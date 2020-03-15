Guest “thank you Mr. President” by David Middleton
Trump says U.S. to buy oil to fill up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
By Myra P. Saefong
Published: Mar 13, 2020
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. will buy large quantities of oil to fill the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. “We’re gonna fill it up. It’s a good time to fill it up,” Trump said at a press conference, during which he declared a national emergency to access additional aid to cope with the spread of COVID-19. As of March 6, the SPR held a total of 635 million barrels of crude oil. Its current storage capacity is 713.5 million barrels.
[…]Market Watch
I don’t know how quickly DOE will fill up the SPR. With about 78.5 million barrels (bbl) of available capacity, they could absorb 250,000 bbl/d of excess production for about 10 months. Russia and Saudi Arabia (mostly the Saudis) reportedly will be increasing production by about 3-3.5 million bbl/d. Totally offsetting that would fill the SPR in less than 1 month. This already appears to have had a stabilizing effect on prices.
The SPR can be drawndown at a maximum rate of 4.4 million bbl/d. The US currently imports close to 1 million bbl/d from Russia and Saudi Arabia. The US could consider suspending imports from OPEC+ (~2 million bbl/d), replacing it with domestic production and SPR releases. This would have a more significant effect on prices, allowing us to “hit back” a bit.
7 thoughts on “US responds to oil price crash by topping off the tank”
Brilliant!
Sanity and rational decision making in a world gone mad.
Stopped clock time, Mr. Middleton. I agree 100%. Would you please explain why he wanted to do the exact opposite a month ago? I suppose that it’s arguable that the $10 decrease in oil price, and a wake up, convinced him….
Buy low, sell higher.
And with the global isolation, there will be a massive economic crash coming, and that will result in a massive global drop in demand. Prices will crash even further. The US will be able to happily say – no more oil imports, we will buy all of our oil locally for $35 a barrel (or whatever their minimum price is). Great news for everyone except Russia and the mid east !
We definitely need to reevaluate the vulnerability of our many supply chains to global disruptions.
When the government interferes with the “free market” they call it SOCIALISM
Only when there is a free market.