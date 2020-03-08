NASA satellite offers urban carbon dioxide insights

University of Utah
A new NASA/university study of carbon dioxide emissions for 20 major cities around the world provides the first direct, satellite-based evidence that as a city’s population density increases, the carbon dioxide it emits per person declines, with some notable exceptions. The study also demonstrates how satellite measurements of this powerful greenhouse gas can give fast-growing cities new tools to track carbon dioxide emissions and assess the impact of policy changes and infrastructure improvements on their energy efficiency.
Cities account for more than 70% of global carbon dioxide emissions associated with energy production, and rapid, ongoing urbanization is increasing their number and size. But some densely populated cities emit more carbon dioxide per capita than others.
To better understand why, atmospheric scientists Dien Wu and John Lin of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City teamed with colleagues at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. They calculated per capita carbon dioxide emissions for 20 urban areas on several continents using recently available carbon dioxide estimates from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2) satellite, managed by the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Cities spanning a range of population densities were selected based on the quality and quantity of OCO-2 data available for them. Cities with minimal vegetation were preferred because plants can absorb and emit carbon dioxide, complicating the interpretation of the measurements. Two U.S. cities were included–Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Many scientists and policymakers have assumed the best way to estimate and understand differences in carbon dioxide emissions in major cities is to employ a “bottom-up” approach, compiling an inventory of fossil fuel emissions produced by industrial facilities, farms, road transport and power plants. The bottom-up method was the only feasible approach before remote sensing data sets became available. This approach can provide estimates of emissions by fuel type (coal, oil, natural gas) and sector (power generation, transportation, manufacturing) but can miss some emissions, especially in rapidly developing urban areas.
But for this study, researchers instead employed a “top-down” approach to inventory emissions, using satellite-derived estimates of the amount of carbon dioxide present in the air above an urban area as the satellite flies overhead.
“Other people have used fuel statistics, the number of miles driven by a person or how big people’s houses are to calculate per capita emissions,” Lin said. “We’re looking down from space to actually measure the carbon dioxide concentration over a city.”
Published Feb. 20 in the journal Environmental Research Letters, the study found that cities with higher population densities generally have lower per capita carbon dioxide emissions, in line with previous bottom-up studies based on emissions inventories. But the satellite data provided new insights.
“Our motivating question was essentially: When people live in denser cities, do they emit less carbon dioxide? The general answer from our analysis suggests, yes, emissions from denser cities are lower,” said Eric Kort, principal investigator and associate professor of climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan. “It isn’t a complete picture, since we only see local direct emissions, but our study does provide an alternative direct observational assessment that was entirely missing before.”
The density factor
Scientists have hypothesized that more densely-populated urban areas generally emit less carbon dioxide per person because they are more energy efficient: that is, less energy per person is needed in these areas because of factors like the use of public transportation and the efficient heating and cooling of multi-family dwellings. Satellite data can improve our understanding of this relationship because they describe the combined emissions from all sources. This information can be incorporated with more source-specific, bottom-up inventories to help city managers plan for more energy-efficient growth and develop better estimates of future carbon dioxide emissions.
The OCO-2 data show that not all densely-populated urban areas have lower per capita emissions, however. Cities with major power generation facilities, such as Yinchuan, China, and Johannesburg, had higher emissions than what their population density would otherwise suggest.
“The satellite detects the carbon dioxide plume at the power plant, not at the city that actually uses the power,” Lin said.
“Some cities don’t produce as much carbon dioxide, given their population density, but they consume goods and services that would give rise to carbon dioxide emissions elsewhere,” Wu added.
Another exception to the higher population density/lower emissions observation is affluence. A wealthy urban area, like Phoenix, produces more emissions per capita than a developing city like Hyderabad, India, which has a similar population density. The researchers speculate that Phoenix’s higher per capita emissions are due to factors such as higher rates of driving and larger, better air-conditioned homes.
Looking ahead
The researchers stress there’s much more to be learned about urban carbon dioxide emissions. They believe new data from OCO-2’s successor, OCO-3–which launched to the International Space Station last year–along with future space-based carbon dioxide-observing missions, may shed light on potential solutions to mitigating cities’ carbon emissions.
“Many people are interested in carbon dioxide emissions from large cities,” Wu said. “Additionally, there are a few places with high emissions that aren’t necessarily related to population. Satellites can detect and quantify emissions from those locations around the globe.”
Launched in 2014, OCO-2 gathers global measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide–the principal human-produced driver of climate change–with the resolution, precision and coverage needed to understand how it moves through the Earth system and how it changes over time. From its vantage point in space, OCO-2 makes roughly 100,000 measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide over the globe every day. JPL manages OCO-2 for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington.
While OCO-2 wasn’t optimized to monitor carbon emissions from cities or power plants, it can observe these targets if it flies directly overhead or if the observatory is reoriented to point in their direction. In contrast, OCO-3, which has been collecting daily measurements of carbon dioxide since last summer, features an agile mirror-pointing system that allows it to capture “snapshot maps.” In a matter of minutes, it can create detailed mini-maps of carbon dioxide over areas of interest as small as an individual power plant to a large urban area up to 2,300 square miles (6,400 square kilometers), such as the Los Angeles Basin, something that would take OCO-2 several days to do.
For more information on OCO-2 and OCO-3, visit:
###
10 thoughts on “NASA satellite offers urban carbon dioxide insights”
“To better understand why, atmospheric scientists Dien Wu and John Lin of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City teamed with colleagues at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. They calculated per capita carbon dioxide emissions for 20 urban areas on several continents using recently available carbon dioxide estimates from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2) satellite, managed by the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Cities spanning a range of population densities were selected based on the quality and quantity of OCO-2 data available for them. Cities with minimal vegetation were preferred because plants can absorb and emit carbon dioxide, complicating the interpretation of the measurements. Two U.S. cities were included–Las Vegas and Phoenix.”
All that data and all that math and all that rocket science with the assumption but without the evidence that atmospheric composition is responsive to fossil fuel emissions or that the rate of warming is responsive to cumulative emissions. Two links below ….
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/11/16/agw-issues/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/11/08/remainingcarbonbudget/
As shown in a previous post on October 14, 2017, CIO2 the NASA Satellite Carbon Dioxide Observatory monitoring service could be used for something much more useful like volcanic eruption prediction.
Sentences like “Cities with minimal vegetation were preferred because plants can absorb and emit carbon dioxide” reveals some very bizarre thinking going on. Let’s get the priorities sorted out first.
CO2 is not a powerful greenhouse gas. There is a density problem, though.
( CFCs are powerful greenhouse gases made illegally in China)
“The study also demonstrates how satellite measurements of this powerful greenhouse gas[CO2]…….”
Powerful, really? This is supposed to be scientifically credible?
Some clever science and engineering here, which is good.
However, the system does not travel above 52N or below 52S and, its repeat interval is approximately 30 days.
This ~30 day repeat is not to the same location as 30 days previously, making trends very difficult.
Lets hope it shows so interesting data.
More info from those involved: https://ocov3.jpl.nasa.gov/files/ocov3/Eldering_etal_amt-2018-357.pdf
What this study really shows is that an anomaly of 409 ppm CO2, against a background of 405 ppm CO2, is totally meaningless and of no consequence. Thank you NASA.
By the way, Las Vegas and Phoenix, both multi-million population cities, are really sprawled out, and are without substantial concentrations of high-rise apartment buildings. The opposite of sprawled out would be something like Buenos Aires, Argentina, where, in major sectors of the city, if all the people came down from large apartment buildings, there would not be space for them in the streets and few parks.
…cities with higher population densities generally have lower per capita carbon dioxide emissions…
So let’s cram everyone into government high rise apartments and bulldoze single family housing out of existence. Permits to travel, have children, and live longer than 65 years soon to follow.
I read as far as the words, “this powerful greenhouse gas”, in the first paragraph.
You would think CO2 was a poison. Does it cause cancer or retard plant growth or something?
Where is the evidence that CO2 is a powerful greenhouse gas. According to fans of this idea: methane is 110 times more ‘powerful’. Plus: the whole concept of a greenhouse gas effect is still in dispute.