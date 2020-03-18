John Kerry and His Climate Clown-Science

From The Institute for Energy Research
March 13, 2020
Joe Biden’s “confidants” are throwing out names for cabinet positions. Whether this is sophisticated political jockeying or the equivalent of a frat-house bull session is unknown, but the first name on the list at Axios makes us dearly hope it is the latter. The first bullet point on their list reads: “John Kerry would love to take a new Cabinet position devoted to climate change…”
This possibility is emblematic of sorry state of climate policy. John Kerry has proven he is totally ignorant of the basics of climate science. Nevertheless, while he ridicules those who know more, he is aided and abetted by the media.
In a widely covered speech in Jakarta in 2014, Kerry asserted that climate change is “the world’s most fearsome weapon of mass destruction.” He also went to some lengths to lay out the basics of climate science.
After invoking the requisite “97 percent of scientists” cliché, Kerry goes off script (or we can hope it was off script) to explain how simple it is to understand climate science: “But this is not tough. This is simple. Kids at the earliest age can understand this.” It is worth watching the video just to get a sense of the condescension and derision toward skeptics.
Here is his description of carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas:
“Try and picture a very thin layer of gases – a quarter-inch, half an inch, somewhere in that vicinity – that’s how thick it is. It’s in our atmosphere. It’s way up there at the edge of the atmosphere.”
Don’t bother going outside to look for it. Kerry’s is an absolutely cockamamie description of greenhouse gasses in general and CO2 in particular. CO2 is not “way up there at the edge.” It is all through the atmosphere. It is not a quarter or half an inch thick—it is part of the many-miles thick atmosphere. It seems he may have been using talking points from the twenty-years-earlier debate on ozone. Ozone is mostly “way up there” and if isolated and compressed to right-down-here pressures would form a layer 3 mm thick. If so, Kerry confused an abstract description of ozone (O3) for the reality of CO2. More notable than his confusion is his confidence in his ignorance. He asserted that those who did not have his level of understanding were flat-Earthers with less comprehension than small children.
After misinforming the audience about the thin layer, way up there, he immediately adds:
“And for millions of years – literally millions of years – we know that layer has acted like a thermal blanket for the planet – trapping the sun’s heat and warming the surface of the Earth to the ideal, life-sustaining temperature. Average temperature of the Earth has been about 57 degrees Fahrenheit, which keeps life going.”
Kerry’s implication that the Earth’s climate has been coddled by a steady 57-degree “Ideal, life-sustaining temperature” for “literally millions of years” is also cockamamie.
13 thoughts on “John Kerry and His Climate Clown-Science”
I worked with Kerry back in the 80’s. My impression of him was if all the people in the room were bulbs on a tree, his would be the dimmest.
Yes, John Kerry lives in his own “bubble” oblivious to the world. Even with the rapid growth of electricity generation, renewables, the oil and gas industry is projected by the EIA to remain the main player for world energy through 2050, so why are U.S. politicians and environmentalists so anxious to thrash it and seek its demise in America? The industry is not just isolated as an American industry, as it’s an international industry. Without an oil and gas industry in the USA, the world will incur more emissions as most refineries outside our country, have significantly less environmental controls than here in our homeland. Our entire country would become a national security risk being dependent on foreign countries for our existence.
Check out the Op Ed: Note to U.S. Politicians – Oil and gas is an International industry
Published January 16, 2020 at CFACT https://www.cfact.org/2020/01/16/note-to-u-s-politicians-oil-and-gas-is-an-international-industry/
“Nevertheless, while he ridicules those who know more, he is aided and abetted by the media.” This is the wild card in the whole CAGW/Trump Derangement Syndrome/Coronovirus issue. The media is left side politically so they have a built-in hate of anything capitalistic or conservative. Couple that with the basic issue that you can’t sell good news, you have to remember the “if it bleeds-it leads!” theme for news. Have you ever seen headlines like: Good News! Every Things OK! NO! Instead it’s the world ends in 10 years, Trump is a Russian agent, and at least a million people will die from COVID-19 (don’t call it China virus or Wuhan virus because they are poor, honest hard-working progressive people!). Can we clone Andrew Breitbart? Is it too late?
Dunning Kruger in action.
‘The fool doth think himself to be a wise man, while the wise man knows himself to be a fool’
Shakespeare.
In Mr. Kerry’s defense, he is the wisest man in an empty room
You all know when you know Kerry is not lying? That’s when he does not open his mouth.
I don’t think he is actually lying , as such.
Seems to me that he is SO DIM that he actually believes all the idiotic, zero-knowledge crap that he spews.
How one person can be so “unfortunate” as to be wrong with basically everything he says, is the big puzzle !
“Average temperature of the Earth has been about 57 degrees Fahrenheit, which keeps life going.”
Environmental impacts occur at the edges of the temperature envelope, not at the “average”. It is temps over 90degF and under about 55degF that stunt green growth such as grains, e.g. wheat, rice, and corn. The average is truly meaningless.
If the Earth is truly turning into a cinder then why do we continually see record global grain harvests over the past twenty years? Why have we seen a 10%-15% growth in the green area over the past forty years?
Most of the politicians in Wash DC need to abandon their liberal, coastal bubbles and go live with someone like a rancher in Wyoming or a farmer in Kansas and actually *learn* something about reality before making idiotic claims about “global warming”!
Kerry is exactly to the type of person the UN/Alarmists want to spread their message. A useful idiot with political connections and background.
Biden is demonstrating that his presidency would be a puppet regime.
A sock puppet.
If Kerry were to become the climate czar, then his desire to fix a non existent existential threat will become the real existential threat to freedom.
But then again, it’s inevitable that one day a Democrat will become President and unless climate science is corrected before then, freedom is destined to become a distant memory.
The most important thing to concentrate on is to expose the supporting ‘science’ for what it is, which is so obviously wrong, it’s a pox on all science that it was allowed to become so wrong for such nefarious reasons.