool is being pulled over their eyes by Charlatans. The disease epidemic models have a firm foundation of observational science. Climate modes are pseudo-science based on fraudulent data. In both cases however governments are normally seen to over-react to any threat and stuff the response up. Individual people not so much.