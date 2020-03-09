Delingpole: Wikipedia Airbrushes List of Climate Sceptic Scientists Out of History

by James Delingpole 8 Mar 2020
Wikipedia has deleted its ‘List of Scientists Who Disagree with the Scientific Consensus on Global Warming’.
Stalin — who set the template for airbrushing inconvenient people out of history — would no doubt have heartily approved of this wanton act of censorship.
But what would probably have pleased him more is the magnificently twisted justification offered by the editor responsible.
“The result was delete. This is because I see a consensus here that there is no value in having a list that combines the qualities of a) being a scientist, in the general sense of that word, and b) disagreeing with the scientific consensus on global warming.”
What this Wikipedia editor is saying, in other words, is that if you’re a scientist who doesn’t believe in global warming then that automatically makes you not a scientist.
In fact many tens of thousands of scientists are sceptical of catastrophic man-made global warming theory, including some of the most eminent experts in the field, among them physicists Dr Richard Lindzen of MIT and Dr Will Happer of Princeton.
But the kind of intolerant leftists who tend to edit Wikipedia pages don’t want you to know this.
Their archived debate as to whether the ‘List of Scientists Who Disagree with the Scientific Consensus on Global Warming’ offers a fascinating, if not exactly surprising, insight into their mindset.
The editors variously refer to these often eminent scientists as “cranks” and “a club of fools”.
One says:
Cranks are well-known to maintain such lists of authoritative-sounding people to bolster their own legitimacy, and this list is just another in this genre. Long past time to kill it.
Another says:
The list is synthesis to mislead the reader into thinking there is significant doubt about the reality of global warming.
This one really, really fancies himself. His contribution is probably best read in the voice of Comic Book Guy from The Simpsons, whom I’d also guess he physically resembles:
Even ten years ago it was clear to me and others that this article had become a badly written nexus of non-notable fringe theories and advocacy for religious points of view. Ten years on, a dozen scientists formerly denying climate change have died. Outside of another dozen die-hards in the United States, virtually no credentialed scientist does not think that climate change is man-made and will, on the whole, have deleterious effects on us and our world. As a scientific community, we also have much more information and data, and the consensus has gotten stronger (close to 99.9 % of scientists agree) as the obituary pages continue to publish the memorials to those who disagree with scientific consensus. Everyone has moved on with their lives. In the meanwhile, I’ve earned a master’s of art in teaching secondary science. I still find students who don’t believe in evolution, and in some quarters, natural selection remains controversial, but absolutely nobody — not teachers, not students, not scholars — seriously denies climate change any more. A list that purports to list the dozen or so people who still deny it to their grave is shrinking each day, and is an example of fraudulently spreading doubt and uncertainty, as noted by Johnuniq. At some time in the past ten years, climate change denial-ism has become the next alchemy, ether, and astronomy. Sure there are a handful of believers in this, Area 51, cold fusion, Occultism in Nazism, AIDS denialism, and the Age of Aquarius, but it’s so few that to list them in an article is to give extreme undue weight to that side. The list also is written as a Gish gallop – a whole series of illogical arguments with their own adherents designed to obfuscate the lack of evidence of the other side. Bearian (talk) 18:13, 14 November 2019 (UTC)
A few brave contrarian voices try to argue against censorship.
One makes the point that the scientists on the list aren’t exactly cranks:
Let’s take a look at the list of people responsible for your so called “fringe theories advanced for religious purposes,” shall we?
Patrick Moore, one of the founders of Greenpeace;
Ivan Giaver, who won the Nobel Peace Prize;
Judith Curry, retired head of the Atmospheric Sciences Department of the Georgia Institute of Technology;
Richard Lindzen, retired head of the Atmospheric Sciences Department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and member of the National Academy of Sciences (you know, that thing Einstein was a member of);
Vincent Courtillot, a member of the French Academy of Sciences;
Khabibullo Abdussamatov, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences;
John Christy, who is a professor at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, who keeps the temperature data used by NOAA and NASSA, and who contributes to the IPCC reports;
Roy Spencer, who keeps the data with John Christy;
Frederich Seitz, former President of the National Academy of Sciences.
Another has to point out that one of the purposes of Wikipedia is to help people research stuff:
This is a valid list article since it helps people find scientists of this type.
But the best response is this one:
With apologies to people who have been conned into believing that the WP climate area is sound … Who are we kidding here? This is an important, long standing article that gives a tiny sliver of balance to grotesquely POV, essentially permanently vandalized, articles on Climate
30 thoughts on “Delingpole: Wikipedia Airbrushes List of Climate Sceptic Scientists Out of History”
I think the Stalinist Comic Book Guy Voice censor meant “astrology”, not “astronomy”.
Now this article was written by people who support the Consensus vies of Climate Change. If they wrote Astronomy, they obviously meant Astronomy. It is the Stalinist Comic Book Guy after all…
To pick on Valid Scientists is to pick on Valid Sciences
This is dangerous beyond belief and another step towards totalitarian rule with the ministry of truth editing out history so as to poison the minds of the masses. The Internet Gulag is in full swing.
There will be no dissenting voices!
So the guys who claim that they are right because most scientists agree with them, now proclaim that anyone who keeps a list of scientists who agree with them are cranks and discredit themselves.
well maybe he meant astrology ? So much for his alleged MA in secondary teaching.
Ah well, we’ll all be toast in 10 (or 12, depending upon who you read) years anyway, so it doesn’t really matter…
That is exactly what scares these zealots most, that someone may actually find some real, useful information on WonkyPedia.
Wikipedia, where objective reality can indeed become a sociological construct 🙂
“At some time in the past ten years, climate change denial-ism has become the next alchemy, ether, and astronomy. ” So it this writer an astronomy denier? I hope he meant astrology.
But seriously, this may simply be an effort to avoid litigation over what is clearly intended to be a blacklist for climate scientists. Ask Judith Curry.
Well that is the end of my donations to Wikipedia. I never thought that James would allow the thought police to take over.
Ivan Giaver didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize! He won the Nobel Prize in Physics.
Wouldn’t surprise me if most leftists didn’t realize there was more than one Nobel Prize.
Mike Mann won them both … he has the plaque on his wall.
Here’s the first paragraph of Dr. Susan Crockford’s Wikipedia entry:
“Susan Janet Crockford (born 1954) is a Canadian author and blogger who writes about zoology and climate science, specializing in Holocene mammals. From 2004 to 2019 she was an adjunct professor in Anthropology at the University of Victoria.[1] She is best known for her blog posts on polar bear biology, which oppose the scientific consensus[2] that polar bears are threatened by ongoing climate change.[3]”
She opposes the “scientific consensus that polar bears are threatened by ongoing climate change” because the facts show they are not.
At Wikipedia, “we don’t need no stinking facts” when discussing “climate science consensus”.
Much against my better judgement, I donated £3 to this subversive organisation some time ago.
No idea why I did it, the constant bleating when one visit’s the site probably had much to do with it.
I’ll never donate another bean, and am inclined to demand the return of my £3, but I know it would be a waste of time.
There is only one reference I have ever used from it, the article on John Tyndall’s radiant heat apparatus, linked to directly from The Royal Institution https://tinyurl.com/tfs9sop which states:
“He [Tyndall] was the first to correctly measure the relative infrared absorptive powers of the gases nitrogen, oxygen, water vapour, carbon dioxide, ozone, methane, and other trace gases and vapours. He concluded that water vapour is the strongest absorber of radiant heat in the atmosphere and is the principal gas controlling air temperature. Absorption by the other gases is not negligible but relatively small.”
I think that’s fairly clear, and as The Royal Institution endorse it, credible to use in any discussion of atmospheric CO2.
Direct link to the Wikipedia article here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Tyndall
re: “This one really, really fancies himself. ”
Reminds me of this scene in the movie “Devil’s Advocate” (with Al Pacino):
” Vanity – definitely my favorite sin. ”
https://youtu.be/j6wWGtQjsq0?t=395
The book The Deniers – an excellent introduction to who’s who in the climate world and written by somebody curious to learn – the author was surprised by all the eminent people he found having views contrary to the global warming consensus. He initially expected – given the media coverage – to find a small number of smalltime people, but here were some of the top in their fields with Nobel prizes and achievements behind them. The final chapter is quite telling as he then looks at those behind the global warming scam and the IPCC reports. He finds a small lacklustre clique of under-achievers. No wonder they cling to fame, fortune and spotlight of global warming so hard.
“I see a consensus here.” What could go wrong with that kind of objective decision making?
The thing that will most surely destroy us all, in the end, is bad information.
Censorship inevitably results in bad information.
This could get very ugly, very soon.
Could that be the plan?
Still quoting the “consensus” as though it has a place in science. All of which proves the very point that these alarmists are using tactics from all the greats -Stalin, Hitler (Greta), Pol Pot etc.
Unbelievable that this can keep on…
Wikipedia is where truth goes to die! Actually Wikipedia is for persons with short attention spans to check out the politically correct view. Cross-checking not allowed for these fools in a hurry.
Slightly off topic, but the social media socialist with 150,000 followers who spends all his time bashing rich people, turns out to be quite wealthy himself.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/07/youtube-socialist-carlos-maza-slams-the-wealthy-but-lives-in-luxury/
Wikipedia sucks….always has, always will.
It is not just climate science the is under threat. It is any challenge to certain theories. In a book titled Darwin’s Doubt, a Chinese scientist says that in China you can’t criticize the government, but you can criticize Darwin. In America you can criticize the government, but you can’t criticize Darwin. In other words criticizing certain Scientific theories in America in like criticizing a totalitarian government.
I like how he writes out “masters of arts” trying to make it sound prestigious.
In short, the guy is now allowed to teach in public HS, ergo he can decide who is a credentialed scientist.
If you want the list, you can find it through:
https://infogalactic.com/info/List_of_scientists_who_disagree_with_the_scientific_consensus_on_global_warming
Infogalactic was set up specifically to combat the lies and distortions of Wikipedia. Still a work in progress, but increasingly good.
What a pity – now we have to include Wikipedia among the “science deniers”! So, no more financial contributions from me – until they admit their grave mistake.
Sometimes the truth is difficult to deny. Consider:
The climate has been changing for more than the last 70 years and during that time more polar bears die each year now than did 70 years ago. In the 1950’s, approximately 240 polar bears died each year and now that number is a whopping 1200! If we human’s are contributing to the changing climate, the polar bear blood is on our hands.
Now, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, but … full disclosure, I’ve done these rough calculations on only two data points: one, the idea that polar bears live approximately 25 years (or so), meaning about 4% of them die naturally each year; and two, in 1950 there were approx. 6,000 polar bears and in 2020 a reasonable estimate of 30,000 has been made. Admittedlly, these are back of the envelope figures and I’m sure Dr. Susan Crockford may refine them somewhat since she has been researching this for far longer than I, but the truth is the truth. Ergo, more polar bears now equals more annual polar bear deaths annually. Hmm … so if the climate has changed and they have increased in number and humans actually are contributing to the changing climate, maybe we aren’t so bloody after all.
Now, here’s the challenge:
copy and paste this post to other blogs and watch how the “Alarmists” only quote the first paragraph. “Settled science” in action.